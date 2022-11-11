Main picView gallery

Strega - Fort Apache 5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104

No reviews yet

5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104,

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Adjarian Khachapori
14" Cheese Pizza w/ 1 topping- Pick Up Special

Starters

Adjarian Khachapori

Adjarian Khachapori

$12.99

We hand shape the dough into a boat, and back it in the brick oven. Filled with a special blend of foreign cheeses, butter, & topped with egg. Finished with a touch of black crushed pepper.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.99
Baked Philly Fries

Baked Philly Fries

$10.99

Philly steak and mozzarella

Bacon Cheddar Fries

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$10.99
Breaded Mushrooms (15)

Breaded Mushrooms (15)

$8.99
Fried Garlic Knots

Fried Garlic Knots

$7.99

Tossed in our garlic butter sauce & topped with shaved parmesan. Served with marinara.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50+
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.50+
Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Served with a side of marinara.

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$8.99

Filled with cream cheese.

Meatball Madness (5)

Meatball Madness (5)

$12.99

Freshly baked meatballs in marinara sauce with basil & parmesan.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Thick cut and battered

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

Loaded with cheddar and baked with bacon and chives

Zucchini Sticks (10)

Zucchini Sticks (10)

$9.99

Your choice of ranch or marinara

Sampler

$11.99

Mozzarella sticks, zucchini sticks, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, & jalapeno poppers.

Soups

All of our soups are freshly made in-house.

Pasta Fagioli

$6.99

Made with our pomodoro sauce & northern white beans.

Chicken Noodle

$6.99

Clear chicken broth, with veggies & grilled chicken breast.

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and a variety of sliced meats, served on a bed of mixed lettuce & other fresh garden vegetables, with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Fresh garden greens and veggies

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99

Feta & kalamata olives.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast, tossed in our in-house made special buffalo sauce, served with a mixture of fresh greens, garden veggies, and mozzarella cheese.

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Shaved Parmesan & homemade croutons.

Ceasar Salad

$7.99
Caprese

Caprese

$11.99

Layered alternating slices of Roma tomatoes & mozzarella di bufala, adding a fresh basil leaf between each and drizzeled with olive oil and vinegar.

Classic Beets & Walnuts

Classic Beets & Walnuts

$10.99

Crisp romaine, topped with beets, feta cheese, fresh garlic, walnuts, and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Grape tomatoes, fresh cucumbers, onions, tossed with cilantro & olive oil.

2oz Dressing

6oz Dressing

Specialty Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$12.99+

Create Your Own Pizza

Ardora

Ardora

$16.99+

Pepperoni, sun-dried tomatoes, basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, & red onions

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99+

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, pepperoncini's, garnished with chives

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99+

Ham & Pineapple

Margherita

Margherita

$16.99+

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil, & basil

Pizza Bianca

Pizza Bianca

$16.99+

White sauce, ricotta, garlic & mozzarella

Pizza Caprese

Pizza Caprese

$16.99+

Pesto sauce, roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & basil

Strega Special

Strega Special

$16.99+

Alfredo sauce, sausage, & sun-dried tomatoes

Supreme

$16.99+

Pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99+

Tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & black olives

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

Calzone

$13.99+

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, & your choice of 2 toppings.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$13.99+

Ham, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella

Chicken Wings, Tenders, Boneless Wings

12 Wings

12 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$23.99

40 Wings

$45.99
5 Tenders & Fries

5 Tenders & Fries

$8.99
10 Tenders & Fries

10 Tenders & Fries

$16.99
20 Tenders & Fries

20 Tenders & Fries

$31.99

12 Boneless & Fries

$10.99

24 Boneless & Fries

$18.99

48 Boneless & Fries

$34.99

2oz Sauces

6oz Sauces

Pasta

Baked Macaroni & 3 Cheese

Baked Macaroni & 3 Cheese

$12.99
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$15.99

Neapolitan-style tomato-based, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Your choice of spaghetti or ziti.

Classic Pesto Pasta

Classic Pesto Pasta

$14.99
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99
Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.99

In-house made with ground beef

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$15.99

Hand cut & flame grilled chicken breast, sauteed in a lemon garlic sauce & topped with freshly chopped parsley. Served over spaghetti

Pasta alla Caprese

Pasta alla Caprese

$15.99

Tri-color Rotini, tossed in olive oil with fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, & fresh basil. Smothered with pesto & parmesan.

Penne alla Vodka Sauce

Penne alla Vodka Sauce

$12.99
Spaghetti & Marinana

Spaghetti & Marinana

$11.99
Strega's Specialty Pasta

Strega's Specialty Pasta

$16.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs or Sausage

$14.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99
Mushroom Provolone Burger

Mushroom Provolone Burger

$10.99
Tex Burger

Tex Burger

$10.99
Cheddar Spinach Burger

Cheddar Spinach Burger

$10.99
Polynesian Pineapple Kissed Burger

Polynesian Pineapple Kissed Burger

$9.99

Subs & Sandwiches

Boston's Best

Boston's Best

$9.99
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Philly Steak Bomb

$9.99
The Parms

The Parms

$9.99
Fiorucci Hard Salami Sandwich

Fiorucci Hard Salami Sandwich

$9.99+
Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99+
Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$9.99+
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Hard Serve Ice Cream & Shakes

Ice Cream Cups

Ice Cream Cups

$4.50+

Ice Cream Shake

$5.50+

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$5.99
Zeppolis

Zeppolis

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Shamali

$4.99Out of stock

Baklava

$5.99Out of stock

Drinks

Halo Halo

Halo Halo

$8.99

Halo-Halo is a Filipino-Style shaved ice, made with sweetened beans, fruits, & jellies. Topped with milk, leche flan, purple yam jam, & ice cream.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.00+

Bottled Water

$2.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.49
Mexican Orange Fanta

Mexican Orange Fanta

$3.49
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.49

Perrier

$3.49

RedBull

$3.99

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$1.99+

Anytime Specials

#1 One 12" Cheese Pizza w/One Topping +8 Wings

$21.99

#2 One 14" Cheese Pizza w/One Toppings +12 Wings

$29.99

#3 One 16" Cheese Pizza w/Two Toppings +20 Wings

$38.99

#4 20 Wings + 10 Tenders + Bucket of Fries

$45.99

#5 Two 14" Cheese Pizzas w/One Topping +20 Wings

$52.99

#6 Two 16" Cheese Pizzas w/One Toppings +40 Wings

$75.99

Pick Up Special

14" Cheese Pizza w/ 1 topping- Pick Up Special

$9.99

Extras

2oz Dressing

6oz Dressing

2oz Sauces

6oz Sauces

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your New Neighborhood Eatery & Creamery. Come in and enjoy!

Location

5025 S Fort Apache Rd #104,, Las Vegas, NV 89148

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

