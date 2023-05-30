A map showing the location of Structures Brewing Taproom 1420 N State StView gallery

Structures Brewing Taproom 1420 N State St

review star

No reviews yet

1420 N State St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Draft Beer/ Bev

Draft

Galaxy IPA

$6.00+

Loam Temple

$5.00+

Subterranean WC IPA

$5.00+

Empty Growler

$7.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Plainsman Lager

$5.00+

Coffee & Fluff

$6.00+

Czech Dark Lager

$5.00+

Alpenfire Cider 500ml 6.9%

$10.00

Ramonas 250ml 5/7%

$6.00

ToGo Beer

4-packs

Violet Fuzz

$18.00

Teal Fuzz

$18.00

Floral

$17.00

Endless Bummer

$15.00

To Our Friends In The Great White North

$16.00

GALAXY

$18.00

Bottles

Dead Moon

$37.00

Merch

Apparel

Tank top

$30.00+

Blue Logo T

$30.00+

Green Logo T

$30.00+

Floral T

$30.00+

Plainsman Blue T

$30.00+

Loam Temple T

$35.00+

LOL T

$35.00

Koozie

$5.00

Holy Mtn Collab T

$40.00+

Ball cap

$45.00Out of stock

Decals

Black Logo

$3.00

White Logo

$3.00

Lavender Logo

$3.00

Glassware

Pint

$12.00

Teku

$10.00Out of stock

LOL Bike Bag

Bike bag with Click System

$225.00

Bike bag w/o click system

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

smokeweed

Location

1420 N State St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Local Public House
orange star4.5 • 376
1427 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
orange star4.4 • 1,476
1330 N Forest St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
orange star4.6 • 972
1319 N State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Jack's BBQ - Bellingham - Bellingham
orange starNo Reviews
1327 North State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
The Bagelry
orange starNo Reviews
1319 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1309 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellingham

Fat Shack - Bellingham
orange star4.6 • 6,456
414 W. Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
orange star4.4 • 1,476
1330 N Forest St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
orange star4.6 • 972
1319 N State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Bellingham Cider Company
orange star4.6 • 861
205 Prospect Street STE A-105 Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Camber
orange star4.5 • 763
221 W Holly St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellingham
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
review star
No reviews yet
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
No reviews yet
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston