Food Menu

Food

Drive In Style Cheeseburger

$6.50

American cheese-onion-pickle-special sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

House made buttermilk fried chicken-pickles-mayo- try it with hot honey +$0.50

Kale Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Ceasar dressing-kale-crutons-parmesan

Veggie Burger

$9.00

vegetartian option (not vegan) House made spicy black bean burger-pepper jack cheese-onion-chipotle mayo-kale

Drive In Style Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

Drive in but double meat, double cheese

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

House made buttermilk fried chicken tenders w/ small chips

Potato Chips

$4.00

bag of chips

Impossible Burger

$10.00

vegan option

Side Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Caesar dressing

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

ToGo Beverages

Cans

4-pack American Select Pilsner

$17.00

4-pack Zippy Wit

$14.00

4-pack In Circles IPA

$17.00

4-pack Form & Void Double IPA

$22.00

4-pack Subterranean WC IPA

$16.00

4-pack Double West Coast IPA

$18.00

4-pack Hessian Wheelworks

$16.00

4-pack Life of Leisure

$16.00

Bottles

Bottle Dead Moon Imperial Stout 750ml

$37.00