Restaurant header imageView gallery

Streetcar: Taps & Garden 4916 Charlotte Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4916 Charlotte Avenue

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Kitchen

Larder

Bar Nuts

$5.00

Bleu Walnut clusters, prince pecans

White Bridge Bread

$8.00

Tap Room Toast Points

$12.00

Bratkartoffeln

$15.00

Berliner BBQ Plate

$16.00

Mural Wings

$16.00+

Special App- Kolaches & Skins

$14.00

Provisions

Smashville Sliders (3)

$20.00

Wagyu Beef, House Pickle, Griddled Onion, American Cheese, Fancy Sauce, House Buns

Back Yardbird

$16.00

End of the Rainbow Bites

$16.00

Smoked Trout Cakes | So Good Slaw | Taps Tartar Sauce

TN Oyster

$15.00

Crawfish Roll

$18.00

Sylvan Salad

$12.00

Farm Fodder, Streetcar dressing, crouton

Vegan Cowboy

$14.00

EDDIE's DOG

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Stuff

Phila Fudge

$8.00

Local Stout Infused Brownie, Pretzel Puppy Chow, Sea Salted Powdered Sugar

Lindy's C Cake

$8.00

Kids

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders

$10.00

Hotdog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Extra

Bagel Chips

$3.00

Bleu Walnut Cluster

$5.00

Bone Marrow Gravy

$4.00

Bread

$4.00

Butter

$2.00

Charred Market Veg

$3.00

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Cilantro Micros

$1.00

Crouton

$2.00

Country Pesto

$2.00

Dream Icing

$1.00

Goat Gouda

$2.00

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Ice Cream

$1.00

Peppers and Onions

$2.00

Pickle

$1.00

Pickled Red Onion

$1.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Prince Pecans

$5.00

Puppy Chow

$2.00

Salty Dogs

$2.00

Sauce

Sow Good Slaw

$3.00

Trout Dip

$6.00

Watermelon Pickles

$2.00

Welsh Rarebit

$3.00

Xtra Toast Points

$2.00

Protein

Pulled Chicken

$5.00

Brisket

$7.00

Trout Cakes

$5.00

Breakfast

Trout Bagel

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Jalapeno Danish

$10.00Out of stock

Sticky Bun

$10.00

SIDES

Fries

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Non Alc.

Juice

Grapefruit

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Lime

Lemon

NA Package

Sprecher Root Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Seltzer

Tonic

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Merchandise

Hats

Blue Rope

$25.00

Yellow Rope

$25.00

Grey Trucker

$25.00

Other

Hachland Hill Cookbook

$35.00

Streetcar Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Indoor/ Outdoor Taproom and Restaurant. Seasonal Menu. Bar, Garden, & local hangout.

Location

4916 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
411 51st. Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
HATHORNE
orange star5.0 • 2,320
4708 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Smokin Thighs @ 4400
orange starNo Reviews
4400 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
orange starNo Reviews
905 51st Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Fat Bottom Brewing
orange star4.3 • 706
800 44th Ave N Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - The Nations
orange starNo Reviews
1105 North 51st Avenue Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston