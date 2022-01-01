Stripers Waterside Restaurant 133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport PO Box M

Restaurant header imageView gallery
NA Beverage

Aqua Pana

$10.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

OJ

$5.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Coffee

$5.50

Decaf

$5.50

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$9.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Blueberry Squeeze

$10.00

Tropical Sparkler

$10.00

Beer

Atlantic Blueberry Ale

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Citizen bROSe

$9.00

Citizen Cider

$8.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Finnish Long Drink

$7.00

Geary's "off trail" Brown Ale

$8.00

Geary's IPA

$8.00

Guinness

$7.00

kit NA Get Set

$5.00

kit NA On Your Mark

$5.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Peak organic brown ale

$8.00

Rising Tide MITA

$8.00

Rising Tide Playa Bella

$8.00

Coots Light

$6.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Burnside Brown Ale

$9.00

Mountainside IPA

$9.00

Downeast Cider

$7.00

HH BEER

$5.00

Cocktails

Cocktail Special

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Autumn Mule

$14.00

French Pearing

$14.00

Apple Rita

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Red Wine

Nicolas Cabernet

$10.00+

Nicolas Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Angeline, Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Louis Bernard Cotes-du-Rhone

$11.00+

Lodi, Zinfandel

$12.00+

Tomero, Malbec

$11.00+

Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

La Crema Pinot Noir

$50.00

Predator Zinfandel

$71.00

Cantabria Rioja

$68.00

Les Sinards Chat-du-Pape

$80.00

Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Chateau Tour Prignac

$78.00

ALBE Barolo

$95.00

Barbera D'Asti

$52.00

Stark-Conde Syrah

$50.00

Cote de Beaune

$133.00

HH Nicolas Pinot Noir

$6.00

HH Nicolas Merlot

$6.00

Casa de Campo Malbec

$11.00

BTL Foris, Pinot Noir,

$34.00

BTL Scott Family Estate, Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL La Crema, Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Patricia Green, Pinot Noir

$75.00

BTL Louis Bernard, Cotes-du-Rhone

$32.00

BTL Plungerhead, Zinfandel

$32.00

BTL Predator, Zinfandel

$34.00

BTL 14 Hands, Merlot

$28.00

BTL Tomero, Malbec

$32.00

BTL Sierra Cantabria. Rioja

$68.00

BTL Les Sinards, Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$80.00

BTL Ridge, Petite Syrah,

$70.00

BTL The Hess Collection, Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Stag’s Leap “Artemis”, Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

White Wine

Ragotiere Muscadet

$11.00+

Essence Riesling

$11.00+

Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc

$12.00+

Costa do Sol, Vinho Verde

$11.00+

Carletto Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Whitehaven, Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Avancia Cuvee de O, Godello

