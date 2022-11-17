Strictly Good Eats imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Strictly Good Eats 3515 6th avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3515 6th Avenue

3515 6th avenue Des Moines

Des Moines, IA 50313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Grit bowl

Grit bowl

$10.00

Breakfast potato

Breakfast potato

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

order online and come pick up for a shorter wait time.

Location

3515 6th Avenue, 3515 6th avenue Des Moines , Des Moines, IA 50313

Directions

Gallery
Strictly Good Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5055 NW 2nd St, Des Moines, IA 50313
View restaurantnext
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
orange star4.7 • 206
2331 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
The Royal Mile
orange starNo Reviews
210 4th St. Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
RoCA - 208 Court Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
208 Court Avenue Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
The Iowa Taproom
orange star4.6 • 721
215 E 3rd St Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Coa Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
425 E Grand Ave Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston