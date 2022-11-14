Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch

Street's Fine Chicken Cedar Springs

90 Reviews

$$

3857 Cedar Springs Rd

Dallas, TX 75219

3 Tenders
4 Tenders
Half Bird

Appetizers

Little Devils

$10.00

Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.

Pimiento Cheese Fritters

Pimiento Cheese Fritters

$10.00

House made pimiento cheese featuring Dallas Mozzarella Co. chili catiotta, Panko crusted and fried. Topped with tabasco agave jam

Chickarones

$9.00

Fried chicken skins tossed in chili lime salt.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Panko crusted and fried, topped with fresh basil and served with remoulade.

Chicken Fried Bacon

$10.00

Chicken fried apple wood smoked bacon drizzled in maple syrup and served with both cream and jalapeño gravy.

Vegetarian

Beyond Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Beyond Meatloaf

$16.00Out of stock

Beyond Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Hell's Chicken

Hell's Chicken

$13.00

HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.

HOT fried Thigh Sandwich

$13.00
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Fried breast, apple jicama slaw, smoked maple dijon, brioche. Choice of side.

Sin Killer THIGH Sandwich

Sin Killer THIGH Sandwich

$13.00

Peri Peri breast, Havarti cheese, spring greens, roasted tomato, escebeche onions, peri peri aioli, brioche bun. Served with any side

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Pulled chicken, apples, herb aioli, bibb lettuce, ciabatta. Served with house fries.

Southern Favorites

Classics from the heart of the south.
Buttermilk Chicken Fried Steak

Buttermilk Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

A Texas sized 8oz tender cutlet dipped in buttermilk and fried to perfection. Topped with jalapeño gravy and green onion. 1 side, and 1 biscuit.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.

Bourbon Sriracha Glazed Meatloaf

$12.00

Mama would be proud. Our meatloaf is baked and then grilled over fire for a hint of smokiness.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.00

Puff pastry, potatoes, peas, carrots and brined chicken tenderloins. Crust served on the side, perfect for take out.

Chicken and Dumplings

$11.00

Classic savory cream broth with pulled brined chicken and buttery dumplings.

Slow Cooked Pork Chop

$16.00

A bone in pork chop that is cooked souse vide and then grilled over fire. Topped with a house made apple brandy butter. Tender to the bone.

Texas Gulf Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Tabasco cheddar goat cheese grits, bacon and roasted tomato.

French Fried

Bone in French Fried chicken

3 Tenders

$13.00

Brined and French Fried chicken tenderloins served with house made dipping sauces.

4 Tenders

$15.00

Brined and French Fried chicken tenderloins served with house made dipping sauces.

Breast Quarter

$10.00+

Leg Quarter

$9.00+

Half Bird

$14.00

One leg/thigh quarter and one breast/wing quarter with a honey butter biscuit and side of your choice.

Whole Bird A La Carte

$18.00

The whole chicken pieced out, served with 4 honey butter biscuits.

Roasted & Toasted Chicken

Traditional french roasted chicken.

Half Roasted Chicken

$14.00

Brined 24 hours in french herbs, lemon juice and brown sugar. Roasted and then toasted to perfection.

Whole Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Brined 24 hours in french herbs, lemon juice and brown sugar. Roasted and then toasted to perfection.

Sin Killer Peri Peri Chicken

Sin Killer Thighs

$14.00

Boneless Skinless thighs marinated in Olive Oil, Agave Nectar, Peri Peri Peppers, orange, lime, lemon, cilantro, onion and spices. Grilled over fire.

Killer Breast 'peri peri'

Killer Breast 'peri peri'

$13.00

Boneless Skinless breast marinated in Olive Oil, Agave Nectar, Peri Peri Peppers, orange, lime, lemon, cilantro, onion and spices. Grilled over fire.

Side DIshes

Hatch Cream Corn

$4.75+Out of stock

French Fries

$3.00+

Apple Jicama Slaw

$3.00+

Tossed in a white wine vinegar dressing.

Whipped Potatoes

$4.00+

Skin and whipped with cream and garlic butter. Served with cream gravy

Southern Collard Greens

$4.00+

Braised collard greens with bacon, onion and garlic.

Garlic Green Beans

$4.00+

Fresh greens beans that are sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.

Tabasco Cheddar Grits

$4.00+

Black Eyed Peas

$4.00+

Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$4.00+

Roasted in olive oil, then flash fried and tossed in a maple vinaigrette.

Brie Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.

Buttermilk Biscuits

$1.25+

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Loaded Mashed

$8.00

Dessert

Joy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

Joy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Choose your flavor in the comments. We always have vanilla bean, and cookies and cream as well as seasonal offerings.

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock
Joy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

Joy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Choose your flavor in the comments. We always have vanilla bean, and cookies and cream as well as seasonal offerings.

Kid's Meals

Kid's Tender Meal

$9.00
Kid's Brie Mac & Cheese Meal

Kid's Brie Mac & Cheese Meal

$5.00

Creamy Brie man & Cheese with a honey butter biscuit and drink.

Extra Items

Ranch

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

Peri Peri

$1.00

Tabasco Jam

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Maple Dijon

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00+

Ketchup

$1.00

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

Add Meat

Sauce Flight

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

1 Deviled Egg

$2.00

1 Fried Green Tomato

$2.50

1 Cheese Fritter

$2.50

Toast

$2.00

Egg

$2.00Out of stock

1 Biscuit

$1.00

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Apple Butter

$1.50

Salads

Hen House

$10.00

D Eagle

$10.00

Side Hen house

$6.00

Side D Eagle

$6.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine chicken for fine folks.

Website

Location

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

