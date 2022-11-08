Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Strizzi's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2205 1st St

Livermore, CA 94550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread - Regular
Garlic Bread - Regular
Mixed Green Salad

Sharables

Bruschetta

$7.00
Garlic Bread - Regular

Garlic Bread - Regular

$7.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread - Regular

Cheesy Garlic Bread - Regular

$8.00

Pesto Cheesy Bread - Regular

$8.00

Fried Zucchini - Regular

$8.00Out of stock

Oven Roasted Meatballs (3)

$10.00

Crispy Fried Calamari

$11.00

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy fried with an Asian glaze

Soups

Minestrone Soup - Pint

$9.00

Italian vegetable soup with beans and pancetta

Minestrone Soup - Quart

$14.00

Italian vegetable soup with beans and pancetta

Clam Chowder - Pint

$9.00

Rich and creamy, loaded with chunks of clams and potatoes

Clam Chowder - Quart

$14.00

Rich and creamy, loaded with chunks of clams and potatoes

San Marzano Tomato Bisque - Pint

$9.00

Italian flavors enrich this tomato based soup

San Marzano Tomato Bisque - Quart

$14.00

Italian flavors enrich this tomato based soup

Salads

Original House Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette with Applewood bacon, tomatoes and Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and Parmesan

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Spring greens tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with dried cranberries, crumbled Bleu and candied walnuts

Fuji Apple Walnut Salad

$8.00

Spring greens tossed in our raspberry balsamic dressing with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Wood grilled chicken, crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and Parmesan

Fuji Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

$18.00

Wood grilled chicken, spring greens, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples

Wood Grilled Salmon Salad

$23.00Out of stock

Served over fresh spinach tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with roasted peppers

Pasta

Asiago Cheese Ravioli

Asiago Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Asiago and Ricotta filled ravioli tossed in our pesto cream sauce with pine nuts

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$24.00

Oven roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms and tomatoes in our Cajun cream sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Four cheese ravioli tossed in a roasted tomato and garlic cream sauce

Chicken & Spinach Pomodori

Chicken & Spinach Pomodori

$19.00

Oven roasted chicken with fresh basil, baby spinach, roasted garlic butter, Romano and tomatoes

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Oven roasted chicken tossed in our garlic cream sauce with Parmesan

Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts

Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts

$23.00

Oven roasted chicken tossed in our pesto cream sauce with Parmesan and pine nuts

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

tossed with pan roasted mushrooms in our garlic cream sauce with Parmesan

Garlic Shrimp & Artichoke Linguine

$25.00

Tiger prawns, tomatoes, artichokes, herbs and Romano tossed in roasted garlic butter

House Made Lasagna

House Made Lasagna

$25.00

House made with Italian sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Marinara

Italian Sausage Pappardelle

Italian Sausage Pappardelle

$22.00

Fresh pappardelle tossed with Italian sausage and pan roasted mushrooms in our garlic cream sauce with Parmesan

Pappardelle with Pancetta & Peas

$21.00

Fresh pappardelle tossed in a light cream sauce with crispy pancetta, spring peas and Parmesan

Penne Pomodori

Penne Pomodori

$15.00

Penne noodles tossed with fresh basil, roasted garlic butter, Romano and tomatoes

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Rigatoni noodles tossed in a mild meat sauce with pear tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic and cream

Seafood Fettuccine

Seafood Fettuccine

$28.00

Pan seared scallops and tiger prawns tossed in our seafood cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Our rich meat sauce tossed with oven roasted meatballs

Entrees

Braised Beef Tips

$28.00

Filet of beef and mushrooms braised in our port wine peppercorn sauce and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Baked in our pear tomato sauce with Mozzarella and Parmesan and served with a side of Rigatoni Bolognese

Smoked Pork Chops

Smoked Pork Chops

$26.00

Applewood smoked with roasted garlic butter and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Wood Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Marinated and grilled with sauteed mushrooms and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Wood Grilled Salmon

Wood Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Wood grilled with basil garlic butter and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Sauces ToGo

Marinara Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Marinara Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Spaghetti Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Spaghetti Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Garlic Cream Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Garlic Cream Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Bolognese Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Bolognese Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Heat & Serve

HS Chicken Penne Alfredo

$10.00

HS Chicken Pesto Penne

$10.00

HS House Spaghetti

$10.00

HS Penne Alfredo

$10.00

HS Penne Marinara

$10.00

HS Penne Pomodori

$10.00

HS Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.00

HS Asiago Ravioli

$12.00

HS Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$12.00

HS Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

HS Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

HS Grilled Chicken

$12.00

HS Italian Sausage Fettuccine

$12.00

HS Lasagna

$12.00

HS Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2205 1st St, Livermore, CA 94550

Directions

Gallery
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore image
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore image
Strizzi's Restaurant - Livermore image

Similar restaurants in your area

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Livermore
orange starNo Reviews
4433 First St Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Dublin
orange star4.5 • 9,593
5251 Martinelli Way Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too! - Dublin, CA
orange starNo Reviews
11891 Dublin Boulevard Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Hana Yoon Corp - Hana Japan -- Dublin
orange star4.5 • 735
7298 San Ramon Rd Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Delarosa - San Ramon
orange starNo Reviews
6000 BOLLINGER CANYON ROAD SAN RAMON, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Bishop Ranch
orange star4.1 • 381
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite 2201 San Ramon, CA 94583
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Livermore

Sauced BBQ & Spirits - Livermore
orange star4.2 • 4,860
2300 First St Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Monica's Livermore
orange star4.4 • 3,220
2074 2nd street Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Range life
orange star4.9 • 3,014
2160 Railroad Ave Livermore, CA 94550
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Livermore
orange star4.7 • 2,913
2259 Las Positas Rd LIVERMORE, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001478 - Arroyo Park SC
orange star4.7 • 1,632
4327 First St Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000358 - Portola Village
orange star4.7 • 1,632
2050 Portola Ave Livermore, CA 94551
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Livermore
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston