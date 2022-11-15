- Home
STREETSIDE MARKET
201 West Thomas St.
Suite B
Hammond, LA 70403
Basic Bevs
Barista
Bites
Edamame
Steamed edamame spinkled with salt
Gyozas
Six deep fried pork and vegtable pot stickers served with ponzu sauce
Traditional Eggrolls
Deep fried pork and vegetable medley served with plum sauce.
Chicken Wings
8 chicken wings, deep fried and tossed with your choice of wing sauce. Served choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach & Artichoke Dip served with salsa, sour cream and house tortilla chips
Debris Fries
Fries topped with roast beef, gravy, cheese sauce, and green onions
Garlic Sticks
Honey Glazed Shrimp
Meatball App
Fried Green Tomatoes
Seafood Portobello
Eggplant Stack
Crab Special
Pretzel
Taco Tots
Cheesee Debris Tots
Shishito Peppers
Salads
Seaweed Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with a seaweed salad tossed with citrus dressing and garnished with sesame seeds
Squid Salad
Snow Crab Salad
Snow crab salad topped with avocado slices and garnished with smelt roe
Italian Salad
Spring mix, black olives, mozzerella, and cherry tomatoes with italian dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and caeser dressing
Shawarma Salad
Ginger Salad
Soups
Miso Soup
Wonton Soup
Broth, green onions, shrimp, broccoli, with steamed won tons
War Wonton Soup
Broth, green onions, shrimp, broccoli, with fried won tons
Won Ton Noodle Soup
Broth, steamed won tons, thin pasta noodles, bok choy, green onions,
Tonkotsu Ramen
Pork and chicken broth (tonkatsu) served with pork loin, two Japanese soft boiled eggs, kamaboko aka, green onion, broccoli, and ramen egg noodles.
Soup Of Day
Grill
Cougar Club
Baked turkey, havarti cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and lemon aioli on house made multi grain bread. Served with house chips.
Streetside Sandwich
Eight inch french bread, roast beef with gravy, swiss cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles. Served with house chips.
Smash Cheeseburger
Beef patty, dressed with tomato, lettuce, onion, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, dressed with tomato, lettuce, onion, and pickles, with choice of cheese served with french fries.
Cuban Sandwich
Shawarma Pita
Po-boy
French bread, your choice of fried or grilled catfish, shrimp, and oyster. Dressed with lettuce, onion, and tomatoes.
Seafood Platter
Meatball Sandwich
Mac & Cheese Pot Roast
Gnocchi
Linguine
Sides
Side Salad
Choice of italian or caesar style salad with dressing.
Side Fried Rice
Small side of fried rice
Side Lo Mein
Small side of lo mein
Side Jasmine Rice
Small side of white rice
Side Fries
Small side of fries
Side Sweet Fries
Side Brussels Sprouts
Brussel sprouts roasted in our wood fired oven with bacon and then drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
Side Wok Veggies
Side Grill Veggies
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Truffle Fries
Side Won Ton Chips
Side of won ton chips
Side Broccoli
Side of stir fry broccoli
6 Piece Fried Shrimp
Six fried shrimp
6 Piece Grilled Shrimp
Six grilled shrimp
2 Piece Fried Fish
Two pieces of fried catfish
2 Piece Grilled Fish
Two pieces of grilled catfish
6 Oz Grilled Chicken
Side Toast
Side Shrimp Lobster Sauce
6 Oz Bowl Sauce
Tong Cho Jar
3 Fresh Berries
6fresh Berries
Side Tator Tots
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Forno red sauce and mozzerella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Forno red sauce, mozzerella cheese, and pepperoni
Margherita Pizza
Forno red sauce, fresh mozzerella, and roma tomatoes. Finished with a fresh basil chiffonade.
Downtown Pizza
Forno red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mozzerella cheese, roasted bell pepper, roasted onion, roasted mushrooms, and black olives.
Vegetarian Pizza
Kauai Islander Pizza
Forno red sauce, mozzerella cheese, smoked ham, fresh pineapple, and bacon.
Chicken Roma Pizza
Meatlovers Pizza
Sushi Rolls
Crunchy Roll
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, crunchy tempura flakes
Snow Crab Roll
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, avocado
California Roll
Seaweed wrapped with crab stick, cucumber, avocado and masago (smelt roe)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Seaweed wrapped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo and cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Seaweed wrapped with chopped salmon, spicy mayo and avocado
Crunchy Dynamite Roll
Seaweed wrapped with assorted fish, with spicy mayo, and crunchy flakes
Metairie Roll
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, avocado, tuna, topped with eel sauce
Crawfish Roll
Avocado Roll
Seaweed wrapped avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado, and smelt roe
Tuna Avocado Roll
Rock-N-Roll
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, fried tempura shrimp, avocado and asparagus. Topped with smelt roe and eel sauce
BS Roll
Seaweed wrapped with crawfish, snowcrab, cream cheese, avocado and deep fried topped with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce
Cowboy Roll
Soy paper wrapped with snow crab, crawfish, and asparagus. Topped with seared ribeye steak and caramalized with eel sauce and garnished with green onions.
Hawaiian Roll
Snow Crab, Mango, tuna, and avocado on top garnished with smelt roe, eel sauce, spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper
Abby Roll
Soy paper, cream cheese, snow crab, tempura shrimp, topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, jalapeno, eel sauce, sriracha, togarashi.
Henson Roll
Soy paper, tuna, snow crab, jalapeno, topped with seared salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
201 Market Roll
Wrapped in seaweed, with rice, wrapped with snow crab, crawfish, tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper, deep fried with crunchy, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Roaring Lion Roll
Yellow soy paper, snow crab, pineapple, spicy salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, avocado, garnished with fried shredded crabstick.
StreetSide Roll
Seaweed wrapped with shrimp tempura, snow crab, spicy tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, topped with smelt roe and crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce
Fly Fish
Volcano Roll
Hammond Roll
Asparagus Roll
Naruto Lollipop
Sushi Misc.
Tuna Tataki
Nigiri
Ceviche Salad
Kauai Island Bowl
Louisiana Bowl
Poke bowl with sushi rice, spicy crawfish, avocado, red cabbage, edamame, corn, spicy mayo sauce, garnished with green onion
California Bowl
Poke bowl with sushi rice, surami (crab meat), spicy mayo, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, smelt roe, garnished with crispy won ton and nori
Assorted Sashimi
Sushi Boat Sm
(A La Carte) Sashimi
Sushi Sandwich
Sushi Doughnut
Sushi Boat LARGE
Seafood Salad
Baked Salmon
Sushi Rice Cake Trio
Wok
Fried Rice
Choose chicken, beef, shrimp, any combination, or no protein. Cooked with diced onion and carrot.
Lo Mein
Chose chicken, beef, shrimp, any combination or no protein. Cooked with zucchini, squash, cabbage, broccoli, and carrots
Spicy Udon Combo
Spicy rice noodles served with stir fried vegtables and combination of beef, chicken, and shrimp.
Beef & Broccoli
Sauteed beef stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, and onion
Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, minced pork and onions stir fried with seasoned black beans, a dash of garlic and blended in a savory egg sauce and garnished with green onion.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Deep fried boneless chicken topped with onion, bellpepper, with a sweet citrus pungent sauce (sweet and sour)
Lemon Chicken
Lemon glaze sauce over fried chicken with your choice of base.
All American Beef Tenderloin
Szechuan Chicken
Tong Cho Chicken
Hot Pepper Chicken
Sliced chicken, stir fried with sliced onions and bell peppers in a homemade pepper sauce
Korean BBQ Beef
Mandarin Chicken
Deep fried boneless chicken served on a bed of lettuce, topped with a golden brown gravy. Garnished with green onion and crushed peanuts
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Tempura
Eight deep fried tempura battered shrimp, topped with our sweet and sour sauce.
Honey Glazed
Honey glaze over fried chicken with your choice of base.
Vegetable Stir Fry
Tong Cho Softshell Crab
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
One grilled beef patty, dressed with pickles, lettuce and American cheese. Served with french fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Two pieces of buttered white bread grilled with american cheese. Served with fries
Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese
Two pieces of buttered white bread, grilled with american cheese and ham
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken tenders served with french fries
Kids PB&J
Peanut butter and grape jelly between two slices of house bread.
Kids Catfish
Fried catfish served with french fries
Kids Shrimp
Fried shrimp served with french fries
Kids Pasta/meatball
Desserts
Catering & Retail
California Roll 36-Piece
Seaweed wrapped with crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago (smelt roe)
Crunchy Roll 36-Piece
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, crunchy flakes
Snow Crab Roll 36-Piece
Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, avocado
Pizza Party (4 Pizzas & Salad)
Pizza party comes with 4 pizzas of your choice with 4 small side salads of your choice
1/2 Pan Fried Rice
Shrimp, chicken, beef choose one or combination. Cooked with diced onion and carrot
1/2 Pan Lo Mein
Shrimp, chicken, beef choose one or combination. Cooked with zuchinni, squash, mushrooms, broccoli, and carrots
1/2 Pan Sweet & Sour Chicken
Deep fried boneless chicken topped with onion, bellpepper, with a sweet citrus pungent sauce (sweet and sour)
1/2 Pan Mandarin Chicken
Deep fried boneless chicken served with a bed of lettuce topped ith a golden brown gravy. Garnished with green onion and crushed peanuts
1/2 Pan Beef & Broccoli
1/2 Pan Honey Glazed Shrimp
1/2 Pan Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and caeasr dressing
1/2 Pan Italian Salad
Spring mix, black olives, mozzerella, and cherry tomatoes with italian dressing
1/2 Pan Chicken Alfredo
Fettucini noodles and alfredo sauce with fresh herbs topped with grilled chicken
1/2 Pan Shrimp Alfredo
Fettucini noodles and alfredo sauce with fresh herbs topped with grilled shrimp
1/2 Pan Luinguine & Meatball
Spaghetti pasta, marinara sauce, with meatballs
1/2 Gallon Lemonade
1/2 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade
1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea
1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon Margarita
1/2 Gallon Electric Blue Lemonade
Sweet Tea Gallon
Unsweet Gallon
Margarita - Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Strawberry Lemonade Gallon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We are a unique dining experience that allows you to enjoy different cuisines all in one place!
201 West Thomas St., Suite B, Hammond, LA 70403