StrongFlavors Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Strongflavors is a southern fusion style. everything we do its with love, we love people, and love to serve. "simple favors that leaves a STRONG impression" 2 Timothy 1:7
Location
224 11th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208