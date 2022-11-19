Strip View Cafe imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Strip View Cafe Las Vegas

348 Reviews

$

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106

Las Vegas, NV 89146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Croissant French Toast
Spicy Chicken Wrap

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.99
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.99
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.99
Mango Juice

Mango Juice

$3.49
Sparkling Water (Bottle)

Sparkling Water (Bottle)

$2.99
Fiji (Bottle)

Fiji (Bottle)

$2.49

Water (Bottle)

$1.99
Milk

Milk

$2.49

Mexican Coke Fiesta

$3.49

Coffee & Tea

Brewed

Brewed

$2.49

Cold Pressed

$3.99
Espresso

Espresso

$2.99
Americano

Americano

$3.49
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.49
Capuccino

Capuccino

$4.49
Coffee Latte

Coffee Latte

$4.49
White Mocha

White Mocha

$4.49
Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$5.49

Mocha Frappe

$5.49
Oreo Frappe

Oreo Frappe

$5.99

Affogato

$5.49

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Passion Tea

$3.99

Chai Latte

$4.49
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.49

London Fog Latte

$4.49

Extra Shot Espresso

$1.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.99

Pumkin Spice

$4.49

Iced Coffee

$3.49

Coffee Mocha

$4.49

Breakfast

Sunrise Bite French Toast Combo

$14.99

Served with fresh cup of fruit, butter, syrup, jam or Nutella.

Sunrise Bite Belgian Waffle Combo

$14.99

Served with fresh cup of fruit, butter, syrup, jam or Nutella.

Sunshine Egg's Benedict Combo

$14.99

English muffin, canadian bacon, Poached Eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a side green salad

Frittata

Frittata

$15.99

Oven baked frittata with bread, eggs, milk and toped with bacon and 4 ingredients of your choice.

Bircher Muesli

Bircher Muesli

$10.99

Oats, Greek yogurt, Almond flakes, berries.

Oatmeal Pot

$9.99

Oatmeal, Banana, and almond flakes.

Extra egg

$1.00
Pancake Combo

Pancake Combo

$11.99

Served with 3 slices of bacon, warm syrup and berries (substitute option - bacon with whipped cream and extra berries)

A la Carte

Khachapuri

$4.49

Khachapuri & Bacon

$4.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$6.99

French Toast

$9.99

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Eggs Benedict

$11.99

LOX Bagel

$12.99

Toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon and capers.

Bagel only

$1.99

Croissant French Toast

$11.99

Lavash Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Tomatoes, Basil, and Cheese.

Basturma Pizza

Basturma Pizza

$19.99

Basturma, eggs, cheese, and arugula.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.99

Canadian ham, bacon crumble, pineapple, cheese

Four Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Mozzarella, Feta, Ricotta, and Parmesan.

Mushroom Pesto Pizza

Mushroom Pesto Pizza

$16.99

Mushrooms, pesto sauce, cheese

Salmon Avocado Pizza

Salmon Avocado Pizza

$29.99

smoked salmon, avocado, arugula, ricotta, dill

Salads

Greek salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Feta cheese, Red onion, and olives.

Ceasar salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, parmesan, and croutons.

Green Mixed salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and onions.

Beet & Goat Cheese salad

$13.99

Beet's, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic vinegar.

Soups

Lentil-Celery

$7.99

Red lentil, Celery, carrot onion.

Chicken Noodle

$7.49

Chicken, celery, carrot, onion and noodles with chicken broth.

Borshct

$7.99

Beef, Beet, cabbage and Beef broth. Topped with croutons and sour cream.

Tomato Basil

$7.99

Clam Chowder

$8.99

Sides

Waffle Fries

$7.99

Baked Potatoes

$6.99

Dill Potatoes

$7.99

Green Peas

$5.99

Asparagus

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Lunch

Avocado Toast

$14.99

Mashed avocado and poached egg on top of toasted bread. Served with a side green salad. Add Smoked Salmon +$4

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.99

Toasted bread with roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, and pickles. Served with one side of your choice.

Gourment Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Roasted Chicken, tomato, cabbage salad, bacon, avocado, and arugula. Served with choice of one side.

Pasta Alfredo Carbonara

Pasta Alfredo Carbonara

$14.99

Pasta penne, canadian bacon, alfredo sauce, parmesan, served with garlic bread

Pasta Mushroom Pesto

Pasta Mushroom Pesto

$14.99

Pasta penne, mushrooms, pesto sauce, parmesan, served with garlic bread

Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers

Turkey Mini Cheeseburgers

$14.99

Turkey cheeseburgers with real mozzarella

Spicy Chicken Wrap

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$15.99

spicy chicken, avocado, feta cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, wrapped in a spinach herb flour tortilla, served with waffle fries

Dessert

Almond Cake

Almond Cake

$4.49Out of stock

Pancho Cake

$6.49Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.49Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$5.49Out of stock

Cup of Fruit

$5.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

$5.99

Daily cake

$4.99

Thorn Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Baklava

$6.49Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.49Out of stock

Red Velvet

$5.99Out of stock

French Macaron

$1.99

ADD-ON//EXTRA

Jalapeño

$0.50

Side of dressing

$0.50

Extra Bread

$1.00

Sour cream

$0.50

Extra Pickle

$0.50

2 piece Crispy Bacon

$1.50

Lemon-Creme topping

$1.50

Garlic Bread Stick

$1.00

Wrap Spinach Herb

$1.00

Extra Syrup

$1.00

Extra Jam

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra 2 piece Sausage

$1.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Nutella

$1.00

Extra Cream Cheese

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Salmon

$5.00

Extra Mushroom

$1.50

Extra Basturma

$2.00

Extra Tzatziki

$0.50

Extra Avocado

$1.50

Extra Turkey Burger MEAT ONLY

$2.50

Extra Turkey Burger

$5.00

Extra FRUIT

$3.00

Extra PITA

$1.00

Smoothies/Drinks

Strawberry-Banana

$6.49

Banana Split

$7.49

Berry

$6.49

Tropical

$6.49

Pink

$6.99

Acai Smoothie

$7.49

Dragon Smoothie

$7.49

Immunity Boost

$6.49

Morning Boost

$7.49

Green

$6.99

Dragon Drink

$5.49

POM Drink

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Directions

Gallery
Strip View Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Via Brasil Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,893
1225 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Geisha House Steak & Sushi
orange star4.2 • 2,124
6572 N Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89131
View restaurantnext
Served Global Dining
orange starNo Reviews
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Hitchin Post Saloon & Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
3650 Las Vegas Blvd N Las Vegas, NV 89115
View restaurantnext
Philadelphia Steak & Hoagie - Las Vegas
orange star2.0 • 29
3200 Las Vegas Blvd So, #3070 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Primal - 3554 S Maryland Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
3554 S Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli
orange star4.2 • 2,095
9500 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Via Brasil Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,893
1225 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's #293
orange star4.1 • 1,852
8175 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
The Martini - The Martini
orange star4.2 • 1,166
1205 South Fort Apache Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara - Las Vegas, NV
orange star4.3 • 1,124
9350 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Texas Meltz - W. Sahara
orange star4.6 • 1,065
4604 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Sunrise
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
The Strip
review star
Avg 4 (33 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston