- Home
- /
- Great Falls
- /
- American
- /
- Street Burgers - Street Burgers
Street Burgers Street Burgers
No reviews yet
2319 10th Ave S
Great Falls, MT 59405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Signature 1/3 Pound Burgers
Bison Burger
6oz Montana Bison Patty with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickle, Wasabi Aioli. COOKED MEDIUM. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Rustic Montana Slider
1/3 pound slider with American cheese, Jeremiah Johnson Blond Ale Cheese Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & Pickles. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Mushroom, Swiss, Carnalized Onions
1/3 Pound Local Montana Beef, served with Swiss Cheese, carnalized onions, stewed mushrooms, and demi glaze. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Italian Slider
1/3-pound Montana Beef, with hand breaded mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli, & marinara sauce.
Mexican Slider
1/3-pound slider with queso fresco, guacamole, & Pico de Gallo. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Curdish Slider
1/3-pound Montan Local Beef with melted cheese curds, picked red onion, white truffle aioli, & bacon jam. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Steakhouse Slider
1/3-Pound Montana Local Beef with cheddar cheese, hand battered onion ring, & steak sauce! Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Phat Little Pig Slider
1/3-Pound Montana Local Beef with pulled pork, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, southwestern slaw, & BBQ Sauce. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Chili Burger
1/3-Pound Montana Local Beef with chili, pickles, cheddar, and our southwest slaw. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Pizza Burger
1/2-Pound Montana Local Beef with mozzarella, red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, parmesan, and marinara. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Gone Fishing Halibut Sand
Crispy Halibut fillet, southwestern slaw, pickled red onion, and totally dill tarter. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Chicken Parmesan
Hand-Breaded fried chicken breast, marinara, fresh basil, and parmesan cheese. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
No Spring Chicken
Chicken breast filet either hand breaded or grilled, beer cheese, blue cheese crumbles, burning house buffalo sauce, and bacon. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.
Loaded Hand-Cut Montana Fries
Garlic Parmesan Loaded Fries
Fresh Garlic, parmesan cheese, parsley, & Fresh Ground pepper.
Poutine
Cheese Curds & Demi glaze
Le Royal Duck
Duck Fat, black truffle salt, duck confitm cheese curds, demi glaze, & white truffle aioli.
Mexican Loaded Fries
CHili, lime, beer cheese sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, & pico de Gallo.
Italian Loaded Fries
Garlic, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, hand breaded freid mozzerela, & basil aioli.
The Pub Loaded Fries
Smokehouse fries, beer cheese sauce, bacon, hand breaded onion rings, & steak sauce.
No Spring Chicken Loaded Fries
Burring Buffalo Spice, beer cheese sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & kickin chicken strips.
Phat Little Pig Loaded Fries
Smokehouse fries, pulled pork, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and southwest slaw.
Chili Cheese Fries
Hand-Cut Fries topped with chili, beer cheese, cheddar, and southwest slaw.
Gone Fishing Loaded Fries
Wings
Asian Rice Bowls
BYO Slider (Build Your Own)
Street Tacos
Chicken Strip Baskets
Signature Salads
Mexican Salad
Spring Greens, beef crumbles, sothwestern slaw, cheddar cheese, & topped with green onions.
The Fryer Salad
Spring greens, hand breaded mazzarella, crispy or grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, croutons, parmesean cheesed, & house made ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Spring greens, olives, salsa, chips, cheddar cheese, rice, beans, Pico, and seasoned ground beef.
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Street Fries
Garden Street Salad
Side Flavor Blasted Holy Garlic Parm Fries
Side Flavor Blasted Chili lime Fries
Side Flavor Blasted What's the Dill Fries
Side Flavor Blasted Country Ranch Fries
Side Flavor Blasted Smokehouse Fries
Side Flavor Blasted Burring Buffalo Fries
Side Flavor Truffle Duck Fries
Side of Chili
Side of Onion RIngs
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side Southwestern Slaw
Appetizer Onion Rings
Appetizer Street Fries
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side Fried Mozz
Appetizers
NA Beverages
Large Pepsi
Large Diet Pepsi
Large MT Dew
Large Diet MT Dew
Large Mug Root Beer
Large Tropicanna Lemonade
Large Cherry Pepsi
Large 7up
Large Dr Pepper
Large Raspberry Brisk Ice Tea
Small Pepsi
Small Diet Pepsi
Small MT Dew
Small Diet MT Dew
Small Mug Root Beer
Small Tropicanna Lemonade
Small Cherry Pepsi
Small 7up
Small Dr Pepper
Small Raspberry Brisk Ice Tea
Large Brewed Ice Tea
Small Brewed Ice Tea
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Soda
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Red Bull Blue Edition
Red Bull Red Edition
Red Bull Tropical
Red Bull Summer Edition
Aquafina Water
Karma Starfruit
Karma Pinapple
Karma Cherry
Karma Watermelon
Karma Oranage
Karma Blueberry
Shine Peach
Shine Berry
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2319 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405