$13.00+

The Hess Chardonnay

$13.00+

Chateau Promis Bordeaux

$11.00+

Louis Michel Chablis

$80.00

Ribeauvillé Pinot Blanc

$55.00

Kings Estate, Pinot Gris

$50.00

Cloudy Bay, Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

Grgich Hills Fume Blanc

$69.00

Domaine Girault Sancerre

$72.00

HH Nicolas Chardonnay

$6.00

HH Nicolas Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Rose Wine

Coteaux En-Provence Rose

$12.00+

Nicolas Rose

$10.00+

Maison De Madeleine

$11.00+

Sparkling

BTL Chandon Brut

$50.00

BTL Moet Imperial

$125.00

BTL Segura Vuidas Rose

$36.00

GLS Maschio Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco

$34.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Cold River

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Pear

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Van Gogh Chocolate

$11.00

Van Gogh Pomegranate

$11.00

Van Gogh Blue Acai

$11.00

Van Gogh Citron

$11.00

Van Gogh Raspberry

$11.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Cruzin 9 Spice

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Flor de Caña

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cachaca

$8.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

1800 Silver

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Del Meguay

$40.00

Herradura Anejo

$65.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Monte Alban

$10.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Citronage

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

Montelobos

$13.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knappogue castle 12

$12.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Ol Smokey Peanutbutter

$12.00

Redbreast 12

$14.00

Redbreast 21 Year

$58.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Seagrams VO

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Bowmore 12 YR

$20.00

Dewars

$11.00

Bruchladdich

$14.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Willett

$20.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12 YR

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$16.00

Glenmorangie 10 YR

$17.00

Glenmoray 12 YR

$17.00

Lagavulin 16 YR

$25.00

Macallan 12 YR

$20.00

Macallan 18 YR

$60.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

B&B

$13.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Drambuie

$13.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Bailey's

$9.00

DOM Benedictine

$13.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Courvosier XO

$30.00

Fernet

$12.00

Galliano

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$14.00

Hennessey XO

$50.00

Luxardo

$13.00

Midori

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Remy Martin

$15.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

St George

$14.00

Tia Maria

$10.00

Pama

$10.00

St. Germaine

$13.00

Amaro

$12.00

Domaine Ginger

$13.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Lawn Food

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Oysters on the half shell

$3.00+

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$18.00

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$10.00

Oysters

$3.50

Braised Short Rib

$31.00

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Stripers Burger

$18.00

Lawn Beverages

Allagash White

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Heiniken

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

St. Paulie N/A

$6.00

Citizen Cider

$8.00

Citizen bROSe

$9.00

High Noon

$8.00

Jameson Ginger

$12.00

Absolut Soda

$12.00

Tanqueray Tonic

$12.00

Cazadores Marg

$12.00

Malibu Pina Colada

$12.00

Costa do Sol, Vinho Verde

$11.00+

Carletto Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Decoy, Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

The Hess Chardonnay

$13.00+

Angeline, Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Lodi, Zinfandel

$12.00+

Velvet Devil, Merlot

$11.00+

Alexander Valley Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00+

GLS Maschio Prosecco

$12.00

Coteaux En-Provence Rose

$12.00+

Maison De Madeleine

$11.00+

Starters

Farmers Board

$27.00

Short Ribs App

$16.00

Pei Mussels

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Oysters on the half shell

$3.00+

Oysters Rockefellar

$19.00

HH Chargrilled Oysters

$8.00

Entrees

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Atlantic Cioppino

$30.00

Crescent Farms Duck

$32.00

Stripers Burger

$18.00

Braised Short Rib

$31.00

New Bedford Scallops

$38.00

Togarashi Yellowfin Tuna

$35.00

Pumpkin Risotto

$26.00

7oz Filet

$44.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tender

$8.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$8.00

Fresh Maine Catch Bouillabaisse

$22.00

Soups & Salads

Maine Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Autumn Beets

$15.00

French Onion Soup

$15.00

Dessert

Apple Pie bread puddling

$13.00

Cran-apple crumble

$13.00

Coffee Chocolate pudding

$13.00

Retail

Sm. Candle

$10.00

Lg. Candle

$24.00

Vanilla Extract

$16.00

Sugar Scrub

$8.00

Chai Simple

$8.00

Hot Sauce

$14.00

Valentines Day

Valentines Dinner

$145.00

Pomegranate Salad

Coconut Soup

Scotch Egg

Lamb Pop

Lobster Crepe

Filet

Tofu and Eggplant

Duck Confit

Chocolate Tarte

Fish Friday

Fish Fry

$26.00

Draft Special

$7.00

St Patrick's Day

Curried Fries

$12.00

Dublin Lawyer

$25.00

Soda Bread

$10.00

Bangers and Mash

$14.00

Guinness Beef Stew

$14.00

Chicken Caesar

$25.00

Salmon Caesar

$25.00

Taste of Ireland

$27.00

Corned Beef

$24.00

Shepard's Pie

$27.00

Apple Cake

$14.00

Root Beer Float

$14.00

Easter Brunch

Adult Brunch

$60.00

Child Brunch

$35.00

Mothers Day

Adult Brunch

$60.00

Child Brunch

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 Ocean Blvd, Kennebunkport, ME 04046

Directions

Gallery
Stripers Waterside Restaurant image
Stripers Waterside Restaurant image
Stripers Waterside Restaurant image

Map
