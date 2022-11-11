Main picView gallery

Strega Market 3 River Street

review star

No reviews yet

3 River Street

Milford, CT 06460

Salsiccia & Broccoli Rabe
Caprese

FORMAGGI

Auricchio Provolone

$10.99

Bufala Campana DOP

$12.99

Burrata

$10.99

Stracciatella

$11.99

PANINI

'Nduja & Burrata di Bufala

$16.00

Caprese

$15.00

Mortadella & Spinaci

$15.00

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$18.00

Spianata Piccante

$16.00

Salsiccia & Broccoli Rabe

$16.00

Focaccia Bread

$5.00

Rosetta Bread

$1.00

INSALATE

Strega

$12.00

Burrata

$15.00

Caprese

$15.00

DOLCI

Tiramisu

$5.99

Lemon Cake

$4.99

Choco Cake

$4.99

Pastry Mignon

$2.99

Pastry Mignon Mixed

$27.99

ROSTICCERIA

Square Pizza

$3.99

Croquette Box

$6.99

Mixed Vegan Box

$9.99

Arancini

$12.00

Crust GF Pizza

$9.99

Margherita

$10.00

Polpette

$12.00

Broccoli Side

$5.00

PASTA

Agnolotti Aragosta

$11.99

Agnolotti Porcini

$10.99

Gnocchi Spinaci

$6.99

Ravioli Gamberi Scampi

$11.99

Ravioli Mascarpone

$10.99

Ravioli Tartufo

$10.99

Agnolotti Zucca

$9.99

Lasagna Bolognese

$24.99

Soda

Bergamot Juice

$24.99

Crodino Pack

$25.99

Crodo Mojito

$2.99

Crodo Mojito Pack

$9.99

Effex CBD

$5.99

Effex CBD Pack

$22.99

Essentia Water

$1.99

Ferrarelle Spklg Water

$5.99

Life Water

$4.99

Muscle Milk

$6.99

Open Door Tea Cream Oolong

$36.99

Open Door Tea Darjeeling

$19.99

Open Door Tea Dragonwell

$17.99

Open Door Tea Early Gray Rose

$14.99

Open Door Tea First Resistance

$12.99

Open Door Tea Golden Monkey

$25.99

Open Door Tea Healing & Comfort

$15.99

Open Door Tea Iron Goddess

$25.99

Open Door Tea Jasmine Phoenix

$29.99

Open Door Tea Matcha

$23.99

Open Door Tea Peace of Mind

$12.99

Open Door Tea Pu-Erh Berry

$16.99

Open Door Tea Strawberry Hibiscus

$17.99

Open Door Tea Tulsi Beyond

$13.99

Open Door Tea White Peony

$13.99

Paoletti Soda

$2.99

Paoletti Soda Pack

$9.99

San Pellegrino Chinotto Pack

$6.99

San Pellegrino Soda

$2.99

San Pellegrino Soda Pack

$14.99

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$1.99

San Pellegrino Water Pack

$6.99

San Pelligrino Chinotto

$1.99

Sanbitter Red Pack

$25.99

Sanbitter White Pack

$25.99

Spring Water

$2.50

Tassoni

$2.99

PASTA

Caputo Dry Yeast

$5.99

Caputo Flour 1Kg

$5.99

Caputo Semolina 1Kg

$5.99

Cav Giuseppe Cocco Bucatini

$7.99

Cav Giuseppe Cocco Capellini Hair

$7.99

Cav Giuseppe Cocco Fusilli

$7.99

Cav Giuseppe Cocco Pennoni

$7.99

Cav Giuseppe Cocco Rigatoni

$7.99

Cordero Polenta

$7.99

CáVecchia Risotto Nettle

$7.99

CáVecchia Risotto Red Chicory

$7.99

Farro Semiperlato

$7.99

Fiore Orecchiette

$5.99

Minestra Legumi

$8.99

Pane Carasatu

$9.99

Pastificio Campi Bucatini

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Linguine

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Mischiato

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Paccheri

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Penne Rig

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Rigatoni

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Spaghetti

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Trofie

$12.00

Pastificio Campi Ziti

$12.00

Riso del Delta del Pó Carnaroli IGP

$7.99

Riso del Delta del Pó Arborio IGP

$7.99

Rummo Bucatini

$3.99

Rummo Calamarata

$5.99

Rummo Farfalle

$3.99

Rummo Fusilli

$3.99

Rummo GF Linguine

$6.99

Rummo GF Mezzi Rigatoni

$6.99

Rummo GF Penne Rigate

$5.99

Rummo GF Spaghetti

$5.99

Rummo Linguine

$6.99

Rummo Mezzi Rigatoni

$3.99

Rummo Nest Fettuccine

$6.99

Rummo Orecchiette

$4.99

Rummo Paccheri

$6.99

Rummo Penne Rigate

