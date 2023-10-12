Strong Water Food Menu Spring & Summer 2023

Appetizer

Kahlua Pork Cheese Fries

$16.00

Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Lumpia

$13.00

Passion Fruit Chicken Wings

$16.00

Lomi Lomi Salmon

$13.00

Tomato and Tofu Salad

$16.00

Meatless Cheese Fries

$12.00

Entrees

Loco Moco Burger

$24.00

Jerk Chicken

$24.00

Tempura Mushroom Sandwich

$20.00

Lemongrass Porkchop

$32.00

Eggplant Curry

$21.00

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$18.00

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$18.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$13.00

Coconut Cheesecake

$13.00

Sorbet Selections

$9.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Single Cookie

$3.00

Side Dish

Guest Allergy

French Fries - Side

$7.00

Grilled Bread - Side

$2.50

Mac Salad - Side

$6.00

Onion Rings - Side

$7.00

White Rice - Side

$3.00

Pickled Chili Peppers

$1.50

Mahalloween Food Menu

Entree

Tom Kha

$16.00

Cocktails

Complimentary Daiquiri Shot

$5.00

3 Dots & a Dash

$21.00

Agave Parrot

$16.00

Banana Batida

$17.00

Beware the Tradewinds

$17.00

Bird of Paradise

$16.00

Blue Hawaii

$17.00

Buzzin Jungle Bird

$17.00

Cannon Fire

$18.00

Chartreuse Swizzle

$19.00

Cobra's Fang

$16.00

COMBO: Cobra & Medusa

$75.00

COMBO: Tales From the Black Lagoon & Cocktail

$95.00

COMBO: The Aztec Serpent Bowl & Cocktail

$150.00

COMBO: Zombie King Mug & Cocktail

$95.00

Corn and Oil

$16.00

Daiquiri Shot

$7.00

Fog Cutter

$18.00

Humuhumunukunukuapua'a

$17.00

Jet Pilot

$18.00

Lilikoi Sunset

$16.00

Mai Tai

$17.00

Miehana

$17.00

Missionary's Downfall

$16.00

Naval Grog

$17.00

Nectar Del Sol

$18.00

Pacific Coast Hurricane

$18.00

Painkiller

$17.00

Pineapple Whipped Colada

$17.00

Ritual of the Queen

$16.00

Saturn

$16.00

Serpent's Grasp

$60.00

Ship's Old Fashioned

$16.00

Southeast Spice Trade

$17.00

Starward Swizzle

$18.00

Sucking The Monkey

$17.00

Tales From the Black Lagoon

$17.00

Taro Colada

$17.00

The Clementine Gambler

$16.00

Ti' Punch

$18.00

Voyager's Daiquiri

$16.00

Zombie King

$19.00

Berry The Hatchet

$18.00

Dead To Port

$18.00

The Devil's Corn

$17.00

The Leviathan

$17.00

Pumpkin in the Galley

$18.00

Strega Bianca

$16.00

Fresh Pineapple Juice •

$7.00

Fresh Orange Juice •

$7.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Pineapple Mocktail •

$11.00

Strawberry Punch •

$11.00

Pineapple Princess •

$11.00

Tarobi Colada

$11.00

Misc.

Beer

Kona Longboard Lager

$7.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Kona Hanalei Island IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Slo Brew Hazy

$7.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$15.00

Platinum 7x

$11.00

Tito's

$13.00

DBL Absolut

$30.00

DBL Belvedere

$30.00

DBL Chopin

$30.00

DBL Ciroc

$30.00

DBL Firefly

$30.00

DBL Grey Goose

$30.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$30.00

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$30.00

DBL Ketel One

$30.00

Well Gin

$15.00

Beefeater

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Gordons

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Ford's Gin

$13.00

DBL Well Gin

$30.00

DBL Beefeater

$30.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$30.00

DBL Gordons

$30.00

DBL Hendricks

$30.00

DBL Tanqueray

$30.00

Blue Chair Banana

$11.00

Blue Chair Coconut

$11.00

Charanda Uruapan Sol Tarasco

$17.00

Copalli Cacao

$16.00

Copalli Cognac Barrel Rested

$21.00

Copalli White

$15.00

Cruzan Blackstrap

$11.00

Denizen Merchant's Reserve

$14.00

Denizen Vatted Dark

$15.00

Hamilton 86

$12.00

Hamilton Pot Still Black

$12.00

Hamilton Pot Still Gold

$12.00

Lemon Hart 151

$16.00

Lemon Hart 1804

$12.00

Novofogo Cachaca

$14.00

Paranubes

$16.00

Plantation 3 Star

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Pusser's

$13.00

Rum Fire

$12.00

DBL Well Rum

$30.00

DBL Admiral Nelson

$30.00

DBL Bacardi

$30.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$30.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$30.00

DBL Gosling'S

$30.00

DBL Meyers

$30.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$30.00

DBL Mount Gay

$30.00

Appleton Rum Estate 12 yrs Old

$16.00

Clement XO Rhum

$20.00

Clement VSOP Rhum •

$16.00

Copalli Barrel Rested Rum

$18.00

Diplomatico Mantuano Ron

$13.00

Doorly's 12 yrs old Rum

$17.00

El Dorado 21 yrs old Rum

$48.00

Equiano Original Rum

$16.00

Equiano Light Rum

$13.00

Lost Voyage Rum

$15.00

Neisson Agricole Blanc Rhum •

$14.00

Neisson Élevé Sous Bois Rhum

$18.00

Neisson Reserve Speciale Rhum

$25.00

Neisson Single Barrel 2014

$35.00

Novo Fogo Silver Bar Strength

$14.00

Plantation 5-Year Rum

$14.00

Plantation Xaymaca Special Dry

$13.00

Plantation Isle Of Fiji Rum

$15.00

Plantation XO 20th Anniversary

$20.00

Real McCoy 5yr

$15.00

Real McCoy 12 yrs old Rum •

$17.00

Rhum JM Blanc

$13.00

Rhum JM V.O.

$18.00

Uruapan Charanda Blanco

$13.00

Uruapan Charanda Añejo Rum

$14.00

Uruapan Charanda Single Agricola

$15.00

Zaya Gran Reserva Rum

$14.00

Myrtle Bank 10 yr

$35.00

Hampden 8 yr

$24.00

Paranubes Anejo

$19.00

Ak Zanj 15 yr

$25.00

Montanya Oro

$17.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$14.00

Panama Pacific 23 yr

$28.00

El Dorado 8 yr

$13.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Pueblo Viejo

$9.00

Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$30.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$30.00

DBL Casa Noble

$30.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$30.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$30.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$30.00

DBL Patron Café

$30.00

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$30.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$30.00

DBL Patron Xo Café

$30.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$17.00

Four Roses

$12.00

Garrison Bros. Small Batch

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$30.00

DBL Angels Envy

$30.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$30.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$30.00

DBL Diabolique

$30.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$30.00

DBL Jim Beam

$30.00

DBL Knob Creek

$30.00

DBL Makers 46

$30.00

DBL Makers Mark

$30.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$30.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$30.00

Well Scotch

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

Dewars

$15.00

Dewars 12Yr

$15.00

J & B

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

DBL Well Scotch

$30.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$30.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$30.00

DBL Dewars

$30.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$30.00

DBL J & B

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$30.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$30.00

Aperol

$15.00

Campari

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Menta

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$16.00

Licor 43

$15.00

Yellow Chartruese

$16.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$30.00

DBL Aperol

$30.00

DBL Campari

$30.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$30.00

DBL Cointreau

$30.00

DBL Drambuie

$30.00

DBL Frangelico

$30.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$30.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$30.00

DBL Irish Mist

$30.00

DBL Jagermeister

$30.00

DBL Kahlua

$30.00

DBL Lemoncello

$30.00

DBL Licor 43

$30.00

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$30.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$30.00

Wine

Elouan Pinot Noir

$23.00

King Estate Pinot Gris

$23.00

Schug Chardonnay

N/A Beverage

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Pellegrino 500ml

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic Water

$7.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Virgin Mocktail

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Shot

$5.00

To Go Cocktails

To Go Cocktails

TO GO POUCH: Banana Batida

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Agave Parrot

$30.00

TO GO POUCH: 3 Dots & a Dash

$40.00

TO GO POUCH: Beware the Tradewinds

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Bird of Paradise

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Blue Hawaii

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Buzzin Jungle Bird

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Cobra's Fang

$30.00

TO GO POUCH: Fog Cutter

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: Humuhumunukunukuapua'a

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Jet Pilot

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: Lilikoi Sunset

$30.00

TO GO POUCH: Mai Tai

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Miehana

$30.00

TO GO POUCH: Nectar Del Sol

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: Pacific Coast Hurricane

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: Painkiller

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Saturn

$30.00

TO GO POUCH: Southeast Spice Trade

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Starward Swizzle

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: Sucking The Monkey

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Tales From the Black Lagoon

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: Taro Colada

$32.00

TO GO POUCH: The Clementine Gambler

$30.00

TO GO POUCH: Voyager's Daiquiri

$30.00

TO GO POUCH: Zombie King

$36.00

TO GO BOTTLE: Ship's Old Fashioned

$41.00

TO GO POUCH: Berry The Hatchet

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: Dead To Port

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: The Devil's Corn

$32.00

TO GO BOTTLE: The Leviathan

$42.00

TO GO POUCH: Pumpkin in the Galley

$34.00

TO GO BOTTLE: Strega Bianca

$32.00

To Go Mahalloween Cocktails

TO GO POUCH: Berry The Hatchet

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: Dead To Port

$34.00

TO GO POUCH: The Devil's Corn

$32.00

TO GO BOTTLE: The Leviathan

$42.00

TO GO POUCH: Pumpkin in the Galley

$34.00

TO GO BOTTLE: Strega Bianca

$32.00

Strong Water Food Menu Fall & Winter 2023

Appetizers

Crab & Cream Cheese Dip

$18.00

Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Gin Cured Salmon

$18.00

Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Japanese Egg Salad Crostini

$12.00

Furikake Fries

$12.00

Fried Chicken Wings

$17.00

Entrees

Loco Moco Burger

$24.00

House-made Pappardelle

$24.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$24.00

Prime NY Steak

$60.00

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$34.00

Mushroom Mapo Tofu

$21.00

Kids Smashburger

$12.00

Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Desserts

Banana Eggroll

$13.00

Coconut Cheesecake

$13.00

Pineapple Creme Brulee

$12.00

Retail Merchandise

Silver Gift Coin

$50.00

Gold Gold Coin

$50.00

T-shirt: Zombie King

$45.00

T-shirt: Black SW Logo

$30.00

T-shirt: Grey Logo

$30.00

Mug: BLUE-Tales of the Black Lagoon 2nd Edition

$85.00

Mug: BLUE-Zombie King 4th Edition

$85.00

Mug: Medusa 1st Edition

$65.00

Mug: Aztec Serpent

$120.00

Enamel Skull Pin

$12.00

SW Map Glass

$20.00

Lost Voyage Mai Tai Set

$35.00

SW Menu

$10.00

SW Swizzle Stick 10-Pack

$15.00

SW Coasters 20-Pack

$10.00

SW Umbrella 20-Pack

$10.00

SW Beanies

$30.00

SW McBiff Men's Shirt

$100.00

SW McBiff Women's Shirt

$100.00

SW Trucker Hat

$35.00