Stuart Boathouse 49 SW Seminole Street

1,193 Reviews

$$

49 SW Seminole Street

Stuart, FL 34994

Order Again

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cranberry Walnut

$10.00

French Onion

$8.00

Half Caesar Salad

$5.00

Half Cranberry and Walnut

$6.00

Half Roasted Beet & Spinach

$6.00

House Salad

$8.00

New Endland Clam Chowder

$8.00

Rich and Creamy, full of clams

Roasted Beet & Spinach

$10.00

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Chef's Creative creation of the day

Sushi

California Roll

$14.00

Crispy Salmon Roll

$18.00

Dynamite Crab Roll

$27.00

Kaiyo Roll

$22.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Tempura Lobster Roll

$27.00

Triple Crab & Avocado

$27.00

Tuna Tataki

$19.00

Veggie Roll

$14.00

Pompeii Roll

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$17.00

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Stack

$19.00

Calamari & Rock Shrimp

$15.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

CRAB CAKE

$24.00

Crab Spin DIP

$19.00

Edamame

$9.00

Fish Dip

$16.00

Loaded Mac App

$12.00

Oysters Half Dozen

$21.00

PEI Mussels

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

Wings

$17.00

Single Oyster (Shooter)

$7.00

Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Plain Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Prosciutto & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

Steak & Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

White Clam Flatbread

$16.00

Sandwiches

Asian Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Boathouse Burger

$17.00

Cannonball Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Club

$15.00

Grouper Sandwich

$27.00

Lobster Roll

$39.00

Mahi SANDWICH

$19.00

Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Regular Burger

$14.00

Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

Tuna Wrap

$19.00

Entrees

12oz NY Strip

$49.00

Blackened Mahi

$41.00

Boathouse Sirloin

$39.00

Boathouse Trio

$72.00

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Grouper Entree

$43.00

Overstuffed Shrimp

$38.00

Scallops Entree

$59.00

Sriracha Dusted Salmon

$29.00

Swordfish

$31.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$129.00

Sides

$ Add on Lobster Tail

$18.00

$ Add on Scallop

$13.00

$ Add on Shrimp

$2.50

$ Add on Stuffed Shrimp

$9.00

$ Add Tortilla Chips

$1.00

No charge side salad

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Side Celery & Carrot

$2.00

Side Crab Risotto

$12.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Pesto Risotto

$5.00

Side Plantains

$5.00

Side Potato Chips

$4.00

Side Red Potatoes

$4.00

Side Risotto

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Risotto

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Wakame Salad

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

Kids Full Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Kids HALF Flatbread

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Mini Burger

$6.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Plain Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Cake Fee

$20.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.00

Specials

Cucumber/Jalapeno Marg

$14.00

Lunch Special- Blk Mahi Blt Wrap

$19.00

Dinner Special

$38.00

Beer

BTL Athletic N/A

$7.00

BTL Bud

$6.00

BTL Bud LT

$6.00

BTL Coors LT

$6.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Corona Light

$7.00

BTL Going Coastal

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$7.00

BTL Heineken N/A

$7.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$6.00

BTL Miller LT

$6.00

BTL Stella Artois

$7.00

DFT Bud LT

$6.75

DFT Mich Ultra

$6.75

DFT Miller LT

$6.75

DFT Yuengling

$6.75

DFT Guinness

$7.75

DFT Lagunitas

$7.75

DFT Prauge Rock

$7.75

DFT Founders Oktoberfest

$7.75

DFT Sweetwater 420

$7.00

DFT Celebration

$7.75

DFT Maple Dukes

$10.00

DFT Sweewater Hazy

$7.00

DFT Chocolate Yuengling

$7.75

DFT OBP Squared

$7.75

DFT Oh My Gourd

$7.75

DFT Merry Monkey

$7.75

DFT White Marlin

$7.75

DFT Oakspire

$7.75

DFT Maduro

$7.75

DFT Juice Force

$7.75

DFT Black & Tan

$8.00

White Claw Cherry Seltzer

$6.50

White Claw Mango Seltzer

$6.50

White Claw Watermelon Seltzer

$6.50

Ace Pineapple

$7.50

Angry Orchard

$7.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.50

High Noon Passionfruit

$7.50

High Noon Peach

$7.50

High Noon Pineapple

$7.50

Wine

13 Degree Degree

$10.00

Cakebread Chard

$20.00Out of stock

Chablis

$10.00

Dows 10yr

$12.00

Dows 20yr

$15.00

Duckhorn Chard

$17.00

Duckhorn SB

$15.00

Eric Louis SB

$13.00

Felsina Vin Santor

$15.00

Framingham SB

$15.00

Giusti PG

$10.00

GLS Wine Feature

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$12.00

Macon-Lugny

$13.00

Notorious Pink Rose

$12.00

Pierre Sparr Reisling

$12.00

Poggio Moscato

$10.00

Portlandia

$12.00

Portlandia

$12.00

Rapaura SB

$14.00

Santa Margarita PG

$15.00

Scallywag

$14.00

St Francis SB

$12.00

Tenuta PG

$11.00

The Pale Rose

$10.00

Bordeaux Blanc

$11.00

Montes Alpha Malbec

$12.00

Yearling Cab

$10.00

Boneshaker Zinfadel

$12.00

Caymus Suisan

$20.00

Comtesse Bordeaux

$12.00

Conundrum Red

$12.00

Decoy Merlot

$15.00

Dows Port 20 Year

$22.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$20.00

Hahn PN

$12.00

Montes Alpha Carmenere

$12.00

Ken Wright PN

$14.00

Robert Hall Cab

$12.00

Leviathan Cab

$18.00

Prisioner Cab

$25.00Out of stock

Remole Tuscana

$10.00

Termes Numanthia

$14.00

Moet Split

$18.00

Giusti Prosecco

$12.00

La Marca Split

$12.00

Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Wycliff

$9.00

BTL 13 Degree Celsius

$36.00

BTL Albert Morat Premier Cru

$112.00

BTL Cakebread Chard

$76.00

BTL Canard Rose

$44.00

BTL Domaine J.A. Ferret

$100.00

BTL Duckhorn Chard

$64.00

BTL Duckhorn SB

$56.00

BTL Eric Louis SB

$48.00

BTL Fisher Chard

$120.00

BTL Framingham SB

$56.00

BTL Giusti PG

$36.00

BTL Grosset Riesling

$100.00

BTL Groth Chard

$76.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chard

$44.00

BTL Livio Felluga

$60.00

BTL Macon-Lugny

$48.00

BTL Morgadio Albarino

$60.00

BTL Nadine Ferrand

$150.00

BTL Notorious Pink Rose

$44.00

BTL Oliver Leflaive Chard

$90.00

BTL Pahlmeyer Chard

$150.00

BTL Penner Ash CH

$100.00

BTL Pierre Sparr

$44.00

BTL Plumpjack Chard

$120.00

BTL Poggio Moscato

$36.00

BTL Portlandia PG

$44.00

BTL Rapaura SB

$52.00

BTL Santa Margherita PG

$56.00

BTL Shafer CH

$110.00

BTL Scallywag

$52.00

BTL St Francis

$44.00

BTL Tenuta PG

$40.00

BTL The Pale Rose

$36.00

BTL Wine Feature

$30.00

Corkage Fee

BTL Chablis

$36.00

BTL Accendo Cab

$450.00

BTL Amore & Magia

$80.00

BTL Auric

$200.00

BTL Montes Alpha Malbec

$44.00

BTL Bertrand Ambroise

$80.00

BTL Blank

$400.00

BTL Bodega Garzon

$44.00

BTL Yearling Cab

$36.00

BTL Boneshaker Zinfadel

$44.00

BTL Cakebread Cab

$150.00

BTL Campogiovanni Bruenello

$112.00

BTL Canard Cab

$150.00

BTL Canard Rescuer

$150.00

BTL Caymus 1L

$150.00

BTL Caymus Suison

$76.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle

$50.00

BTL Coach Insignia

$150.00

BTL Comtesse

$44.00

BTL Conundrum Red Blend

$44.00

BTL Cyrus

$140.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$56.00

BTL Domaine Du Granit Fleurie

$60.00

BTL Duckhorn Merlot

$76.00

BTL Eight Years in the Desert

$100.00

BTL Elouan PN

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Farella

$110.00

BTL Faust Cabernet

$80.00

BTL Fisher Unity

$75.00

BTL Gran Moraine PN

$80.00

BTL Groth 2013

$310.00

BTL Groth 2014

$320.00

BTL Groth 2015

$315.00

BTL Groth 2018

$130.00

BTL Hahn PN

$44.00

BTL Henri Gouges

$250.00

BTL Hess Selection

$150.00

BTL Immortal Impassable

$400.00

BTL Immortal Slope

$150.00

BTL Robert Hall Cab

$44.00

BTL Joseph Phelps Pinot Noir

$150.00

BTL Juan Gil

$40.00

BTL Ken Wright PN

$52.00

BTL Montes Alpha Carmenere

$44.00

BTL La Roncaia

$90.00

BTL Les Tourelles De La Cree 2016

$90.00

BTL Les tourelles De La Cree 2017

$75.00

BTL Leviathan Cab

$76.00

BTL Los Vascos

$52.00

BTL Montes Carmenere

$46.00

BTL Montes Malbec

$46.00

BTL My Favorite Neighbor

$150.00

BTL Newton Cabernet

$120.00

BTL Nicolas-Jay

$100.00

BTL Numanthia

$52.00

BTL Penfolds, Bin 704

$150.00

BTL Plumpjack Syrah

$150.00

BTL Punto Final

$36.00

BTL Remole

$36.00

BTL Ridge Pagani Ranch

$84.00

BTL Rivetto

$120.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Oakville

$150.00

BTL Shafer One Point Five

$150.00

BTL Smith & Hook

$110.00

BTL Stags Leap Artemis

$150.00

BTL The Pact

$250.00

BTL The Prisoner

$96.00

BTL The Ridge

$96.00

BTL Willakenzie

$85.00

Corkage Fee

BTL Candoni Prosecco

$36.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$350.00

BTL Giusti Prosecco

$44.00

BTL La Marca

$34.00

BTL Lallier

$100.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose

$36.00

BTL Moet & Chandon

$76.00

BTL Moet Rose

$150.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$120.00

BTL Wycliff

$20.00

Corkage Fee

Specialty Cocktails

Boathouse Coffee

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Dano's Inferno

$14.00

Lilikoi

$14.00

Martha's Vineyard

$14.00

Napa Sour

$14.00

On The Water

$14.00

Rosmopolitan

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$17.00

Hazelnut Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Blackberry Cobler

$14.00

B Foster

$14.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Baybreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Long Island

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

John Daily

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$13.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$17.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Margarita Top Shelf

$15.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Pain Killer

$12.00

Paloma

$11.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Seabreeze

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Banana Daquiri

$14.00

Mango Daquiri

$14.00

Margarita Frozen

$14.00

Miami Vice

$16.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Peach Bellini

$15.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Rum Runner

$14.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$14.00

Watermelon Daquiri

$14.00

VIRGIN Daquiri

$8.00

VIRGIN Pina Colada

$8.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$14.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

360 Double Chocolate Vodka

$12.00

Absolute Watermelon

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Botanical

$12.00

Muscle Vodka

$10.00

Skyy

$9.00

Skyy Blood Orange

$9.00

Skyy Cherry

$9.00

Skyy Citrus

$9.00

Skyy Pineapple

$9.00

Skyy Raspberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$9.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.00

Three Olives Rose

$11.00

Tito's

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Aviation

$10.00

Beefeaters

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$12.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Papas Pilar Dark

