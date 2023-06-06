Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stress Factory Comedy Club- New Brunswick 90 Church Street

review star

No reviews yet

90 Church Street

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Stress Factory Food Menu

Appetizers

Improv Group

$16.80

Mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, and curly fries

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Classic, served with honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$13.50

Buffalo or BBQ style, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with fresh marinara

Factory Fries

$7.00

Our famous seasoned curly fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Perfectly crispy

Empanadas

$10.99+

Two large empanadas

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.00

Monterey jack cheese quesadilla. Served with sour cream & salsa

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.00

Veggie Quesadillas

$12.00

Jumbo Hot Pretzel

$5.00

Served with mustard

Hummus & Pita

$7.99

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

BBQ Wings

$13.00

Plain Wings

$13.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, home made croutons, and caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, crumbles blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg and homemade croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken with your choice of seasoning (plain, Montreal, Cajun, or BBQ), with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, black olives, and a hard boiled egg

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$17.00

BBQ chicken breast, romaine lettuce, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, red onion, and spicy pecans

Flatbreads

Artisan Margarita

$11.00

Oven roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, and mozzarella

Ono Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Juicy BBQ chicken and pineapple chunks

Cauliflower Pizza

$12.00

10" round, gluten free pizza with marinara, cheese and greens

Burgers and Chicken

Beef Burger

$15.00

Comes with a side of house made chips included toppings, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear

Black Bean Burger

$17.00

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Chicken Breast

$15.00

Paninis & Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with BBQ sauce, bacon & pepper jack cheese

BBQ Chicken Panini

$14.00

Vinnie's Wrap

$15.00

Vinnie's Panini

$15.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Panini

$12.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.00

Old fashioned, fresh baked apple pie

Brownie Bottom Sundae

$8.00

A giant homemade, moist, fudge brownie topped with chocolate or vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

Old Fashioned Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Chocolate or vanilla ice cream heaped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream and a cherry

Sweet Boardwalk Nuts

$4.99

Almonds coated in sugar & baked

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.50

Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Our Famous Cheesecake

$6.00

Our famous, creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and sour cream topping

Cookie Lava Cake

$10.00

Chocolate cookie cake with a molten chocolate center, served with whipped cream and a cherry

Stress Factory Drink Menu

Beverages

Unlimited Soda

$12.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Unlimited Coffee

$12.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Drink Min

$3.00

Factory Favorites

Stress Factory Old Fashioned

$16.00

Misunderstood ginger whiskey, maple syrup & bitters

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Absolut lime, ginger lime & lime juice

Kentucky Mule

$17.00

Misunderstood ginger whiskey, ginger beer & lime juice

Dark N' Stormy

$17.00

Kraken, ginger beer & lime juice

Casamigos Grand Margarita

$17.00

Casamigos, triple sec, sour mix, lime juice & grand marnier floater

Bahama Mama

$15.00

Bacardi, bacardi oakheart, malibu, banana liqueur, pineapple, orange & cranberry juice

Rum DMC

$15.00

Bacardi, bacardi oakheart, Malibu, grenadine, pineapple & orange juice

Hennessy Paradise

$18.00

Hennessy, pineapple juice & grenadine

Shot Specials

Jolly Rancher Shot

$6.00+

Comic-Kaze Shot

$6.00+

Green Tea Shot

$8.00+

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00+

House Blend Whiskey

$7.00+

Specialty Drinks

1800rita

$8.00+

Absolut Stress Reliever

$15.00

Aloha Smash

$15.00

Appletini

$16.00

Basil Hayden Manhattan

$16.00

Blue Goose

$9.00+

Butter Beer

$8.00+

Cappuccino Martini

$16.00

Chocolate Covered Banana

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Goose Sunset

$8.00+

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$9.00+

Kentucky Peach Tea

$8.00+

Lemon Drop Martini

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00+

Mango Paradise

$14.00

Mexican Sunrise

$8.00+

Mojito

$9.00+

Pink Lemonade

$9.00+

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$8.00+

Tito's Cape Cod

$8.00+

Top Shelf Woo Woo

$9.00+

Tropical Coconut

$9.00+

Ultimate Cosmo

$16.00

Orange You Glad

$17.00

Just Peachy

$13.00

Jersey Turnpike

$8.00

Tommy's Juice

$16.00

Super Funny Fizz

$14.00

Moody Mary

$17.00

Virgin Mary

$9.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$7.00

Stella Artois Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness Draft

$7.00

Heineken Draft

$7.00

HackerPschorr Oktoberfest Draft

$7.00

Strongbow Hard Cider Draft

$7.00

McKenzie's Black Cherry Hard Cider Draft

$8.00

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA Draft

$8.00

Firestone Mind Haze IPA Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Elysian Space Dust Draft

$9.00

Victory Sour Monkey Draft

$10.00

Mango Cart Draft

$9.00

Bottled Beer & Cans

Angry Orchard Rose

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Heineken 00 (Non-Alcholic)

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Blue Moon Mango

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Heineken Light

$8.00

Magic Hat #9

$8.00

Miller Light

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Voodoo Juicy Haze

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$8.00

High Noon

$9.00

White Claw

$9.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Casablanca

$12.00

Blackberry Sangria

$12.00

Peach Sangria

$12.00

Mango Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Silk & Spice Red Blend BOTTLE

$45.00

Coffee Drinks

Vinnie's Iced Spiked Latte

$8.00+

Vicki's Unbelievable Coffee

$10.00

Derick's Spiked Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Javachata

$10.00

Vodkas

Titos

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00+

Absolut Lime

$8.00+

Absolut Mandrin

$8.00+

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00+

Ciroc

$9.00+

Ciroc Apple

$9.00+

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00+

Ciroc Peach

$9.00+

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00+

Ciroc Red Berry

$9.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Beefeater

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Malibu

$8.00+

Kraken Rum

$8.00+

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$8.00+

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Patron Cafe

$10.00+

1800 Silver

$9.00+

House Tequila

$8.00+

Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

$12.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Chivas

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00+

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00+

Dewar's White Label

$8.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Gentleman Jack

$9.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00+

Jefferson's Small Batch

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Jim Beam Peach

$8.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$45.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$14.00+

Macallan 12yr

$15.00+

Maker's Mark

$9.00+

Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey

$9.00+

Oban 14yr

$15.00+

Southern Comfort

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Blanton's

$15.00

Dalwhinnie

$15.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00+

Bailey's

$7.00+

Hennessey

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Remy VSOP

$12.00+

Sambuca

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00+

Blackberry Brandy

$8.00

Drink Specials

For Pete's Sake

$17.00

The Cast

$15.00

Sunday Feels

$16.00

Talented

$15.00

Stress Factory Merchandise

Merchandise

Clear Stress Factory Mug

$12.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

Campfire Mug

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

90 Church Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

