Restaurant info

Strongman Smokehouse has one simple goal in mind -to bring backyard barbecue to you. The Churchill family - owners, operators and community members - also wear many hats: beer brewers, coffee roasters, and foodie friends. They wanted a place in the great Northwoods where the meat is always ready, the beer is always cold and all that’s missing is you. We have recipes that have been passed around from generations of backyard barbecuers that we are excited to cook up and serve to you. Our menu features brisket, ribs, chicken, and pork as well as drinks that are always served cold. For the love of all things barbecue and beer - we invite you to join us soon!

