Bars & Lounges
American

STREETSIDE MARKET

No reviews yet

201 West Thomas St.

Suite B

Hammond, LA 70403

Popular Items

Traditional Eggrolls
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Mandarin Chicken

Basic Bevs

Sodas sweetened with all natural cane sugar

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Half & Half Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Ramune

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Coffee\Decaf

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

FLAVORED LEMONADE

$3.25

Barista

Americano

$3.75

Cappucino

$3.75

Espresso

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Latte

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Tea Latte

$3.25

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.25

Hot Tea

$4.00

Bites

Appetizers featuring our global cuisine.
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed edamame spinkled with salt

Gyozas

Gyozas

$8.00

Six deep fried pork and vegtable pot stickers served with ponzu sauce

Traditional Eggrolls

Traditional Eggrolls

$6.00

Deep fried pork and vegetable medley served with plum sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 chicken wings, deep fried and tossed with your choice of wing sauce. Served choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip served with salsa, sour cream and house tortilla chips

Debris Fries

Debris Fries

$12.00

Fries topped with roast beef, gravy, cheese sauce, and green onions

Garlic Sticks

$7.00
Honey Glazed Shrimp

Honey Glazed Shrimp

$12.00

Meatball App

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00
Seafood Portobello

Seafood Portobello

$10.00
Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$9.00

Crab Special

$13.00

Pretzel

$11.00

Taco Tots

$12.00

Cheesee Debris Tots

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Salads

Salads topped with house made dressings
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce topped with a seaweed salad tossed with citrus dressing and garnished with sesame seeds

Squid Salad

$8.00
Snow Crab Salad

Snow Crab Salad

$8.00

Snow crab salad topped with avocado slices and garnished with smelt roe

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, black olives, mozzerella, and cherry tomatoes with italian dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and caeser dressing

Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$14.00

Ginger Salad

$8.00

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.00
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Broth, green onions, shrimp, broccoli, with steamed won tons

War Wonton Soup

War Wonton Soup

$6.50

Broth, green onions, shrimp, broccoli, with fried won tons

Won Ton Noodle Soup

Won Ton Noodle Soup

$13.00

Broth, steamed won tons, thin pasta noodles, bok choy, green onions,

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

Pork and chicken broth (tonkatsu) served with pork loin, two Japanese soft boiled eggs, kamaboko aka, green onion, broccoli, and ramen egg noodles.

Soup Of Day

$5.00

Grill

House sandwiches served with house chips
Cougar Club

Cougar Club

$14.50

Baked turkey, havarti cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and lemon aioli on house made multi grain bread. Served with house chips.

Streetside Sandwich

Streetside Sandwich

$12.00

Eight inch french bread, roast beef with gravy, swiss cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles. Served with house chips.

Smash Cheeseburger

Smash Cheeseburger

$11.00

Beef patty, dressed with tomato, lettuce, onion, and pickles. Served with french fries.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken, dressed with tomato, lettuce, onion, and pickles, with choice of cheese served with french fries.

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Shawarma Pita

$13.00
Po-boy

Po-boy

$13.00

French bread, your choice of fried or grilled catfish, shrimp, and oyster. Dressed with lettuce, onion, and tomatoes.

Seafood Platter

$22.00

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Mac & Cheese Pot Roast

$16.00

Gnocchi

$12.00Out of stock

Linguine

$16.00

Sides

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Choice of italian or caesar style salad with dressing.

Side Fried Rice

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Small side of fried rice

Side Lo Mein

Side Lo Mein

$4.00

Small side of lo mein

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Small side of white rice

Side Fries

Side Fries

$3.00

Small side of fries

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00
Side Brussels Sprouts

Side Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Brussel sprouts roasted in our wood fired oven with bacon and then drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Side Wok Veggies

$4.00

Side Grill Veggies

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Won Ton Chips

$1.50

Side of won ton chips

Side Broccoli

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side of stir fry broccoli

6 Piece Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Six fried shrimp

6 Piece Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Six grilled shrimp

2 Piece Fried Fish

$7.00

Two pieces of fried catfish

2 Piece Grilled Fish

$7.00

Two pieces of grilled catfish

6 Oz Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Toast

$0.50

Side Shrimp Lobster Sauce

$0.50

6 Oz Bowl Sauce

$1.50

Tong Cho Jar

$10.00

3 Fresh Berries

$0.50

6fresh Berries

$1.00

Side Tator Tots

$4.00

Pizza

Pizza dough made in house daily, pressed, dressed, and cooked in our wood fired brick oven.
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Forno red sauce and mozzerella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Forno red sauce, mozzerella cheese, and pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Forno red sauce, fresh mozzerella, and roma tomatoes. Finished with a fresh basil chiffonade.

