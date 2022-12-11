Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton 649 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

649 Main St

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Spinach Pomodori
Italian Sausage Pappardelle
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Sharables

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.00
Garlic Bread - Regular

Garlic Bread - Regular

$7.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread - Regular

Cheesy Garlic Bread - Regular

$8.00

Pesto Cheesy Bread - Regular

$8.00

Oven Roasted Meatballs (3)

$10.00

Soups

Minestrone Soup - Pint

$9.00

Italian vegetable soup with beans and pancetta

Minestrone Soup - Quart

$14.00

Italian vegetable soup with beans and pancetta

Clam Chowder - Pint

$9.00

Rich and creamy, loaded with chunks of clams and potatoes

Clam Chowder - Quart

$14.00

Rich and creamy, loaded with chunks of clams and potatoes

San Marzano Tomato Bisque - Pint

$9.00

Italian flavors enrich this tomato based soup

San Marzano Tomato Bisque - Quart

$14.00

Italian flavors enrich this tomato based soup

Salads

Original House Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette with Applewood bacon, tomatoes and Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and Parmesan

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Spring greens tossed in our Dijon vinaigrette with dried cranberries, crumbled Bleu and candied walnuts

Fuji Apple Salad

$10.00

Spring greens tossed in our raspberry balsamic dressing with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples

Bleu Cheese Wedge

$12.00

Applewood bacon, crumbled Bleu and tomatoes with our creamy Bleu cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$18.00

Wood grilled chicken, crisp romaine tossed in our Caesar dressing with house made croutons and Parmesan

Fuji Apple Walnut Chicken

$18.00

Wood grilled chicken, spring greens, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette with goat cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries and sliced apples

Grilled Shrimp Cobb

$22.00

Grilled shrimp, crisp romaine, Peppercorn Ranch, crumbled Bleu, Applewood bacon, tomatoes and hard cooked egg

Wood Grilled Salmon Salad

$23.00

Wood grilled salmon, spring greens tossed in a balsamic dressing with goat cheese, artichokes and tomatoes

Pasta

Asiago Cheese Ravioli

Asiago Cheese Ravioli

$22.00

Asiago and Ricotta filled and tossed in our pesto cream sauce with Parmesan and pine nuts

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$24.00

Oven roasted chicken, mushrooms and tomatoes in our Cajun cream sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Tossed in a roasted tomato and garlic cream sauce with fresh tomatoes

Chicken & Spinach Pomodori

Chicken & Spinach Pomodori

$19.00

Oven roasted chicken tossed with fresh basil, baby spinach, roasted garlic butter, Romano and tomatoes

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.00

Oven roasted chicken in our garlic cream sauce with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts

Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts

$23.00

Tossed in our pesto cream sauce with pine nuts and Parmesan

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Tossed in our garlic cream sauce with Parmesan cheese

Garlic Shrimp & Artichoke Linguine

$25.00

Tiger shrimp, tomatoes, artichokes, herbs and Romano tossed in roasted garlic butter and Parmesan cheese

House Made Lasagna

House Made Lasagna

$25.00

House made with Italian sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Marinara

Italian Sausage Pappardelle

Italian Sausage Pappardelle

$22.00

Fresh pappardelle tossed with Italian sausage and pan roasted mushrooms in our garlic cream sauce with Romano and Parmesan

Pappardelle with Pancetta & Peas

$21.00

Fresh pappardelle tossed in a light cream sauce with crispy pancetta, spring peas and Parmesan

Penne Pomodori

Penne Pomodori

$15.00

Fresh basil, roasted garlic butter, Romano, tomatoes and Parmesan

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Tube shaped noodles tossed in a mild meat sauce with pear tomatoes, roasted peppers, garlic, fresh herbs and cream

Seafood Fettuccine

Seafood Fettuccine

$28.00

Pan seared scallops and tiger prawns tossed in our seafood cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Our rich meat sauce with oven roasted meatballs

Entrees

Wood Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Marinated and wood grilled with sauteed mushrooms and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Smoked Pork Chops

Smoked Pork Chops

$26.00

Applewood smoked with roasted garlic butter and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Baked in our pear tomato sauce with Mozzarella and Parmesan and served with a side of Rigatoni Bolognese

Wood Grilled Salmon

Wood Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Wood grilled with basil garlic butter and served with pan roasted veggies and roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Sauces ToGo

Marinara Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Marinara Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Spaghetti Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Spaghetti Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Garlic Cream Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Garlic Cream Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Bolognese Sauce - Pint

$9.00

Bolognese Sauce - Quart

$14.00

Heat & Serve

HS Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$12.00

HS Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

HS Chicken Penne Alfredo

$10.00

HS Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

Server with a side of Rigatoni Bolognese

HS Chicken Pesto Penne

$10.00

HS Penne Alfredo

$10.00

HS Penne Marinara

$10.00

HS Grilled Chicken & Mushrooms

$12.00

Served with a side of Rigatoni Bolognese

HS House Spaghetti

$10.00

HS Italian Sausage Fettuccine

$12.00

HS Lasagna

$12.00

HS Penne Pomodori

$10.00

HS Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.00

HS Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

HS Asiago Ravioli

$12.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00

House Made Bread Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

649 Main St, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

Gallery
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton image
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton image
Strizzi's Restaurant - Pleasanton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
337 B Main St. Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Inklings Coffee and Tea
orange star4.2 • 746
530 Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Locanda Amalfi - 349 Main St #150
orange starNo Reviews
349 Main St #150 Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
orange star4.9 • 204
252 Main Street Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Sabio on Main
orange star4.1 • 988
501 Main St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
SideTrack Bar + Grill - Downtown Pleasanton
orange star4.3 • 1,130
30 West Angela St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pleasanton

Sultan's Kebab - Pleasanton
orange star4.6 • 11,624
6654 Koll Center Pkwy Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Bill's Cafe - Pleasanton
orange star4.5 • 5,608
3015 Hopyard Rd Suite A-C Pleasanton, CA 94588
View restaurantnext
Plucked Chicken & Beer - Pleasanton- Plucked
orange star4.6 • 3,900
6762 Bernal Avenue Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
LOKANTA PLEASANTON
orange star4.3 • 1,625
443 Main st Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3509-Pleasanton
orange star4.5 • 1,378
6700 Santa Rita Rd Pleasanton, CA 94588
View restaurantnext
SideTrack Bar + Grill - Downtown Pleasanton
orange star4.3 • 1,130
30 West Angela St Pleasanton, CA 94566
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pleasanton
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston