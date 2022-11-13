Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Strings Ramen - Aurora

review star

No reviews yet

4340 E New York St

Aurora, IL 60504

Order Again

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen
Sui Gyoza
Miso Ramen

Appetizers

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Vegetarian

Wood Ear Salad

Wood Ear Salad

$4.95

Vegetarian. Wood Ear Mushroom, Jalapeno, Vinegar and Soy Sauce

Wasabi String Beans

Wasabi String Beans

$6.95Out of stock

Vegetarian. Steamed String Beans, Sesame Oil , Black Pepper, Wasabi, Scallions and French Onion

Sriracha Broccoli w. Bacon Bits

Sriracha Broccoli w. Bacon Bits

$6.95

Steam Broccoli, Sesame Oil, Black Pepper, Sriracha Mayo, Scallions and Bacon Bits

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.95

Come w. Spicy Mayo Sauce

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Fried Oysters

$8.95

Wasabi Broccoli w. Crispy Onion

$6.95

Steam Broccoli, Sesame Oil, Black Pepper, Wasabi Mayo, Scallions and Crispy Onion

Gyoza

Sui Gyoza

Sui Gyoza

$6.95

Boiled dumplings with spicy ponzu sauce. 6pcs. Vegetarian Option Available.

Deep Fried Gyoza

$6.95

Deep Fried dumplings with spicy Mayo sauce. 6pcs. Vegetarian Option Available.

Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Creamy Pork Bone Broth. Served w. your meat selection, lava egg, woodear mushroom, menma, scallions and nori.

Tonkotsu Ramen Premium

Tonkotsu Ramen Premium

$18.95

Creamy Pork Bone Broth. Served w. Kuro Buta pork belly, loin, beef tongue, spicy clam and pork, pork chunks, lava egg, bean sprouts, black bean garlic oil, douban sauce, and scallions.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.95

Trio Miso w. Organic Chicken and Turkey Bone Broth. Served w. your meat selection, bean sprouts, corn, menma, scallions and nori. Seafood contains crabmeat, shrimp and scallops.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.95

Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce. Served w. your topping selection, bean sprout, menma, woodear mushroom, pickled ginger, scallions and nori.

Shoyu Oden Ramen

Shoyu Oden Ramen

$14.95

Seasweed shoyu broth, come with lava egg, pork chunks,scallions,ageball,age tofu,chikuwa,ikamaki,konbu,daikon.

Shio Ramen

Shio Ramen

$13.95

Organic Chicken and Turkey Bone Broth. Served w. shredded turkey, bean sprout, lava egg, menma, corn, pickled ginger, fish cake, scallions and nori.

Hell Ramen

Hell Ramen

$13.95

Our Signature Spicy Ramen Bowl! Seaweed Broth w. Bonito Soy Sauce. Served w. bean sprouts, woodear mushroom, spicy pickles, spicy clam and pork, crispy pork skin, scallions, shredded chili, and sesame seeds.

Miso Tofu Ramen Vegetarian

$14.95

Trio Miso w. Seaweed Broth. Served w. bean sprouts, corn, menma, tofu, scallions and nori.

Shoyu Ramen Vegetarian

Shoyu Ramen Vegetarian

$13.95

Seaweed Broth w. Soy Sauce. Served w. bean sprout, menma, woodear mushroom, pickled ginger, scallions and nori.

Hell Ramen Vegetarian

$13.95

Seaweed Broth w. Soy Sauce. Served w. bean sprouts, woodear mushroom, corn, menma, spicy pickles, scallions, shredded chili, and sesame seeds.

Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.95Out of stock

Red Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.95Out of stock

Kae Dama - Extra Noodle

Extra Noodle
Half Kae Dama

Half Kae Dama

$1.75
Full Kae Dama

Full Kae Dama

$2.55

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$14.95

Ramen noodle pan fried with your meat selection, cabbage, bean sprout, woodear mushroom, scallions, topped with sunny side up egg. Accompanied by a side soup w. scallions and narutomaki.

Spicy Crab Yakisoba

Spicy Crab Yakisoba

$19.95

Ramen noodle pan fried with cabbage, woodear mushroom, bean sprout, scallions, topped with creamy spicy crab. Accompanied by a side soup w. scallions and narutomaki.

Vegetable Yakisoba

$14.95

Ramen noodle pan fried with broccoli, strings bean, corn, cabbage, bean sprout, woodear mushroom, scallions, topped with sunny side up egg. Accompanied by a side soup w. scallions.

Tsukemen

Tsukemen - Dipping Noodle

Tsukemen - Dipping Noodle

$14.95

Warm noodle w. yuzu juice, black bean garlic oil, scallions, bean sprouts and menma. Served w. creamy french onion dipping sauce.

Rice Bowl / Sashimi Bowl

Spicy Cat Rice Sashimi Bowl

Spicy Cat Rice Sashimi Bowl

$14.95

Our Signature Sashimi Bowl! Spicy tuna sashimi over rice with spicy mayo, iwanori, scallions and truffle oil.

Kani Don

Kani Don

$16.95

Creamy spicy crab over rice w. red ginger and scallions.

Spicy Pork and Clam Rice Bowl

Spicy Pork and Clam Rice Bowl

$11.95

Spicy pork and clam over rice, w. scallions and pickled ginger.

Meat Lover Rice Bowl

$15.95

Kuro Buta pork belly and pork loin, spicy pork and clam, pork chunks, lava egg, sesame oil, crispy pork skin, scallions and sesame seed.

Da Bomb Rice Bowl

$15.95

Kuro Buta pork belly and pork loin, beef tongue, oshinko moriawase, sausage, daikon, aged tofu, spicy menma, scallions and lava egg.

Vegetable Rice Bowl

$13.95

Broccoli, corn, menma, woodear mushroom, scallions, oshinko moriawase, toasted garlic, lava egg.

Belly Don

$13.95

Kuro Buta Pork Belly over rice, served w. oshinko moriawase and scallions.

Chazuke

Turkey Chazuke

$8.95Out of stock

Japanese rice soup served w. tea broth and shredded turkey, toasted brown rice flakes, and wakame seaweed.

Kuro Buta Sausage Chazuke

Kuro Buta Sausage Chazuke

$8.95Out of stock

Japanese rice soup served w. tea broth and kuro buta sausage, toasted brown rice flakes, and wakame seaweed.

Tofu Chazuke

$8.95Out of stock

Japanese rice soup served w. tea broth and aged tofu toasted brown rice flakes, and wakame seaweed.

Oden

Japense winter snack containing vegetables and fish cakes simmered in soy sauce-based dashi broth.

Ageball (fried fish ball)

$1.95

Age Tofu (fried tofu skin)

$1.95

Chikuwa (fish ring)

$1.95

Daikon (radish)

$1.95

Musubi Konbu (seaweed knot)

$1.95

Ikamaki (squid wrapped in surimi)

$1.95

Koban Age (fried fish surimi)

$1.95

Konnyaku (yam cake)

$1.95

Kuro Buta Sauage

$1.95

Uzurano Tamago (quail egg)

$1.95

Sides

Ajitsuke Tamago

Ajitsuke Tamago

$1.25

Lava Egg Marinated in House Special Sauce.

Oshinko Moriawase

Oshinko Moriawase

$3.95

Pickled Radish and Cucumber.

Spicy Menma

$2.95
Toasted Garlic

Toasted Garlic

$2.95
Kuro Buta Pork Belly

Kuro Buta Pork Belly

$6.95
Kuro Buta Pork Loin

Kuro Buta Pork Loin

$6.95

Beef Tongue

$7.95

Crispy Pork Skin

$2.95

Crispy Onion

$1.95

Side White Rice

$1.95

Side Woodear Mushroom

$2.95

Side Corn

$1.95

Side Scallions

$1.25

Side Bean Spouts

$1.95

Side Spicy Radish

$1.95

Side Ginger

$2.95

Side Broccali

$2.95

Side Cabbage

$1.95
Hell Sauce Jar 8oz

Hell Sauce Jar 8oz

$15.95

Side Hell Sauce

$0.95

Naruto Fish Cake

$2.95

Side Tonkotsu Broth

$6.95

Side Miso Broth

$6.95

Side Hell Broth

$6.95

Side Shoyu Broth

$6.95

Side Yakisoba Broth

$3.95

Side Shrimp (6 pcs)

$8.95

Side Shrimp (4 pcs)

$6.95

Side Scallop (6 pcs)

$8.95

Side Crab (10oz)

$8.95

Side Spicy Clam & Pork

$5.95

Side Turkey

$3.95

Side Pork Belly (1 pcs)

$3.95

Halloween Specials

Black Garlic Tonkotsu

$16.95Out of stock

Red Tonkotsu

$16.95Out of stock

Non-Alcohol Drink

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.25Out of stock

Japanese Cider

$3.95

Yuzu Soda

$3.95

Ume Soda

$3.95

Ito En - Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.95
Royal Milk Tea

Royal Milk Tea

$3.95

Strawberry Milk

$3.95

Hello Kitty Ramune - Original Flavor

$4.95Out of stock
Hello Kitty Fizzy Pop

Hello Kitty Fizzy Pop

$4.95

Cherry Lime Flavored Drink

Blue Hawaii Ramune

$3.95Out of stock

Original Ramune

$3.95

Strawberry Ramune

$3.95

Pineapple Ramune

$3.95

Grape Ramune

$3.95

Lychee Ramune

$3.95

Melon Ramune

$3.95

Orange Ramune

$3.95

Blueberry Ramune

$3.95
Cream Soda Original

Cream Soda Original

$3.95
Melon Cream Soda

Melon Cream Soda

$3.95Out of stock

Tomomasu White Peach Soda

$3.85

Tomomasu Watermelon Soda

$3.85

Tomomasu Mango Soda

$3.85

Cold Sake ( Must be 21+, ID needed)

Karatamba Honjyouzo 300ml

$15.00

Tenbu Junmai 300ml

$15.00

One Cup Daiginjo 180ml

$12.00

Chika Sake Cup Junmai 200ml

$12.00

Cloudy Sake Pineapple 300ml

$16.00

Cloudy Sake Strawberry 300ml

$16.00

Cloudy Sake Snow Beauty 300ml

$15.00

Sparkling Yuzu Sake 250ml

$15.00

Sparkling Flower Sake 250ml

$15.00

Sparkling Peach Sake 250ml

$15.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

Sponge Cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

3 Coppa Chocolate

3 Coppa Chocolate

$7.95

Silky dark, milk and white chocolate creams with a layer of hazelnut crunch.

Sasa Dango

Sasa Dango

$3.95

1 pc. Mochi filled with red bean paste, wrapped in bamboo leaf.

Pistachio Gelato Cup

Pistachio Gelato Cup

$7.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4340 E New York St, Aurora, IL 60504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Strings Ramen image

