Streetlight Kitchen & Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
A contemporary casual restaurant tucked away in the heart of Drexel Hill. Serving American Contemporary cuisine to locals and travelers alike, guests can take in the decor which is filled with historical photos of the surrounding area. The centerpiece of Streetlight, our bar, serves up craft cocktails made with local spirits and a tap list filled with a rotating roster of local breweries.
Location
5400 Ferne Boulevard, Drexel Hill, PA 19026