$3.99

Rummo Spaghetti

$3.99

Rummo Tubetti Rigati

$3.99

Rummo Wheat Fusilli

$5.99

Rummo Wheat Spaghetti

$5.99

SALSA

Antico Cas Franz Tomato Yelw

$4.99

Luigi Vitelli Pomod Piennolo

$12.99

Sole e Napule Datterino

$4.99

Sole e Napule Datterino Naturale

$9.99

Sole e Napule Datterino Senza Buccia

$5.99

Sole e Napule Passata Classica

$4.99

Sole e Napule Passata di Datterino

$4.99

Sole e Napule Passata Reale

$5.99

Sole e Napule Pelato

$5.99

Sole e Napule Pelato 3Kg

$16.99

Sole e Napule Pomoderino Funghi

$7.99

Strega Arrabbiata

$6.99

Strega Pomodoro

$6.99

BISCOTTI/BREAKFAST

Bauli Amaretti

$4.99

Biocle Marmellata

$9.99

Bonomelli Camomilla

$5.99

Brezzo Honey

$13.99

Cannoli Siciliani

$10.99

Cianciullo Taralli

$7.99

DalColle Choco Bombolone

$5.99

DalColle Choco Croiss

$5.99

DalColle Pistachio Croiss

$5.99

DalColle Vanilla Croiss

$5.99

Dora Apricot Croiss

$6.99

Dora Cherry Croiss

$6.99

Dora Choco Croiss

$6.99

Dora Crema Croiss

$6.99

Dora Strawbrry Croiss

$6.99

Fabbri Amarena

$11.99

Fabbri Panettone

$6.99

Falcone Cantucci

$5.99

Fiore Taralli

$3.99

Giantomasi Cantucci Mandorle

$18.99

Giantomasi Cantucci Miele

$18.99

Giantomasi Cantucci Noci

$18.99

Giantomasi Friselle

$9.99

Giantomasi Taralli

$15.99

Gran Pavesi Olive Crackers

$5.99

Kimbo Antica Tradizione

$10.99

Kimbo Capsule

$5.99

Kimbo Capsule Intenso

$5.99

Kimbo Espresso Napoletano

$10.99

Lago Apricot Tartlets

$5.99

Lago CacaoTartlets

$5.99

Lago Cherry Tartlets

$5.99

Lago Mxd Berries Tartlets

$5.99

Mulino Bianco Abbracci

$6.99

Mulino Bianco Batticuori

$6.99

Mulino Bianco Cuor di Mela

$6.99

Mulino Bianco Galletti

$4.99

Mulino Bianco Girotondi

$4.99

Mulino Bianco Pan di Stelle

$6.99

Mulino Bianco Ritornelli

$12.99

Mulino Bianco Settembrini

$7.99

Nutella Biscuits

$13.99

Nutella Cream

$9.99

Pan Di Stelle Cream

$7.99

Pavesi Gocciole

$6.99

Plasmon

$10.99

Positano Freselle Napoletano

$5.99

Positano Tarallo Napoletano

$9.99

Saquella Cocoa Powder

$8.99

Sequella Cocoa Powder

$8.99

Vincente Almonds Spread

$19.99

Vincente Pistachio Spread

$19.99

Divella Savoiardi

$5.99

OLIO

Calvi EVOO 1lt

$19.99

Calvi Organic Lemon EVOO

$14.99

Calvi Organic Truffle EVOO

$14.99

Cinquina EVOO 1lt

$17.99

Entelia EVOO

$14.99

Galantino Bergamotto EVO

$14.99

Galantino Lemon EVO

$14.99

Galantino Mandarino EVO

$14.99

Galantino Peperoncino EVO

$14.99

Galantino Truffle EVO

$14.99

Iliada Truffle EVO

$9.99

Mosto Oro

$25.99

Muraglia Black

$32.00

Muraglia Cactus Collection

$72.00

Muraglia Octopus Collection

$72.00

Muraglia Rainbow 1,5lt Collection

$150.00

Muraglia Rainbow 1lt

$36.00

Muraglia Rainbow 250ml

$15.00

Muraglia Rainbow 3lt Collection

$250.00

Muraglia Rainbow Collection

$64.00

Muraglia Tasting

$34.00

ACETO

Calvi Red Wine Vinegar

$5.99

Calvi White Wine Vinegar

$5.99

Elsa Balsamic Vinegar

$18.99

Giusti Balsamic 1 Silver Medal

$15.99

Giusti Balsamic 3 Gold Medal

$30.99

Giusti White Condiment

$19.99

Mazzetti Balsamic Glaze Class

$8.99

Mazzetti Balsamic Glaze Fig

$8.99

JAR/PACK

Angellozzi Truffle 100g

$70.00

Angellozzi Truffle 12g

$15.00

Angellozzi Truffle 50g

$35.00

Armatore Alici Olio Oliv

$16.99

Armatore Alici Under Salt

$20.99

Armatore Bottarga Tonno Ros

$11.99

Armatore Bottarga Tonno Ros Box

$34.99

Armatore Tonno Rosso Olio Oliv

$34.99

Bioclè Broccoli

$9.99

Bioclè Crema Broccoli

$9.99

Bioclè Crema Peperoni

$9.99

Bioclè Crema Zucca

$9.99

Bioclè Lumache Arrabbiata

$25.99

Bioclè Lumache Speck Spinaci

$25.99

Bioclè Melanzane Olio

$9.99

Bioclè Pate Lumache

$19.99

Bioclé Hot Pepper

$7.99

Calabrian Chili Pepper

$15.99

Calippo Red Onion

$14.99

Calvi Pesto

$9.99

Calvi Taggiasca Olive Cream

$7.99

Calvi Taggiasca Olives

$7.99

Cinquina Black Olive Truffle

$8.99

Cinquina Castelvetrano Green

$8.99

Cinquina Castelvetrano Pitted

$8.99

Cinquina Lupini

$7.99

Cinquina Medit Olive Fantasy

$8.99

Divina Red Rstd Peppers

$8.99

Divina Yellow Rstd Peppers

$8.99

Firelli Ita Extra Hot Sauce

$6.99

Firelli Ita Hot Sauce

$6.99

Firelli Ita Hot Truffle Sauce

$12.99

GL Truffle Duetto

$13.99

GL Truffle Ketchup

$11.99

GL Truffle Mayo

$14.99

GL Truffle Sauce

$18.99

Marinella Dry Hot Pepper

$7.99

Merlini Porcini Funghi

$8.99

Pesto alla Siciliana

$9.99

Rizzoli Anchiovy Fillets

$7.99

Rizzoli Anchovy Paste

$6.99

Sole e Napule Borlotti

$4.99

Sole e Napule Cannellini

$4.99

Sole e Napule Capperi

$3.99

Sole e Napule Carciofi

$24.99

Sole e Napule Ceci

$4.99

Sole e Napule Champignon

$5.99

Sole e Napule Friarelli

$9.99

Sole e Napule Funghi

$7.99

Sole e Napule Lenticchie

$4.99

Sole e Napule Limoncello

$5.99

Sole e Napule Macedonia

$5.99

Sole e Napule Melanzane Brace

$24.99

Sole e Napule Melanzane Filetti

$9.99

Sole e Napule Peperoni Rip

$24.99

Sole e Napule Pesche

$4.99

Sole e Napule Piselli

$5.99

Sole e Napule Scarola

$9.99

Sole e Napule Tonno Sott'Olio

$9.99

Sole e Napule Zucchine

$24.99

ZuppaRustica Bean Soup

$9.99

ZuppaRustica BrccliRabe/ChckPea

$7.99

ZuppaRustica Minestrone Soup

$9.99

ZuppaRustica Tuscan Soup

$9.99

Merro Anchioves

$34.99

BEVERAGE

CBD Effex

$5.99

CBD Effex Pack

$22.99

Crodino Pack

$25.99

Essentia Water

$1.99

Fonti Mojito

$2.99

Fonti Mojito Pack

$9.99

Life Water

$2.99

Muscle Milk

$6.99

Paoletti Soda

$2.99

San Pellegrino Acqua

$1.99

San Pellegrino Chinotto

$3.50

San Pellegrino Chinotto Pack

$6.99

San Pellegrino Soda

$2.50

San Pellegrino Soda Pack

$11.99

San Pellegrino Water Pack

$6.99

Sanbitter Red

$25.99

Sanbitter White

$25.99

Spring Water

$1.00

Tassoni

$2.99

OGGETTISTICA

Bialetti Moka Black

$50.00

Bialetti Moka Italy Flag

$60.00

Bialetti Moka Red

$50.00

Bialetti Moka Silver

$50.00

Ceramic Dish Magnet

$8.00

Crochet Flower Coasters 4

$38.00

Crochet Leaf Coaster 2

$18.00

Crochet Plate Mat 2ps

$40.00

Crochet Pot Holder

$20.00

Kitchen Cloth

$15.00

Modiano Carte Napoletane

$10.00

Pigna Keychain

$5.00

Pigna Magnet

$7.00

Teste di Moro Keychain

$9.00

Teste di Moro Magnet W/M

$18.00

Teste di Moro Passion & Revenge 13

$50.00

Teste di Moro Passion & Revenge 18

$65.00

Teste di Moro Sale&Pepe

$30.00

Truffle Slicer

$45.00

CARAMELLE

Amarelli Liquirizia

$2.50

Ferrero Rocher

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Strega Market is a deli, a Salumeria, a place to taste, to eat, to buy and to learn everything about the Italian culinary experience. An Italian grocery store that allows you to shop products that you don't normally find at a supermarket. From our experience in the food industry and restoration, we understand the importance of creating a dish, serving it and enjoying it. So we only offer the best quality and authentic Italian products from the best Italian food companies. We've got the best selection of the finest Italian products - gourmet food, specialty food, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, pastries, bakery products, artisan pasta, tomato sauces, organic foods - directly from Italy because we want to give people an authentic Italian experience and remember our land and our flavors even if they are so far away. We also offer a selection of sandwich-focaccia to satisfy your Italian craving. All of our ingredients are prepared fresh daily and showcase the quality of our food.

Location

3 River Street, Milford, CT 06460

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

