  • Home
  • /
  • Oxford
  • /
  • Strong Arm Baking Company PORCH - 117 Main St
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Strong Arm Baking Company PORCH 117 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

117 Main St

Oxford, NC 27565

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey And Brie
House Grinder
Rueben

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.00Out of stock

with mixed lettuces

Chicken Salad On Focaccia

$8.00

with mixed lettuces

Focaccia Pizza

Focaccia Pizza

$6.00
Green Jean Sandwich

Green Jean Sandwich

$8.55Out of stock

sprouts, cucumbers, sundried tomato aioli & lettuces on ciabatta *also delicious with turkey & bacon!

Rueben

Rueben

$12.39

corned beef, swiss, pickle, sauerkraut & spicy brown mustard on house made rye

Ham & Butter Baguette

Ham & Butter Baguette

$7.55

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

house made pimento cheese on toasted focaccia

House Grinder

House Grinder

$12.49

sweet ham, mortadella, salami, provolone, shredded lettuce, hot pepper aioli & red wine vinaigrette on a soft hoagie

Meatball Sub

$12.79

Local pork & beef and pork meatballs, tomato 'gravy' and melty provolone on our fresh-baked hoagie roll

SIDE Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Creamy mini penne pasta salad with smoked mozzarella chunks, roasted red pepper & fresh spinach.

Turkey And Brie

$10.90

thinly sliced turkey, brie, locally made pear preserves, arugula & pickled red onion on Focaccia

Collard and Pork Belly Sandwich

$9.90

First Hand Foods pork belly, slow cooked local collards, red eye gravy, on handmade corn cake.

Salads

Fall Kale Salad

$12.79
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery, biscuits, sandwiches, pizza and COFFEE!!

Location

117 Main St, Oxford, NC 27565

Directions

Gallery
Strong Arm Baking Company image
Banner pic
BG pic
Strong Arm Baking Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Deep South Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
913 Martin Luther King Jr Ave Oxford, NC 27565
View restaurantnext
Owl House Cafe | Grill - 2555 Capitol Dr Ste I
orange star4.7 • 496
2555 Capitol Dr Ste I Creedmoor, NC 27522
View restaurantnext
Owl House Cafe - Creedmoor - 209N main st
orange starNo Reviews
209N main st Creedmoor, NC 27522
View restaurantnext
Jannie's Chicken & Ribs - 1150 US-1 Suite 215
orange starNo Reviews
1150 US-1 #215 Youngsville, NC 27596
View restaurantnext
Fox's Taproom - 200 E Nash Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 E Nash Street Louisburg, NC 27549
View restaurantnext
Clarksville Station - Roxboro, NC
orange star3.0 • 35
4080 Durham Rd Roxboro, NC 27573
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Oxford
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston