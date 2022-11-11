Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies

Street Burgers Street Burgers

No reviews yet

2319 10th Ave S

Great Falls, MT 59405

Popular Items

Rustic Montana Slider
Steakhouse Slider
Mushroom, Swiss, Carnalized Onions

Signature 1/3 Pound Burgers

All our Burgers come with 1/4lb Local Montana Beef. All burgers come with local Montana hand-cut fries or garden salad! Our Buns are baked locally and made with Jeremiah Johnson Beer. We use the freshest ingredients possible. We support our local rancher & farmers.

Bison Burger

$14.99

6oz Montana Bison Patty with tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickle, Wasabi Aioli. COOKED MEDIUM. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Rustic Montana Slider

$11.99

1/3 pound slider with American cheese, Jeremiah Johnson Blond Ale Cheese Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, & Pickles. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Mushroom, Swiss, Carnalized Onions

$11.99

1/3 Pound Local Montana Beef, served with Swiss Cheese, carnalized onions, stewed mushrooms, and demi glaze. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Italian Slider

$12.99

1/3-pound Montana Beef, with hand breaded mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli, & marinara sauce.

Mexican Slider

$12.99

1/3-pound slider with queso fresco, guacamole, & Pico de Gallo. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Curdish Slider

$12.99

1/3-pound Montan Local Beef with melted cheese curds, picked red onion, white truffle aioli, & bacon jam. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Steakhouse Slider

$12.99

1/3-Pound Montana Local Beef with cheddar cheese, hand battered onion ring, & steak sauce! Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Phat Little Pig Slider

$13.99

1/3-Pound Montana Local Beef with pulled pork, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, southwestern slaw, & BBQ Sauce. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Chili Burger

$12.99

1/3-Pound Montana Local Beef with chili, pickles, cheddar, and our southwest slaw. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Pizza Burger

$13.99

1/2-Pound Montana Local Beef with mozzarella, red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, parmesan, and marinara. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Gone Fishing Halibut Sand

$13.99

Crispy Halibut fillet, southwestern slaw, pickled red onion, and totally dill tarter. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Hand-Breaded fried chicken breast, marinara, fresh basil, and parmesan cheese. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

No Spring Chicken

$13.99

Chicken breast filet either hand breaded or grilled, beer cheese, blue cheese crumbles, burning house buffalo sauce, and bacon. Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

Loaded Hand-Cut Montana Fries

Garlic Parmesan Loaded Fries

$8.99

Fresh Garlic, parmesan cheese, parsley, & Fresh Ground pepper.

Poutine

$12.99

Cheese Curds & Demi glaze

Le Royal Duck

$13.99

Duck Fat, black truffle salt, duck confitm cheese curds, demi glaze, & white truffle aioli.

Mexican Loaded Fries

$11.99

CHili, lime, beer cheese sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, & pico de Gallo.

Italian Loaded Fries

$12.99

Garlic, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, hand breaded freid mozzerela, & basil aioli.

The Pub Loaded Fries

$12.99

Smokehouse fries, beer cheese sauce, bacon, hand breaded onion rings, & steak sauce.

No Spring Chicken Loaded Fries

$12.99

Burring Buffalo Spice, beer cheese sauce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & kickin chicken strips.

Phat Little Pig Loaded Fries

$12.99

Smokehouse fries, pulled pork, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and southwest slaw.

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.99

Hand-Cut Fries topped with chili, beer cheese, cheddar, and southwest slaw.

Gone Fishing Loaded Fries

$13.99

Wings

Wing Basket with Fries

$15.99+

Wing Basket Comes with French Fries and choice of dipping sauce.

Traditional Wings

$14.99+

NWD

$16.99+Out of stock

It's National Chicken Wing Day! 10 Wings gets 5 Bonus Wings, 20 Wings gets 10 Bonus Wings, 30 Wings gets 15 Bonus Wings.

Asian Rice Bowls

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$14.99

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$14.99

Chicken Rice Bowl

$14.99

Halibut Rice Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

BYO Slider (Build Your Own)

Comes with choice of Fries or Salad. You can also upgrade to loaded fries or onion rings. You can also flavor blast your fries at no extra charge. Make sure to try one of our house made dipping sauces.

BYO 1/3-Pound Angus Burger

$10.99

Build your own Slider.

BYO DOUBLE 1/3-Pound Angus Burger

$13.99

BYO Grilled Chicken Sand

$11.99

BYO Breaded Chicken Sand

$11.99

BYO Crispy Halibut Fish Sand

$12.99

BYO Bison Burger

$12.99

BYO Beyond Vegan Patty

$11.99

Street Tacos

Carne Sada Street Tacos

$14.99

Carne Sada/Pork Street Tacos

$14.99

Carne Sada/Shrimp Street Tacos

$14.99

Fish Street Tacos

$14.99

Pork Street Tacos

$14.99

Shrimp Street Tacos

$14.99

Shrimp/Pork Street Tacos

$14.99

Chicken Strip Baskets

4-Piece Chicken Strip Basket

$14.99

Signature Salads

Mexican Salad

$11.99

Spring Greens, beef crumbles, sothwestern slaw, cheddar cheese, & topped with green onions.

The Fryer Salad

$13.99

Spring greens, hand breaded mazzarella, crispy or grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, croutons, parmesean cheesed, & house made ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$13.99

Spring greens, olives, salsa, chips, cheddar cheese, rice, beans, Pico, and seasoned ground beef.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Comes wtih a drink.

Kids Famous Slider

$8.00

Comes wtih drink & side.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Comes wtih drink & side.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Comes wtih drink & side.

Sides

Side Street Fries

$4.00

Garden Street Salad

$6.00

Side Flavor Blasted Holy Garlic Parm Fries

$4.00

Side Flavor Blasted Chili lime Fries

$4.00

Side Flavor Blasted What's the Dill Fries

$4.00

Side Flavor Blasted Country Ranch Fries

$4.00

Side Flavor Blasted Smokehouse Fries

$4.00

Side Flavor Blasted Burring Buffalo Fries

$4.00

Side Flavor Truffle Duck Fries

$4.00

Side of Chili

$7.00

Side of Onion RIngs

$6.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Southwestern Slaw

$4.00

Appetizer Onion Rings

$10.00

Appetizer Street Fries

$8.00

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Fried Mozz

$2.00

Appetizers

Onion Ring App

$10.00

French Fry App

$8.00

NA Beverages

Large Pepsi

$2.99

Large Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Large MT Dew

$2.99

Large Diet MT Dew

$2.99

Large Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Large Tropicanna Lemonade

$2.99

Large Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Large 7up

$2.99

Large Dr Pepper

$2.99

Large Raspberry Brisk Ice Tea

$2.99

Small Pepsi

$2.79

Small Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Small MT Dew

$2.79

Small Diet MT Dew

$2.79

Small Mug Root Beer

$2.79

Small Tropicanna Lemonade

$2.79

Small Cherry Pepsi

$2.79

Small 7up

$2.79

Small Dr Pepper

$2.79

Small Raspberry Brisk Ice Tea

$2.79

Large Brewed Ice Tea

$2.99

Small Brewed Ice Tea

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Blue Edition

$3.50

Red Bull Red Edition

$3.50

Red Bull Tropical

$3.50

Red Bull Summer Edition

$3.50

Aquafina Water

$2.00

Karma Starfruit

$3.50

Karma Pinapple

$3.50

Karma Cherry

$3.50

Karma Watermelon

$3.50

Karma Oranage

$3.50

Karma Blueberry

$3.50

Shine Peach

$3.50

Shine Berry

$3.50

Cookies

Cookie

$1.25

Cheesecake

Cheesecake Plain

$5.99

Cheesecake Chocolate

$6.99

Cheesecake Strawberry

$6.99

Cheescake Carmel

$6.99

Street Burgers Stickers

Logo Stickers

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2319 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405

Directions

