Restaurant info

Welcome Aboard Strong Water Anaheim tucked away in Downtown Anaheim. When you enter Strong Water Anaheim, you will find yourself walking into the wreckage of the Clementine lost at sea in 1884. Let Strong Water Anaheim be a part of your plans. Whether is taking home the best Cocktails To Go, or dining indoors with us, we'll make you feel as though you've escaped! We are open for Indoor Dining everyday! For any questions, please feel free to contact us directly to place an order at (714) 829-4060. Visit us on Social Media for the latest updates: IG: @StrongWaterAnaheim FB: Strong Water Anaheim We cannot wait to see you aboard the wreckage! Indoors is 21+ Only. We ID! PLEASE NOTE: Efforts to circumvent the rental fee by orchestrating multiple reservations for sizable groups will regrettably not be recognize. We kindly ask for your understanding that guests who arrive without a confirmed guest count may be subject to a reassignment of seating.

Website