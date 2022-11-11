Main picView gallery

Strongwater Food & Spirits 401 W Town St

401 W Town St

Columbus, OH 43215

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Nashville Hot Chicken
Caesar Brussels

Starters

Bread Service

$6.00

homemade sourdough with classic butter

Ricotta

$11.00

homemade sourdough with classic butter and homemade ricotta

Hummus

$12.00

warm pita | olive tapenade | feta cheese | dill | herb oil

Gochujang Sticky Wings

$14.00

Small Charcuterie

$20.00

rotating Hungarian Butcher means & pates | rotating cheese | accoutrements

Large Charcuterie

$32.00

rotating Hungarian Butcher means & pates | rotating cheese | accoutrements

Spring Salad

$11.00

roasted grapes | cucumber | lemon | hazelnut | balsamic | goat cheese

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

black garlic syrup | togarashi | carrot curls | scallion

Burrata

$18.00

crispy prosciutto | basil | poached date | peppitas | Castelvetrano olives | roasted tomato | red pepper puree | homemade sourdough

Soup du Jour

$10.00

Mains

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Ohio Cheddar cheese | pickles | bibb lettuce | red onion | burger sauce | fries

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

pickles | lettuce | red hot aioli | fries

Nashville Hot Mushroom

$16.00

mushroom | tomato | pickles | lettuce | red hot aioli | fries

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$16.00

heirloom tomato | fresh herbs | toum | tahini dressing | cucumber | house pita

Bavette Steak

$28.00

Arepa

$21.00

pork belly | red cabbage | radish | creamy elote | house-made sauce

Scallops

$28.00

white balsamic | mint | hazelnut | pea shoots | heirloom tomatoes | couscous

Lamb Leg

$26.00

celery root slaw | North African spiced | bay leaf aioli

Rice Bowl

$20.00

gochujang marinated king trumpet mushroom | sauteed veggies | cucumber | sushi rice | wakame | sesame

Roast Chicken

$25.00

pan au jus | corn | spinach | eggplant | carrot | rosemary | sage

Pappardelle

$21.00

Pairings

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar | Parmesan | breadcrumbs

Forest Mushrooms

$8.00

zatar | sumac | bay leaf aioli

Caesar Brussels

$12.00

Parmesan | croutons | dried tuna flakes

Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

duck fat roasted | rosemary | sea salt

Extra Pita

$2.00

homemade

Focaccia

$2.00

homemade

Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Website

Location

401 W Town St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

