Chicken
American

Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood

764 Reviews

$$

5211 Forest Lane, #108

Dallas, TX 75244

Popular Items

3 Tenders
4 Tenders
D'Eagle Salad

Small Bites

Little Devils

Little Devils

$1.45

Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.

Chickarones

$6.95

Fried Chicken Skins tossed in Chili Lime salt.

Biscuits

Biscuits

$1.25+

Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.45

Panko crusted and fried, topped with fresh basil and served with remoulade sauce.

French Fried Chicken

Bone in French Fried chicken.

Fried 1/4 Dark

$8.95

Bone in French Fried chicken. Come with a Leg and Thigh , served with a Side and Biscuit.

Fried 1/4 White

$9.45

Bone in French Fried chicken. Come with a Breast , served with a Side and Biscuit.

Fried Double Dark

$10.95

Bone in French Fried chicken. Come with 2 Legs and 2 Thighs , served with a Side and Biscuit.

Fried Double White

$13.45

Bone in French Fried chicken. Come with 2 Breast , served with a Side and Biscuit.

Fried Half Bird

$12.95

Bone in French Fried chicken. Come with a Breast, Leg and Thigh , served with a Side and Biscuit.

Single Piece - Fried

Bone in French Fried chicken.

Nashville Hot Chicken Plate

Nashville Hot Chicken Plate

$10.45

Our french fried chicken tossed in our Hells Chicken spicy chili oil. Served on brioche toast and topped with pickles.

2 Tenders

$10.45

Brined and French Fried chicken tenderloins served with house made dipping sauces.

3 Tenders

$12.95

Brined and French Fried chicken tenderloins served with house made dipping sauces.

4 Tenders

$14.95

Brined and French Fried chicken tenderloins served with house made dipping sauces.

Adult Bites

$9.45

Roasted & Toasted Chicken

Traditional French roasted chicken. *** Gluten Free

Quarter White Roasted- GF

$9.45

1 Roasted and Toasted Chicken Breasts. Served with 1 Side Item and a Biscuit.

Quarter Dark - Roasted

$8.95

Includes 1 Roasted and Toasted Thigh/Leg combo. Served with a Side and Biscuit.

Double Dark - Roasted

$10.95

2 Roasted & Toasted Thigh/Leg combos. Served with 1 Side Item and a Biscuit.

Double White - Roasted

$13.45

2 Roasted and Toasted Chicken Breasts. Served with 1 Side Item and a Biscuit.

Half Roasted Chicken

$12.95

Brined 24 hours in french herbs, lemon juice and brown sugar. Roasted and then toasted to perfection.

Whole Roasted Chicken

$26.95

Brined 24 hours in french herbs, lemon juice and brown sugar. Roasted and then toasted to perfection.

Sin Killer Peri Peri Chicken

Sin Killer Breast

Sin Killer Breast

$12.95

Boneless Skinless breast marinated in Olive Oil, Agave Nectar, Peri Peri Peppers, orange, lime, lemon, cilantro, onion and spices. Grilled over fire.

Sin Killer Thighs

$13.95

Boneless Skinless thighs marinated in Olive Oil, Agave Nectar, Peri Peri Peppers, orange, lime, lemon, cilantro, onion and spices. Grilled over fire.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried boneless breast, apple jicama slaw, smoked maple dijon, brioche. Served with house fries.

Hell's Chicken Sandwich

Hell's Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

HOT Chicken sandwich: fried boneless breast tossed in spicy chili oil with jalapeño brined pickles on a brioche bun. Served with house fries.

Sin Killer Sandwich

Sin Killer Sandwich

$12.95

Peri Peri Breast or Thigh with Havarti cheese, spring mix, roasted tomato, escebeche onions, peri peri aioli on a Brioche bun. Served with house fries.

Chicken Salad Sand

Chicken Salad Sand

$9.95

Pulled chicken, apples, herb aioli, spring mix, on Brioche Bun. Served with house fries.

Hot Thigh Sandwich

Hot Thigh Sandwich

$12.95

Nashville style hot fried boneless thigh, topped with slaw and pickles on a brioche bun.

Southern Favorites

Classics from the heart of the south.

Bourbon Sriracha Glazed Meatloaf

$11.95

Mama would be proud. Our meatloaf is baked and then grilled over fire for a hint of smokiness.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Tender beef steak pounded thin and either cooked on the griddle or deep fried. Topped with cream gravy.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.95

Puff pastry, potatoes, peas, carrots and brined chicken tenderloins. Crust served on the side, perfect for take out.

Grilled Chicken Breast - GF

$12.95

6 oz. Chicken Breast, marinated in our Street's Chicken Brine for 24 hours, then Grilled over an open flame. Comes with 1 Side and a Biscuit.

Vegetarian Plate

$11.95

Includes choice of 3 Side Items and a Biscuit.

All Day Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$11.95

Old fashioned buttermilk waffle with two tenders, butter, and syrup on top.

Show Bird

Show Bird

$12.95

Stacked Texas Toast, fried breast, jalapeño gravy, fried sweet potato strings, green and escebeche onions and an over easy egg.

