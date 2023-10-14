Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

Zesty Batter & Pretzel Breading

Honey-Kissed Crispy Nuggets GF

Honey-Kissed Crispy Nuggets GF

Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Food Menu

Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

Zesty Batter & Pretzel Breading

Smoked Jumbo Whole Wings GF

Smoked Jumbo Whole Wings GF

Seasoned, smoked, sauced & crispy!

Honey-Kissed Crispy Nuggets GF

Honey-Kissed Crispy Nuggets GF

Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Pork Tenderloin Strips

Zesty Batter & Pretzel Breading

Family Feast

It's a feast for the whole family!

Kids Meal

includes Yummy Side & Sm Drink

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken, Secret Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

Avocado Chicken Club

Avocado Chicken Club

$9.99

Chicken, FarmStead Ranch, Avocado, Bacon, Cheese, Spinach, Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken, Farmstead Ranch, Buffalo, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken, Spicy Hot Honey, Bacon, Cheese, Pickles

Keto Chicken Sandwich

Keto Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce or Keto Bun, Bacon, Pickles, Onion, Provolone, Mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Pulled Pork, Fried Onions, Pickles, Cheese, Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Big Piggy Sandwich

Big Piggy Sandwich

$19.99

2 Pork Tenderloins, No Bun, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pickles Onion Strings, Strawberry BBQ Sauce

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin, Secret Sauce, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

Squeal Parmesan Sandwich

Squeal Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Pork Tenderloin, Marinara, Parmesan, Mozzarella

Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips

6oz Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips

6oz Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips

$17.99

Crispy beef tenderloin tips with our zesty batter & pretzel breading over a bed on crispy onion strings.

8oz Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips

8oz Crispy Beef Tenderloin Tips

$21.99

Crispy beef tenderloin tips with our zesty batter & pretzel breading over a bed on crispy onion strings.

Wedge Salad

Crispy Chicken Strips (NOT Gluten Free)

$12.99

GF Grilled Chicken

$12.99

GF Crispy Nuggets

$12.99

SUB GF Avocado for Chicken

$12.99

Yummy Sides

Fries GF

Always Extra Crispy

Superfood Slaw GF

Superfood Slaw GF

Veggies, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cream, Sugar, & Salt

Pork Rinds GF

Pork Rinds GF

Freshly Fried Pork Skin - 0 carbs

Applesauce Cup GF

Applesauce Cup GF

Applesauce

Premi-Yum Sides

Onion Strings GF

Onion Strings GF

Crispy Red Onion Strings coated with our gluten free breading.

Pepperjack Cheese Sticks (8 pieces)

Pepperjack Cheese Sticks (8 pieces)

$8.99

Crispy Sticks of Creamy Mild Jalapeño Cheese served with marinara

Fried Pickles & Peppers GF

Fried Pickles & Peppers GF

2/3 Pickles & 1/3 Jalapenos and always coated with our gluten free breading.

Todd's White Chicken Chili GF

Todd's White Chicken Chili GF

Chicken, Sour Cream, Green Chilis & other Amazingness but not too spicy. Gluten free.

Tour de Salsa Fries

$8.99

Beverages

Non-Alcohol Beverages

$2.79

Cranberry Lemonade

$2.79

Lime Water

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Pepsi Zero

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Starry

$2.79

Diet Starry

$2.79

Orange Crush

$2.79Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Fresca

$2.79Out of stock

Dine-In Ice Water

To-Go Ice Water

$0.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

SWEET Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Dessert

Hand-dipped Ice Cream & Sorbet

Hand-dipped Ice Cream & Sorbet

Choose Waffle Cone (NOT GF), GF Sugar Cone or Cup. Flavors are gluten free except Cookie Dough

Sauce Cup

1 Hot Honey GF (0.50)

$0.50

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Strawberry BBQ

$0.50

Farmstead

$0.50

Honey Dijon

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Mainara

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Red Magic

$0.50

Raging Hot

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Miscellaneous

Strip's Dive Bar T-Shirts

$18.99

Black Comfort Color Shirts with Color Log

Strip's Baseball Cap

$18.99

Black Hat with Stitched Strip's Logo - Adjustable size

Homemade Sauce Pints

$6.99

Resealable Sauce Tubs

Breading Pints

$9.99

Choose one of our breadings in resealable tub

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Appletini

$6.75

Captain Caribbean Rum

$7.00

Cherry Limade

$6.75

Claussen Pickle Vodka Shot

$7.00

Monarch Margarita

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.75

Daiquiri

$6.75

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.75

Fiery Mule

$6.75

Forbidden Mojito

$12.00

Gimlet

$6.75

Greyhound

$6.75

Hot Toddy

$6.75

Hurricane

$6.75

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$6.75

Manhattan

$6.75

Margarita

$6.75

Martini

$6.75

Mimosa

$6.75

Mint Julep

$6.75

Moscow Mule

$6.75

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$19.00

Old Fashioned

$6.75

Rob Roy

$6.75

Screwdriver

$6.75

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

$12.00

Strong Island Sweet Tea

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Ultimate Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Tom Collins

$6.75

Whiskey Sour

$6.75

White Russian

$6.75

Redhead Hibiscus Mint Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Salty Dog

$6.75

Shots & Bombs

Baby Beer

$7.00

Blow Job

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Claussen Pickle Shot

$7.00

Dr. Pepper Bomb

$6.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

M&M

$7.00

Peach Tart

$7.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.00

Rock Lobster

$7.00

Salty Balls

$7.00

Tropical Bomb

$8.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Woo Woo

$7.00

Liquor

*Well Vodka*

$4.00

DE Cranberry

$5.00

DE Lemon

$5.00

DE Lime

$5.00

DE Orange

$5.00

DE Peach

$5.00

DE Ruby Red

$5.00

DE Sweet Tea

$5.00

Grey goose

$7.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Melli

$5.00

Pickle Vodka

$5.00

Spicy Pickle Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$5.00

UV Apple

$5.00

UV Cake

$5.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

UV Grape

$5.00

UV Pink Lemonade

$5.00

UV Raspberry

$5.00

UV Vanilla

$5.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Van

$5.00

Reyka

$5.00

*Well Vodka*

$8.00

DE Cranberry

$12.00

DE Lemon

$12.00

DE Lime

$12.00

DE Orange

$12.00

DE Peach

$12.00

DE Ruby Red

$12.00

DE Sweet Tea

$12.00

Deep Eddie

$12.00

Grey goose

$18.00

Kettle One

$16.00

Melli

$10.00

Pickle Vodka

$12.00

Spicy Pickle Vodka

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

UV Apple

$10.00

UV Cake

$10.00

UV Cherry

$10.00

UV Grape

$10.00

UV Pink Lemonade

$10.00

UV Raspberry

$10.00

UV Vanilla

$10.00

*Well Rum*

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Plantation 3 Star

$5.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$4.00

*Well Rum*

$8.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Plantation 3 Star

$12.00

Cruzan Black Cherry

$8.00

*Well Whiskey*

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

$10.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$10.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Crown

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Salted Carmel

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Dewars

$5.50

Fireball

$5.00

Forty Creek Confederation Oak

$10.00

George Dickel

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

JW Black

$8.00

Knob creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Screwball

$7.00

*Well Whiskey*

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$24.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

$30.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$30.00

Brown Sugar Bourbon

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$18.00

Crown

$14.00

Crown Apple

$14.00

Crown Peach

$14.00

Crown Salted Carmel

$14.00

Crown Vanilla

$14.00

Dewars

$8.00

Fireball

$10.00

Forty Creek Confederation Oak

$14.00

George Dickel

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jack Fire

$14.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jim Beam

$14.00

JW Black

$8.00

Knob Hill

Makers Mark

$16.00

Red Stag

$10.00

Screwball

$14.00

*Well Tequila*

$4.00

1800 Blanco

$7.00

1800 Cristalino

$12.00

1800 Cucumber & jalapeno

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$7.00

Banhez Mezcal

$7.00

BC Pink Grapefruit

$10.00

Butterfly Cannon Blue

$10.00

Casadores Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.50

Don Julio Reposado

$12.50

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Gracias A Dios Espadín Mezcal

$10.00

Gran Coramino Crystalino

$11.00

Patron Silver

$8.50

Una Familia Anejo

$12.00

Una Familia Blanco

$8.00

Una Familia Reposado

$9.00

*Well Tequila*

$8.00

1800 Blanco

$16.00

1800 Cristalino

$30.00

1800 Cucumber & jalapeno

$16.00

1800 Reposado

$16.00

Banhez Mezcal

$14.00

BC Pink Grapefruit

$20.00

BC Silver Cristalino

$20.00

Butterfly Cannon Blue

$20.00

Casadores Reposado

$26.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

Don Julio Reposado

$26.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Gracias A Dios Espadín Mezcal

$24.00

Gran Coramino Crystalino

$28.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Una Familia Anejo

$36.00

Una Familia Blanco

$20.00

Una Familia Reposado

$24.00

*Well Gin*

$4.00

Bombay

$6.00

Boot Hill Barreled Gin

$7.00

Citadelle

$5.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Seagram's

$4.50

*Well Gin*

$8.00

Bombay

$14.00

Boot Hill Barreled Gin

$16.00

Citadelle

$14.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Arrow Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$7.00

Blue Curaso

Butter Schnapps

$4.00

Dr. McGill Cherry

$5.00

Dr. McGill Root Beer

$5.00

Dry Vermouth

Hennessy

$10.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Melon

Out of stock

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Remi Martin

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

Triple Sec

Kahlua

$6.00

Hennessy

$20.00

Remi Martin

$14.00

baileys

$16.00

Arrow Amaretto

$8.00

Butter Schnapps

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Dr. McGill Cherry

$10.00

Dr. McGill Root Beer

$10.00

Licor 43

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Apple Pucker

Melon

Blue Curaso

Sweet Vermouth

$14.00

Dry Vermouth

$14.00

Triple Sec

$14.00

Wine

Rose, El Libre, Argentina

$8.00

Malbec, El Libre, Argentina

$8.00

Cabernet, El Libre, Argentina

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Mai Vino, Chile

$8.00

Chardonnay, Mai Vino, Chile

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Featuring KC Native Sean Minor's California

$28.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Sean Minor (Born in KC)

$27.00

Chardonnay, Sean Minor, California

$27.00

Rose, Sean Minor, California

$27.00

Pinot Noir, Sean Minor, California

$27.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Sean Minor, California

$27.00

NA Beverages

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Tropical Redbull

$4.00

Blueberry Redbull

$4.00

Watermelon Redbull

$4.00

Athletic Free Wave IPA NA

$6.00

Athletic Lite Beer NA

$6.00