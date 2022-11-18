Restaurant header imageView gallery

Streets of New York 2

No reviews yet

7805 N 35th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85051

Lrg 16" BYOP
XLrg 18" BYOP
12 Baked Chicken Wings

Appetizers

12 Baked Chicken Wings

$19.95

12 baked wings with choice of dressing

12 Boneless Chicken Wings

$17.00

12 boneless wings with choice of dressing

6 wings

$9.50

6 Baked Wings

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$12.00

served with garlic buttered pizza bread

Brushetta

$10.75

served with garlic buttered pizza bread

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$12.50

served with BBQ or Ranch

Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.50

garlic buttered w/ mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage App

$11.50

Sausage links with sauce & cheese

Meatball Sliders add Fries

$14.50

4 sliders with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Meatballs App

$11.50

3 meatballs with sauce & cheese

Pizza Roll Up

$10.75

served with marinara sauce

Sausage Sliders add Fries

$14.50

4 sliders with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Streets Fries

$7.75

sausage & meatballs app

$11.50

Lunch Specials

A. 4 wings & a slice

$11.50

4 baked wings, slice

B. 4 wings & 1/2 Sub

$11.95

4 baked wings, 1/2 sub of your choice

C. 2 Slices with 1 topping

$10.00

You got this!

D. 1/2 Sub & Salad or Soup

$9.95

1/2 sub of your choice, plus a choice of salad or soup

E. Soup & Salad

$9.95

You Chose!!

EE. Slice & Salad

$9.95

slice, plus your choice of salad or soup

EE. Slice & Soup

$9.95

H. Small Calzone

$12.00

cheese calzone stuffed with ricotta, marinara & mozzarella cheese

I. Daily Special

$6.95

slice of cheese & choice of soda

XL Slice of Combo

$6.75

large slice of our signature combo pizza

XL Slice of pizza

$5.25

large slice of cheese

XL SLIDE MEATLOVER

$6.75

BONELESS

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$15.00

Build your own Calzone

Garlic Chicken Calzone

$17.00

alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, onions

Garlic Shrimp Calzone

$19.00

alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, zucchini, mushrooms

Meat Lovers Calzone

$17.50

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, canadian bacon, ham

Lunch Salads

Lunch Anti

$12.50

Lunch Caesar

$9.25

Lunch SW Crispy Chicken

$12.50

Lunch Greek

$12.50

Lunch Cobb

$12.50

Lunch Garden

$9.25

Dinner Salads

Din Antipasto

$16.00

select italian meats, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, black & green olives w/ cheese

Din Caesar

$12.50

tomatoes, onions, pecorino

Din Cobb

$16.00

breaded chicken, tomatoes, bacon, egg, red onions, cheddar

Din Garden

$12.50

tomatoes, bell peppers, black olives, red onions, cucumbers

Din Greek

$16.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives & feta

Din SW Crispy Chicken

$16.00

crispy chicken tenders, corn, black beans, bacon, red onions, cheddar

Extra dressings

ranch

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

chipotle dressing

$0.50

1000

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

ketchup

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

cherries

$0.50

Gourmet Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella , garlic chicken, mushrooms, red onions, zucchini, cheddar

Big Island

$16.00

canadian bacon, pineapple, extra cheese

Four Cheese Formagio

$16.00

mozzarella, swiss, provolone, cheddar

Garlic Chicken

$16.00

alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, onions

Garlic Shrimp

$16.00

alfredo sauce, garlic shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini

Lasagna Pizza

$16.00

meat sauce base, sausage, ricotta, romano cheese

Margherita

$16.00

garlic butter, tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic, balsalmic vinegar

Meat Lovers

$16.00

sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, canadian bacon, ham

Mediterranean

$16.00

spinach, tomatoes, red onions, sun dried tomtoes, artichokes, kalamata olives, feta

New York Cheesesteak

New York Cheesesteak

$16.00

alfredo sauce, provolone, garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, pepperoncinis

New York Combo

$16.00

pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mush rooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives

Old Standby

$16.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions

Primavera

$16.00

bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, mushrooms, black olives, onions, cheddar

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

sausage, bell peppers, onions, garlic, romano cheese

Spicy Southwest

$16.00

chipotle cream base, corn, black beans, bacon, red onions, chicken, cheddar, cilantro

White Pizza

$16.00

garlic butter, cheese, ricotta, garlic, olive oil

Standard Pizzas

Sm 10" BYOP

$13.75

Build your own pizza

Med 14" BYOP

$19.50

Build your own pizza

Lrg 16" BYOP

$23.50

Build your own pizza

XLrg 18" BYOP

$25.50

Build your own pizza

10" Gluten Free

$15.75

Build your own-ONLY THIN CRUST

14" Gluten Free

$20.75

Build your own-ONLY THIN CRUST

Cauliflower Crust 10"

$15.75

Build your own-ONLY THIN CRUST

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$17.00

sausage, mushrooms, sauce, ricotta, cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

6 with sauce & cheese

Chicken Chipotle

$18.00

chicken, corn, onions, bell peppers, chipotle cream sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

breaded chicken breast, sauce & cheese

Chicken Pesto Penne

$15.00

pesto sauce, garlic chicken

Create your Own Pasta

$14.00

Build your own

Garlic Chicken

$18.00

alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, sundried tomatoes, onions

Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

alfredo sauce, garlic shrimp, mushrooms, zucchini

Jumbo Stuffed Shells

$16.00

3 pasta shells stuffed with ricotta

Lasagna

$18.00

ricotta, sausage, beef, sauce, cheese

Meat Lovers

$18.00

canadian bacon, meatballs, sausage, onions, garlic & sauce

Pasta & Meatballs

$18.00

3 meatballs with sauce & cheese

Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

sausage, bell peppers, onions. garlic, basil & sauce

Shrimp Chipotle

$20.00

shrimp, corn, onions, bell peppers, chipotle cream sauce

Toscana

$18.00

garlic chicken, artichokes, spinach, onions, pesto cream sauce

Kids Stuff

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.25

3 ravioli served with garlic bread

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.25

2 chicken strips & fries

Kids Spaghetti & sauce

$7.50

served with garlic cheese bread

Kids Large Slice of Cheese

$5.25

Cheese slice

kids spaghetti & meat sauce

$7.50

kids meatballs

$0.80

kids drinks

Desserts

Passion Cookie

$10.00

fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, served with vanilla ice cream

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

graham cracker crust & cream cheese filling

Double Chocolate Cake

$10.00

chocolate cake & chocolate ganache

Chocolate chip filled cannoli

$5.75

TO DIE FOR!!

New York Cheesecake w/ Cherries

$10.70

Pumpkin Spice Cannoli

$5.75

Sandwiches

The #1 Ham, Salami, Provolone

$13.25

ham, cotto salami, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions

#2 Ham & Cheese

$12.50

ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

#3 Roast Beef

$15.95

COLD roast beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

#4 Meatball

$15.00

seasoned meatballs, sauce, cheese

#5 Italian Sausage

$15.50

sausage links, sauce, cheese

#6 Pastrami

$16.50

1/2 pound of pastrami, swiss, mustard & a pickle

#7 The Best of Everything

$15.25

capicola ham, genoa salami, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini

#8 Turkey

$15.00

COLD turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

#9 Italian Beef

$15.95

roast beef, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, au jus

#10 Chicken Parm

$16.50

breaded chicken breast, sauce, cheese

#11 Cajun Chicken

$15.25

sauteed bell peppers, onions, cajun dusted chicken breast, mayo and topped with melted cheddar cheese

#13 New York Cheesesteak

$16.50

roast beef, onions, mushrooms, provolone, alfredo sauce, pepperoncinis

#12 Veggie

$12.50

swiss. provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, mushrooms topped with a pepperoncins and italian dressing

Soup

Italian Wedding (CUP)

$7.00

couscous, tomatoes, spinach, red peppers, meatballs

Italian Wedding (BOWL)

$9.00

couscous, tomatoes, spinach, red peppers, meatballs

Baked Minestrone (CUP)

$7.00

topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Baked Minestrone (BOWL)

$9.00

topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Zuppa Toscana (CUP)

$7.00

italian sausage, spinach, bacon, onions, potatoes

Zuppa Toscana (BOWL)

$9.00

italian sausage, spinach, bacon, onions, potatoes

Doug10"

$2.00

Doug 14"

$4.00

Doug 16"

$6.00

Doug 18"

$8.00

SODAS

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.50

2 Liter Mt Dew

$4.50

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$4.50

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$4.50

32oz Diet Pepsi

$3.50

32oz Dr Pepper

$3.50

32oz Iced Tea

$3.50

32oz Lemonade

$3.50

32OZ MTN DEW

$3.50

32oz Pepsi

$3.50

32oz Raspberry Tea

$3.50

32oz Root Beer

$3.50

32oz Sierra Mist

$3.50

32oz Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50

Btl water

$3.00

kids drinks

$1.50

App-Catering

Catering Baked Wings-24

$33.50

24-wings with your choice of sauce (serves 8)

Catering Boneless-24

$25.00

24-Boneless wings with your choice of sauce (serves 8)

Brushetta-1/2 pan

$28.00

diced tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, basil, Tuscan EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar-warm bread

Artichoke Spinach Dip-1/2 pan

$36.00

warm blend of artichokes, spinach, romano cheese & sour cream-warm bread (serves 10)

Chicken Tenders-1/2 pan

$35.00

chicken tenders with your choice of sauce-15 pieces

Italian Meatballs-1/2 pan

$33.00

served with marinara sauce & covered with mozzarella cheese (serves 8)

Italian Sausage-1/2 pan

$33.00

served with marinara sauce & covered with mozzarella cheese (serves 8)

Desserts-Catering

New York Cheesecake

$47.00

12 slices

Double Chocolate Cake

$51.00

12 slices

Passion Cookie

$51.00

12 portions with Vanilla Ice Cream

Cannolis

$27.00

9 pieces

Pasta-Half Pan Catering

Half pan-Lasagna

$65.00

Half pan-Baked Ziti

$63.00

Half pan-Toscana

$63.00

Half pan-Meat Lovers

$63.00

Half pan-Chicken Parmigiana

$63.00

Half pan-Cheese Ravioli

$51.00

Half pan-Pasta Meatballs

$53.00

Half pan-Pasta Sausage

$53.00

Half pan-Pasta Marinara

$41.00

Half pan-Pasta Meat Sauce

$49.00

Half pan-Pasta Alfredo

$49.00

Pasta-Full Pan Catering

Full Pan Lasagna

$99.00

meat lasagna

Full Pan Baked Ziti

$99.00

mushrooms, italian sausage & ricotta

Full Pan Cheese Ravioli

$85.00

cheese ravioli

Full Pan Toscana

$85.00

garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, onions, garlic in a pesto cream sauce

Full Pan Meat Lovers

$99.00

canadian bacon, italian sausage, meatballs, onions, garlic

Full Pan Chicken Parmigiana

$99.00

breaded chicken breast, marinara & mozzarella cheese

Full Pan Garlic Chicken

$99.00

alfredo sauce, garlic chicken, sun dried tomatoes, onions

Full Pan Pasta & Meatballs

$87.00

meatballs & marinara

Full Pan Pasta & Sausage

$87.00

suasage & marinara

Full Pan Pasta & Marinara

$63.00

choice of pasta with marinara

Full Pan Pasta & Meat Sauce

$85.00

choice of pasta with meat sauce

Full Pan Pasta Alfredo

$85.00

choice of pasta with alfredo

Salad-Half Pans Catering

1/2-pan Cobb

$39.00

1/2 pan-Antipasto

$39.00

1/2 pan-Chicken Caesar

$39.00

1/2-Greek

$36.00

1/2 pan Pasta Salad

$36.00

1/2 pan-Caesar

$32.00

1/2 pan-Garden

$30.00

Salad-Full Pans Catering

Full Pan Antipasto

$68.00

capicola ham, genoa salami, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, B & GR olives, pepperoncinis

Full Pan Cobb

$68.00

breaded chicken, tomatoes, bacon bits, egg, red onions, cheddar cheese

Full Pan Chicken Caesar

$68.00

breaded chicken, tomatoes, onions, pecorino

Full Pan Greek

$68.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, feta

Full Pan Pasta salad

$61.00

penne pasta tossed with sundried tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, black olives, meats

Full Pan Garden

$51.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, black olives

Full Pan Caesar

$54.00

roma tomatoes, onions, pecorino cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85051