Biscuit Sliders

$10.95

Two biscuit sandwiches. One with a chicken tender and cheese sauce. The other with melted cheese, bacon, and an over-easy egg. Garnished with green onions and served with breakfast potatoes.

1 Egg

$1.95

à la carte Waffle

$6.95

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$3.95

Soups & Salads

D'Eagle Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, Cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, and jalapeño ranch.

Hen House Salad

Hen House Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.

Side Salad (D'Eagle)

$4.50

Side Salad (Hen House)

$4.50

Cup - Chicken & Dumplings

$5.49

Classic savory cream broth with pulled brined chicken.

Bowl - Chicken & Dumplings

$10.95

Classic savory cream broth with pulled brined chicken.

Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque

$4.95Out of stock

Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.

Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque

Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque

$8.95Out of stock

Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.

Individual Chicken Salad

$5.45

Pint Chicken Salad

$10.00

Quart Chicken Salad

$20.00

Small Family Packs

This Family Pack feeds 5-6 People. Includes: 3 Large Sides and 6 Biscuits. Plates, Utensils and Serving Utensils extra.

Small Chicken Tender Family Pack

$80.00

This Family Pack feeds 5-6 people. Includes: 18 Tenders, 3 Large Sides and 6 Biscuits. Plates, Plasticware and Serving Utensils extra.

Small Roasted Chicken Family Pack

$58.00

This Family Pack feeds 5-6 people. Includes: 1.5 Whole Roasted Chickens - Cut, with 3 Large Sides and 6 Biscuits.

Small French Fried Chicken Family Pack

This Family Pack feeds 5-6 people. Includes: 10 pieces French Fried Chicken, 3 Breast, 4 Legs and 3Thighs, 3 Large Sides and 6 Biscuits.

Large Family Packs

This Family Pack feeds 8-10 people. Includes: 5 Large Sides and 10 Biscuits

Large Tenders Family Pack

$130.00

This Family Pack feeds 8-10 people. Includes: 30 Chicken Tenders, 5 Large Sides and 10 Biscuits.

Large Roasted Family Pack

$75.00

This Family Pack feeds 8-10 people. Includes: 2 Whole Roasted Chickens - Cut, 5 Large Sides and 10 Biscuits.

Large French Fried Family Pack

This Family Pack feeds 8-10 people. Includes: 16 pieces French Fried Chicken, 4 Breast, 6 Legs and 6 Thighs, 5 Large Sides and 10 Biscuits.

Side Dishes

Hatch Chili Cream Corn

$4.95+Out of stock

French Fries

$2.95+

Crispy Fries, seasoned with our Street's French Fry Seasoning.

Apple Jicama Slaw

$3.95+

Tossed in a white wine vinegar dressing.

Whipped Potatoes

$3.95+

Skin and whipped with cream and garlic butter. Served with cream gravy

Southern Collard Greens

$3.95+

Braised collard greens with bacon, onion and garlic.

Brie Mac & Cheese

$4.95+

Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.

Maple Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$3.95+

Roasted in olive oil, then flash fried and tossed in a maple vinaigrette.

Black Eyed Peas

$3.95+

Garlic Green Beans

$3.95+

Fresh greens beans that are sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.

Dessert

TX Pecan Bread Pudding

$7.95

White chocolate, Macadamian nut, whiskey anglais.

Joy Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich - GF

$9.00

Choose your flavor in the comments. We always have vanilla bean, cereal milk and cookies and cream as well as seasonal offerings.

1 Choc Chip Cookie

$2.95

1 Sugar Cookie

$2.95

Street's Apple Cobbler

$4.95

Dozen Jumbo Sugar Cookie

$28.00

Dozen Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$28.00

Sauce Bottle

Sin Killer Pepper Sauce Bottle

$12.00

A La Carte

Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.00

Tender

$3.00

Quarter White Roasted - GF

$6.95

Quarter Dark Roasted - GF

$5.95

Crispy chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hell's Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Sin Killer Breasts Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Single Piece - Fried

Bone in French Fried chicken.

Grilled Breast - GF

$8.00

6 oz. Chicken Breast, marinated in our Street's Chicken Brine for 24 hours, then Grilled over an open flame.

Peri Peri Breast

$8.75

Peri Peri Thighs - 2

$8.95

Beyond Chicken Tender

$3.50

Fried Quarter Dark

$5.95

Meat Loaf

$7.75

Beyond Chicken Tender - Vegan - Each

Beyond Chicken Tender - Vegan - Each

$3.50

KIDS MEAL

Kids BITES

$7.95

Two Chicken Tenderloins, Fried or Grilled and cut into bite sized pieces. Served with dipping sauce.

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Fried or Grilled Chicken breast with pickles on a brioche bun.

Drinks

Soda

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Gallon Sweet Tea

$18.00

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$18.00

Gallon Lemonade

$20.00

Topo-Chico Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

Dasani Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice - Bottle

$1.89

Pint Orange Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

For the love of chicken!

Website

Location

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas, TX 75244

Directions

