  • Towson
  • Street Food by Watersong - 3 West Chesapeake Avenue
Street Food by Watersong 3 West Chesapeake Avenue

No reviews yet

3 West Chesapeake Avenue

Towson, MD 21204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu With Curry over Rice
Rice Bowl
Street Food Style Hash Browns

Appetizers

Grill Tofu

Grill Tofu

$7.99

Grilled tofu sauced with fresh garlic, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce mixture

Street Food Style Hash Browns

Street Food Style Hash Browns

$7.99

Hash brown that stir-fried with your special dry chili seasoning and green onions.

Kunming Fried Potato ( Include Peanuts)

Kunming Fried Potato ( Include Peanuts)

$7.99

Our hometown's special snack! Waverly chopped potatoes deep-fried and tossed with sauce, peanuts, and garnish.

Lemongrass Ribs

Lemongrass Ribs

$12.99Out of stock
Katsu Chicken Popcorn

Katsu Chicken Popcorn

$8.99Out of stock

Taiwan Style fried chicken popcorn served with Yuzu mayo on side

Pan-fried Dumpling

Pan-fried Dumpling

$9.99

Pan-fried Korean mandu dumplings serve with Chinese vinegar and chili oil mixture on side

Customized Asian Wraps

Wrap it all

Wrap it all

Daily fresh-made wraps filled with options of Chicken, Braised Beef, Pork Belly, Shrimp, and stir-fried vegetables!

Customized Rice Bowl (2 Eggs)

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

Customize your dish with our freshly made proteins, add-ins, and garnishes, and select from our signature sauces flavors.

Drinks

Soda

$2.50
Chinese Herbal Tea

Chinese Herbal Tea

$3.50
Chinese Coconut Milk

Chinese Coconut Milk

$3.50

water

$1.50

Entrees

Steak Turnover Fry Rice

Steak Turnover Fry Rice

$16.99

Beef Short Ribs streak fried rice topped with Angus beef patty, sunny eggs, and Brown gravy! Perfect late-night meal option!

Chicken Katsu With Curry over Rice

Chicken Katsu With Curry over Rice

$13.99

Japanese Style Chicken Katsu with Japanese-style Curry sauce over steamed white rice!

Peking Duck Wraps (6)

Peking Duck Wraps (6)

$13.59Out of stock

Traditional Chinese-style small wraps filled with Peking Duck meat, shredded cucumber, and green onion.

Side

Steam Rice

Steam Rice

$2.00
Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage

Fried Rice with Chinese Sausage

$7.99
Fired Egg (2)

Fired Egg (2)

$3.00
Hash Browns (8oz)

Hash Browns (8oz)

$4.99

Duck Slices

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 West Chesapeake Avenue, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

