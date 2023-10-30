Stip's Chicken & Dive Bar - Waldo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Local family-owned restaurant serving award-winning food pretty fast! All our food is made from scratch except fries & ice cream.
Location
420 West 85th Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hawaiian Bros - HB0011_Kansas City MO_State Line
No Reviews
8805 Stateline Rd. Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurant