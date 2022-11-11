Strega Market 3 River Street

Restaurant info

Strega Market is a deli, a Salumeria, a place to taste, to eat, to buy and to learn everything about the Italian culinary experience. An Italian grocery store that allows you to shop products that you don't normally find at a supermarket. From our experience in the food industry and restoration, we understand the importance of creating a dish, serving it and enjoying it. So we only offer the best quality and authentic Italian products from the best Italian food companies. We've got the best selection of the finest Italian products - gourmet food, specialty food, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, pastries, bakery products, artisan pasta, tomato sauces, organic foods - directly from Italy because we want to give people an authentic Italian experience and remember our land and our flavors even if they are so far away. We also offer a selection of sandwich-focaccia to satisfy your Italian craving. All of our ingredients are prepared fresh daily and showcase the quality of our food.