Strings Ramen - Aurora
4340 E New York St
Aurora, IL 60504
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Vegetarian
Wood Ear Salad
Vegetarian. Wood Ear Mushroom, Jalapeno, Vinegar and Soy Sauce
Wasabi String Beans
Vegetarian. Steamed String Beans, Sesame Oil , Black Pepper, Wasabi, Scallions and French Onion
Sriracha Broccoli w. Bacon Bits
Steam Broccoli, Sesame Oil, Black Pepper, Sriracha Mayo, Scallions and Bacon Bits
Chicken Karaage
Come w. Spicy Mayo Sauce
Seaweed Salad
Fried Oysters
Wasabi Broccoli w. Crispy Onion
Steam Broccoli, Sesame Oil, Black Pepper, Wasabi Mayo, Scallions and Crispy Onion
Gyoza
Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Creamy Pork Bone Broth. Served w. your meat selection, lava egg, woodear mushroom, menma, scallions and nori.
Tonkotsu Ramen Premium
Creamy Pork Bone Broth. Served w. Kuro Buta pork belly, loin, beef tongue, spicy clam and pork, pork chunks, lava egg, bean sprouts, black bean garlic oil, douban sauce, and scallions.
Miso Ramen
Trio Miso w. Organic Chicken and Turkey Bone Broth. Served w. your meat selection, bean sprouts, corn, menma, scallions and nori. Seafood contains crabmeat, shrimp and scallops.
Shoyu Ramen
Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce. Served w. your topping selection, bean sprout, menma, woodear mushroom, pickled ginger, scallions and nori.
Shoyu Oden Ramen
Seasweed shoyu broth, come with lava egg, pork chunks,scallions,ageball,age tofu,chikuwa,ikamaki,konbu,daikon.
Shio Ramen
Organic Chicken and Turkey Bone Broth. Served w. shredded turkey, bean sprout, lava egg, menma, corn, pickled ginger, fish cake, scallions and nori.
Hell Ramen
Our Signature Spicy Ramen Bowl! Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce. Served w. bean sprouts, woodear mushroom, spicy pickles, spicy clam and pork, crispy pork skin, scallions, shredded chili, and sesame seeds.
Miso Tofu Ramen Vegetarian
Trio Miso w. Seaweed Broth. Served w. bean sprouts, corn, menma, tofu, scallions and nori.
Shoyu Ramen Vegetarian
Seaweed Broth w. Soy Sauce. Served w. bean sprout, menma, woodear mushroom, pickled ginger, scallions and nori.
Hell Ramen Vegetarian
Seaweed Broth w. Soy Sauce. Served w. bean sprouts, woodear mushroom, corn, menma, spicy pickles, scallions, shredded chili, and sesame seeds.
Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
Red Tonkotsu Ramen
Kae Dama - Extra Noodle
Yakisoba
Yakisoba
Ramen noodle pan fried with your meat selection, cabbage, bean sprout, woodear mushroom, scallions, topped with sunny side up egg. Accompanied by a side soup w. scallions and narutomaki.
Spicy Crab Yakisoba
Ramen noodle pan fried with cabbage, woodear mushroom, bean sprout, scallions, topped with creamy spicy crab. Accompanied by a side soup w. scallions and narutomaki.
Vegetable Yakisoba
Ramen noodle pan fried with broccoli, strings bean, corn, cabbage, bean sprout, woodear mushroom, scallions, topped with sunny side up egg. Accompanied by a side soup w. scallions.
Tsukemen
Rice Bowl / Sashimi Bowl
Spicy Cat Rice Sashimi Bowl
Our Signature Sashimi Bowl! Spicy tuna sashimi over rice with spicy mayo, iwanori, scallions and truffle oil.
Kani Don
Creamy spicy crab over rice w. red ginger and scallions.
Spicy Pork and Clam Rice Bowl
Spicy pork and clam over rice, w. scallions and pickled ginger.
Meat Lover Rice Bowl
Kuro Buta pork belly and pork loin, spicy pork and clam, pork chunks, lava egg, sesame oil, crispy pork skin, scallions and sesame seed.
Da Bomb Rice Bowl
Kuro Buta pork belly and pork loin, beef tongue, oshinko moriawase, sausage, daikon, aged tofu, spicy menma, scallions and lava egg.
Vegetable Rice Bowl
Broccoli, corn, menma, woodear mushroom, scallions, oshinko moriawase, toasted garlic, lava egg.
Belly Don
Kuro Buta Pork Belly over rice, served w. oshinko moriawase and scallions.
Chazuke
Turkey Chazuke
Japanese rice soup served w. tea broth and shredded turkey, toasted brown rice flakes, and wakame seaweed.
Kuro Buta Sausage Chazuke
Japanese rice soup served w. tea broth and kuro buta sausage, toasted brown rice flakes, and wakame seaweed.
Tofu Chazuke
Japanese rice soup served w. tea broth and aged tofu toasted brown rice flakes, and wakame seaweed.
Oden
Sides
Ajitsuke Tamago
Lava Egg Marinated in House Special Sauce.
Oshinko Moriawase
Pickled Radish and Cucumber.
Spicy Menma
Toasted Garlic
Kuro Buta Pork Belly
Kuro Buta Pork Loin
Beef Tongue
Crispy Pork Skin
Crispy Onion
Side White Rice
Side Woodear Mushroom
Side Corn
Side Scallions
Side Bean Spouts
Side Spicy Radish
Side Ginger
Side Broccali
Side Cabbage
Hell Sauce Jar 8oz
Side Hell Sauce
Naruto Fish Cake
Side Tonkotsu Broth
Side Miso Broth
Side Hell Broth
Side Shoyu Broth
Side Yakisoba Broth
Side Shrimp (6 pcs)
Side Shrimp (4 pcs)
Side Scallop (6 pcs)
Side Crab (10oz)
Side Spicy Clam & Pork
Side Turkey
Side Pork Belly (1 pcs)
Halloween Specials
Non-Alcohol Drink
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Sparkling Water
Japanese Cider
Yuzu Soda
Ume Soda
Ito En - Unsweetened Green Tea
Royal Milk Tea
Strawberry Milk
Hello Kitty Ramune - Original Flavor
Hello Kitty Fizzy Pop
Cherry Lime Flavored Drink
Blue Hawaii Ramune
Original Ramune
Strawberry Ramune
Pineapple Ramune
Grape Ramune
Lychee Ramune
Melon Ramune
Orange Ramune
Blueberry Ramune
Cream Soda Original
Melon Cream Soda
Tomomasu White Peach Soda
Tomomasu Watermelon Soda
Tomomasu Mango Soda
Cold Sake ( Must be 21+, ID needed)
Karatamba Honjyouzo 300ml
Tenbu Junmai 300ml
One Cup Daiginjo 180ml
Chika Sake Cup Junmai 200ml
Cloudy Sake Pineapple 300ml
Cloudy Sake Strawberry 300ml
Cloudy Sake Snow Beauty 300ml
Sparkling Yuzu Sake 250ml
Sparkling Flower Sake 250ml
Sparkling Peach Sake 250ml
Dessert
Tiramisu
Sponge Cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.
3 Coppa Chocolate
Silky dark, milk and white chocolate creams with a layer of hazelnut crunch.
Sasa Dango
1 pc. Mochi filled with red bean paste, wrapped in bamboo leaf.
Pistachio Gelato Cup
4340 E New York St, Aurora, IL 60504