Downtown Pizza

Downtown Pizza

$14.00

Forno red sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, mozzerella cheese, roasted bell pepper, roasted onion, roasted mushrooms, and black olives.

Vegetarian Pizza

$12.00
Kauai Islander Pizza

Kauai Islander Pizza

$13.00

Forno red sauce, mozzerella cheese, smoked ham, fresh pineapple, and bacon.

Chicken Roma Pizza

Chicken Roma Pizza

$14.00

Meatlovers Pizza

$16.00

Sushi Rolls

Sushi rolls
Crunchy Roll

Crunchy Roll

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, crunchy tempura flakes

Snow Crab Roll

Snow Crab Roll

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped with crab stick, cucumber, avocado and masago (smelt roe)

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Seaweed wrapped with chopped tuna, spicy mayo and cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped with chopped salmon, spicy mayo and avocado

Crunchy Dynamite Roll

Crunchy Dynamite Roll

$7.00

Seaweed wrapped with assorted fish, with spicy mayo, and crunchy flakes

Metairie Roll

Metairie Roll

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, avocado, tuna, topped with eel sauce

Crawfish Roll

$6.00
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Seaweed wrapped avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, and smelt roe

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00
Rock-N-Roll

Rock-N-Roll

$9.00

Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, fried tempura shrimp, avocado and asparagus. Topped with smelt roe and eel sauce

BS Roll

BS Roll

$14.00

Seaweed wrapped with crawfish, snowcrab, cream cheese, avocado and deep fried topped with spicy mayo sauce and eel sauce

Cowboy Roll

Cowboy Roll

$14.00

Soy paper wrapped with snow crab, crawfish, and asparagus. Topped with seared ribeye steak and caramalized with eel sauce and garnished with green onions.

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Snow Crab, Mango, tuna, and avocado on top garnished with smelt roe, eel sauce, spicy mayo wrapped in soy paper

Abby Roll

Abby Roll

$14.00

Soy paper, cream cheese, snow crab, tempura shrimp, topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, jalapeno, eel sauce, sriracha, togarashi.

Henson Roll

$14.00

Soy paper, tuna, snow crab, jalapeno, topped with seared salmon, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

201 Market Roll

$15.00

Wrapped in seaweed, with rice, wrapped with snow crab, crawfish, tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, wrapped in soy paper, deep fried with crunchy, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Roaring Lion Roll

$14.00

Yellow soy paper, snow crab, pineapple, spicy salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, avocado, garnished with fried shredded crabstick.

StreetSide Roll

StreetSide Roll

$15.00

Seaweed wrapped with shrimp tempura, snow crab, spicy tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, topped with smelt roe and crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Fly Fish

$15.00

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Hammond Roll

$16.00

Asparagus Roll

$6.00

Naruto Lollipop

$15.00

Sushi Misc.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Nigiri

$5.00

Ceviche Salad

$13.00

Kauai Island Bowl

$17.00
Louisiana Bowl

Louisiana Bowl

$14.00

Poke bowl with sushi rice, spicy crawfish, avocado, red cabbage, edamame, corn, spicy mayo sauce, garnished with green onion

California Bowl

California Bowl

$13.00

Poke bowl with sushi rice, surami (crab meat), spicy mayo, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, smelt roe, garnished with crispy won ton and nori

Assorted Sashimi

Assorted Sashimi

$26.00

Sushi Boat Sm

$45.00

(A La Carte) Sashimi

$14.00

Sushi Sandwich

$14.00

Sushi Doughnut

$11.00

Sushi Boat LARGE

$90.00

Seafood Salad

$14.00

Baked Salmon

$12.00

Sushi Rice Cake Trio

$12.00

Wok

Stir fry
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$9.00

Choose chicken, beef, shrimp, any combination, or no protein. Cooked with diced onion and carrot.

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$9.00

Chose chicken, beef, shrimp, any combination or no protein. Cooked with zucchini, squash, cabbage, broccoli, and carrots

Spicy Udon Combo

Spicy Udon Combo

$13.00

Spicy rice noodles served with stir fried vegtables and combination of beef, chicken, and shrimp.

Beef & Broccoli

Beef & Broccoli

$13.00

Sauteed beef stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, and onion

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$14.00

Shrimp, minced pork and onions stir fried with seasoned black beans, a dash of garlic and blended in a savory egg sauce and garnished with green onion.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$13.00

Deep fried boneless chicken topped with onion, bellpepper, with a sweet citrus pungent sauce (sweet and sour)

Lemon Chicken

$13.00

Lemon glaze sauce over fried chicken with your choice of base.

All American Beef Tenderloin

$17.00

Szechuan Chicken

$13.00
Tong Cho Chicken

Tong Cho Chicken

$15.00
Hot Pepper Chicken

Hot Pepper Chicken

$13.00

Sliced chicken, stir fried with sliced onions and bell peppers in a homemade pepper sauce

Korean BBQ Beef

Korean BBQ Beef

$17.00
Mandarin Chicken

Mandarin Chicken

$13.00

Deep fried boneless chicken served on a bed of lettuce, topped with a golden brown gravy. Garnished with green onion and crushed peanuts

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Tempura

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Eight deep fried tempura battered shrimp, topped with our sweet and sour sauce.

Honey Glazed

Honey Glazed

$13.00

Honey glaze over fried chicken with your choice of base.

Vegetable Stir Fry

$12.00

Tong Cho Softshell Crab

$18.00

Kids

Food created with kids in mind.
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

One grilled beef patty, dressed with pickles, lettuce and American cheese. Served with french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Two pieces of buttered white bread grilled with american cheese. Served with fries

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Two pieces of buttered white bread, grilled with american cheese and ham

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Fried chicken tenders served with french fries

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Peanut butter and grape jelly between two slices of house bread.

Kids Catfish

Kids Catfish

$6.00

Fried catfish served with french fries

Kids Shrimp

Kids Shrimp

$9.00

Fried shrimp served with french fries

Kids Pasta/meatball

$6.00

Desserts

Hand Crafted Desserts all made with Love by our Bakers

Beignets

$6.00+Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.00
"Cake of the Day"

"Cake of the Day"

$6.00

Slice of fresh baked cake of the day.

Choc Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Birthday Beignet

Out of stock

Catering & Retail

California Roll 36-Piece

$35.00

Seaweed wrapped with crab stick, cucumber, avocado, masago (smelt roe)

Crunchy Roll 36-Piece

$35.00

Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, crunchy flakes

Snow Crab Roll 36-Piece

$35.00

Seaweed wrapped with snow crab, asparagus, avocado

Pizza Party (4 Pizzas & Salad)

$55.00

Pizza party comes with 4 pizzas of your choice with 4 small side salads of your choice

1/2 Pan Fried Rice

$40.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef choose one or combination. Cooked with diced onion and carrot

1/2 Pan Lo Mein

$40.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef choose one or combination. Cooked with zuchinni, squash, mushrooms, broccoli, and carrots

1/2 Pan Sweet & Sour Chicken

$55.00

Deep fried boneless chicken topped with onion, bellpepper, with a sweet citrus pungent sauce (sweet and sour)

1/2 Pan Mandarin Chicken

$55.00

Deep fried boneless chicken served with a bed of lettuce topped ith a golden brown gravy. Garnished with green onion and crushed peanuts

1/2 Pan Beef & Broccoli

$55.00

1/2 Pan Honey Glazed Shrimp

$60.00

1/2 Pan Caesar Salad

$35.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and caeasr dressing

1/2 Pan Italian Salad

$35.00

Spring mix, black olives, mozzerella, and cherry tomatoes with italian dressing

1/2 Pan Chicken Alfredo

$63.00

Fettucini noodles and alfredo sauce with fresh herbs topped with grilled chicken

1/2 Pan Shrimp Alfredo

$75.00

Fettucini noodles and alfredo sauce with fresh herbs topped with grilled shrimp

1/2 Pan Luinguine & Meatball

$50.00

Spaghetti pasta, marinara sauce, with meatballs

1/2 Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

1/2 Gallon Margarita

$22.00

1/2 Gallon Electric Blue Lemonade

$22.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Unsweet Gallon

$8.00

Margarita - Gallon

$40.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade Gallon

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a unique dining experience that allows you to enjoy different cuisines all in one place!

Website

Location

201 West Thomas St., Suite B, Hammond, LA 70403

Directions

