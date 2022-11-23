Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stroud's Express & Catering

5405 Johnson Drive

Mission, KS 64105

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fried Chicken
Livers and Gizzards Appetizer

SHAREABLE BOXES

Combo Box

Combo Box

$64.95Out of stock

The combo box feeds 4-5 people and includes 12 pieces (2 breasts,2 wings,4 legs and 4 thighs) of delicious pan-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and our famous cinnamon rolls. Sorry, no substitutions.

Family Chicken Bites

Family Chicken Bites

$39.95

Get our famous chicken bites in a meal for the family! Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, Stroud’s green beans and cinnamon rolls. Choose all Spicy Hot Chicken Bites, plain Chicken Bites or half spicy and half plain! Serves 4.

NEW! Team Box

NEW! Team Box

$179.99Out of stock

Enough for the entire team! Includes a spicy hot chicken bite appetizer, 8 thighs, 12 legs, 12 tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and our world-famous cinnamon rolls. Includes BBQ, ranch and honey mustard dipping sauces. Feeds 10-12 people.

APPS

Livers and Gizzards Appetizer

Livers and Gizzards Appetizer

$8.95

Pan Fried Livers served with our homemade gravy.

Spicy Hot Chicken Bites

Spicy Hot Chicken Bites

$11.95

Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud's special breading.

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$10.95

Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud's special breading. Tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun or Traditional.

Wings

Wings

$12.95

One pound of wings rubbed with our special seasoning and baked, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.95

Thick cut white onions, battered and fried to a golden brown, served with chipolte ranch

SALADS

French, Italian, Light Italian, Thousand Island, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Poppy Seed, Raspberry Vinaigrette or Bleu Cheese. Add Bleu cheese crumbles +.75

Cup Soup

$3.00

A cup of Stroud's famous Chicken Noodle Soup

Bowl Soup

Bowl Soup

$6.00Out of stock

A bowl of Stroud's famous Chicken Noodle Soup

Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$3.45
Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.95Out of stock

A small house salad with a cup of our famous Chicken Noodle Soup.

Country Chicken Salad

Country Chicken Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Mixed greens with diced cucumber, shredded cheese, tomato, egg and choice of grilled or pan-fried chicken.

Add Cup Soup

$3.00Out of stock
Add Sm House Salad

Add Sm House Salad

$3.00

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches and wraps served with your choice of potato (mashed, French fries, or cottage fries), and a cinnamon roll. Add a salad or homemade chicken noodle soup for only $2 more! Please be aware that our fries and cottage fries packaged in to-go ware will not be crispy. We recommend them a little soggy actually, goes great with our gravy!
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Breaded, boneless chicken breast on a toasted bun. Try it Spicy Hot!

TRADITIONAL FAMILY STYLE DINNERS

All dinners include salad or homemade chicken noodle soup, choice of potato (mashed, French fries, or cottage fries), green beans, gravy and homemade cinnamon rolls. All chicken is pan-fried the old-fashioned way. The same way we have done it since 1933. It takes longer, but the flavor makes it worthwhile! Please be aware that our fries and cottage fries packaged in to-go ware will not be crispy. We recommend them a little soggy actually, goes great with our gravy! *MAKE ANY DINNER SPICY HOT AT NO CHARGE*

One-Piece, Pan-Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Your choice of breast, wing, leg or thigh

Two-Piece, Pan-Fried Chicken Dinner

Two-Piece, Pan-Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.95

Two pieces of your choice of breast, wing, leg or thigh

Three-Piece, Pan-Fried Chicken Dinner

Three-Piece, Pan-Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.95

One large chicken breast and two pieces of your choice of wing, leg or thigh

Regular Dinner

Regular Dinner

$21.95Out of stock

One Pan-Fried Chicken, Breast, Leg, Wing and Thigh

All White Dinner

$22.95

Two Pan Fried Chicken Breasts and Two WIngs

All White Breasts

$22.95

Three Pan Fried Chicken Breasts

Dark Dinner

$19.95Out of stock

Two thigh and Two Leg Dinner

LIver, Gizzards or Mixup Dinner

$19.95

Full order of Liver

Chicken Bites Dinner

Chicken Bites Dinner

$17.95

Crispy, boneless chicken pieces friend with Stroud's special breading, Tossed in Stroud's Spicy Hot Sauce

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$17.95

Four jumbo tenders, grilled or fried, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.95

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast, Breaded and Chicken Fried, Topped with our Gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.95

Tenderized Steak, Breaded and Chicken Fried, Topped with our Gravy

SIDES

Cinnamon Roll

$0.90

Applesauce

$2.25Out of stock

Cottage Fries

$3.95

Crispy Cottage Fries

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.45

Green Beans

$3.45
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.95

Thick cut white onions, battered and fried to a golden brown, served with chipolte ranch

DESSERTS

Cinnamon Roll

$0.90

ALA CARTE

Ala 1 Breast

$5.00

ala 1 finger

$2.98

ala 1 leg

$2.68Out of stock

ala 1 thigh

$3.51

ala 1 wing

$5.00

BULK ITEMS

Beans Pint

$4.11

Beans Quart

$7.68

Dressing Pint

$5.30

Gravy Pint

$4.11

Gravy Quart

$7.68

Mashed Pint

$4.11

Mashed Quart

$7.68

Soup Pint

$4.11

Soup Quart

$7.68

Stroud's Throwback BBQ Pulled Pork Butt per/lb

$17.79Out of stock

Macaroni Salad Quart

$7.68Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order carryout or delivery online! Enjoy a little piece of Pan-Fried history when you dine at Stroud's! The year was 1933. Prohibition had just been repealed, we were between two World Wars and Stroud’s Restaurant was built. Stroud’s started as a BBQ restaurant by Guy and Helen Stroud on the county line at 85th and Troost. The road house remained a BBQ restaurant until World War II. During the war, because beef was being rationed, Helen Stroud started serving its famous pan-fried chicken and unlimited sides. The original chicken dinner was only 35 cents! Through the years, Stroud’s Pan-Fried Chicken has received many national awards including the James Beard Award for Excellence and the Zagat Award for Best Restaurant. Stroud’s has been honored with appearances on the Travel Channel’s Man v. Food and No Reservations, Food Network’s The Best Thing I Ever Ate and KCPT’s Check Please.

Location

5405 Johnson Drive, Mission, KS 64105

Directions