$12.00

Rude Bwoy

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Cantera Negra

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Codigo Blanco

$12.00

Dano's Anejo

$16.00

Dano's Pineapple/Jalapeno

$12.00

Dano's Reposado

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Hiatus Anejo

$19.00

Hiatus Blanco

$13.00

Hiatus Reposado

$15.00

O.W.L. Reposado

$17.00

Cincoro Blanco

$15.00

Cincoro Reposado

$20.00

Cincoro Anejo

Premium Spirits

Brugal 1888 1 OZ

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23 1 OZ

$16.00

Facundo Exquisito 1 OZ

$25.00

Glenmorangie 14 1 OZ

$10.00

Glenmorangie Cask 1 OZ

$10.00

Glenlevit 12 1 OZ

$12.00

Macallan 12 1 OZ

$13.00

Lagavulin 16 1 OZ

$15.00

Glenfiddich 15 1 OZ

$18.00

Glenmorangie 18 1 OZ

$20.00

Johnny Walker Blue 1 OZ

$40.00

Macallan 18 1 OZ

$45.00

Glenfiddich Grand Cru 1 OZ

$50.00

Very Olde St. Nick 1 OZ

$22.00

EH Taylor 1 OZ

$30.00

Casa Dragones 1 OZ

$12.00

Herradura Ultra 1 OZ

$13.00

Enemigo Cristalino 1 OZ

$13.00

Codigo Rosa 1 OZ

$15.00

Komos Rosa 1 OZ

$18.00

Codigo Anejo 1 OZ

$20.00

Komos Cristalino 1 OZ

$20.00

Don Julio Primavera 1 OZ

$22.00

Claze Azul Reposado 1 OZ

$25.00

Avion Cristalino 1 OZ

$25.00

Compoveda Extra Anejo 1 OZ

$30.00

Don Julio 1942 1 OZ

$32.00

Komos Extra Anejo 1 OZ

$45.00

Brugal 1888 2 OZ

$20.00

Ron Zacapa 23 2 OZ

$30.00

Facundo Exquisito 2 OZ

$40.00

Glenmorangie 14 2 OZ

$18.00

Glenmorangie Cask 2 OZ

$18.00

Glenlevit 12 2 OZ

$20.00

Macallan 12 2 OZ

$20.00

Lagavulin 16 2 OZ

$25.00

Glenfiddich 15 2 OZ

$30.00

Glenmorangie 18 2 OZ

$35.00

Johnny Walker Blue 2 OZ

$65.00

Macallan 18 2 OZ

$80.00

Glenfiddich Grand Cru 2 OZ

$80.00

Very Olde St. Nick 2 OZ

$35.00

EH Taylor 2 OZ

$55.00

Casa Dragones 2 OZ

$20.00

Herradura Ultra 2 OZ

$20.00

Enemigo Cristalino 2 OZ

$20.00

Codigo Rosa 2 OZ

$25.00

Komos Rosa 2 OZ

$30.00

Codigo Anejo 2 OZ

$35.00

Komos Cristalino 2 OZ

$35.00

Don Julio Primavera 2 OZ

$40.00

Claze Azul Reposado 2 OZ

$40.00

Avion Cristalino 2 OZ

$40.00

Compoveda Extra Anejo 2 OZ

$50.00

Don Julio 1942 2 OZ

$50.00

Komos Extra Anejo 2 OZ

$80.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Boubon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Chicken Cock

$15.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Evan Williams 1783

$11.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Misunderstood Ginger

$12.00

Old Forester 1897

$12.00

Old Forester 1920

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$10.00

The Clover

$14.00

Walker's Cay Sherry Cask

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

E.H Taylor

$25.00

Blade & Bow

$14.00

Screwball

$9.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dalmore 12yr

$13.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnny Black

$15.00

Johnny Red

$10.00

Laphroaig Select

$14.00

Cordials

Baileys

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$12.00

Chambord

$10.00

Disarono

$10.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00