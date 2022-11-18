Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Stuart Boathouse 49 SW Seminole Street
1,193 Reviews
$$
49 SW Seminole Street
Stuart, FL 34994
Soups & Salads
Sushi
Appetizers
Flatbread
Sandwiches
Entrees
12oz NY Strip
$49.00
Blackened Mahi
$41.00
Boathouse Sirloin
$39.00
Boathouse Trio
$72.00
Chicken Milanese
$27.00
Fish and Chips
$21.00
Grouper Entree
$43.00
Overstuffed Shrimp
$38.00
Scallops Entree
$59.00
Sriracha Dusted Salmon
$29.00
Swordfish
$31.00
Tomahawk Ribeye
$129.00
Sides
$ Add on Lobster Tail
$18.00
$ Add on Scallop
$13.00
$ Add on Shrimp
$2.50
$ Add on Stuffed Shrimp
$9.00
$ Add Tortilla Chips
$1.00
No charge side salad
Side Asparagus
$5.00
Side Black Beans & Rice
$4.00
Side Broccolini
$5.00
Side Brussels Sprouts
$5.00
Side Celery & Carrot
$2.00
Side Crab Risotto
$12.00
Side Fries
$4.00
Side Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Side of Tortilla Chips
$1.00
Side Onion Rings
$4.00
Side Pesto Risotto
$5.00
Side Plantains
$5.00
Side Potato Chips
$4.00
Side Red Potatoes
$4.00
Side Risotto
$4.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Side Slaw
$4.00
Side Sushi Rice
$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Risotto
$5.00
Side Truffle Fries
$6.00
Wakame Salad
$4.00
Side Bread
$2.50
Kids Menu
Desserts
Beer
BTL Athletic N/A
$7.00
BTL Bud
$6.00
BTL Bud LT
$6.00
BTL Coors LT
$6.00
BTL Corona
$7.00
BTL Corona Light
$7.00
BTL Going Coastal
$7.00
BTL Heineken
$7.00
BTL Heineken N/A
$7.00
BTL Mich Ultra
$6.00
BTL Miller LT
$6.00
BTL Stella Artois
$7.00
DFT Bud LT
$6.75
DFT Mich Ultra
$6.75
DFT Miller LT
$6.75
DFT Yuengling
$6.75
DFT Guinness
$7.75
DFT Lagunitas
$7.75
DFT Prauge Rock
$7.75
DFT Founders Oktoberfest
$7.75
DFT Sweetwater 420
$7.00
DFT Celebration
$7.75
DFT Maple Dukes
$10.00
DFT Sweewater Hazy
$7.00
DFT Chocolate Yuengling
$7.75
DFT OBP Squared
$7.75
DFT Oh My Gourd
$7.75
DFT Merry Monkey
$7.75
DFT White Marlin
$7.75
DFT Oakspire
$7.75
DFT Maduro
$7.75
DFT Juice Force
$7.75
DFT Black & Tan
$8.00
White Claw Cherry Seltzer
$6.50
White Claw Mango Seltzer
$6.50
White Claw Watermelon Seltzer
$6.50
Ace Pineapple
$7.50
Angry Orchard
$7.50
High Noon Grapefruit
$7.50
High Noon Passionfruit
$7.50
High Noon Peach
$7.50
High Noon Pineapple
$7.50
Wine
13 Degree Degree
$10.00
Cakebread Chard
$20.00Out of stock
Chablis
$10.00
Dows 10yr
$12.00
Dows 20yr
$15.00
Duckhorn Chard
$17.00
Duckhorn SB
$15.00
Eric Louis SB
$13.00
Felsina Vin Santor
$15.00
Framingham SB
$15.00
Giusti PG
$10.00
GLS Wine Feature
$8.00
Kendall Jackson Chard
$12.00
Macon-Lugny
$13.00
Notorious Pink Rose
$12.00
Pierre Sparr Reisling
$12.00
Poggio Moscato
$10.00
Portlandia
$12.00
Portlandia
$12.00
Rapaura SB
$14.00
Santa Margarita PG
$15.00
Scallywag
$14.00
St Francis SB
$12.00
Tenuta PG
$11.00
The Pale Rose
$10.00
Bordeaux Blanc
$11.00
Montes Alpha Malbec
$12.00
Yearling Cab
$10.00
Boneshaker Zinfadel
$12.00
Caymus Suisan
$20.00
Comtesse Bordeaux
$12.00
Conundrum Red
$12.00
Decoy Merlot
$15.00
Dows Port 20 Year
$22.00
Duckhorn Merlot
$20.00
Hahn PN
$12.00
Montes Alpha Carmenere
$12.00
Ken Wright PN
$14.00
Robert Hall Cab
$12.00
Leviathan Cab
$18.00
Prisioner Cab
$25.00Out of stock
Remole Tuscana
$10.00
Termes Numanthia
$14.00
Moet Split
$18.00
Giusti Prosecco
$12.00
La Marca Split
$12.00
Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Wycliff
$9.00
BTL 13 Degree Celsius
$36.00
BTL Albert Morat Premier Cru
$112.00
BTL Cakebread Chard
$76.00
BTL Canard Rose
$44.00
BTL Domaine J.A. Ferret
$100.00
BTL Duckhorn Chard
$64.00
BTL Duckhorn SB
$56.00
BTL Eric Louis SB
$48.00
BTL Fisher Chard
$120.00
BTL Framingham SB
$56.00
BTL Giusti PG
$36.00
BTL Grosset Riesling
$100.00
BTL Groth Chard
$76.00
BTL Kendall Jackson Chard
$44.00
BTL Livio Felluga
$60.00
BTL Macon-Lugny
$48.00
BTL Morgadio Albarino
$60.00
BTL Nadine Ferrand
$150.00
BTL Notorious Pink Rose
$44.00
BTL Oliver Leflaive Chard
$90.00
BTL Pahlmeyer Chard
$150.00
BTL Penner Ash CH
$100.00
BTL Pierre Sparr
$44.00
BTL Plumpjack Chard
$120.00
BTL Poggio Moscato
$36.00
BTL Portlandia PG
$44.00
BTL Rapaura SB
$52.00
BTL Santa Margherita PG
$56.00
BTL Shafer CH
$110.00
BTL Scallywag
$52.00
BTL St Francis
$44.00
BTL Tenuta PG
$40.00
BTL The Pale Rose
$36.00
BTL Wine Feature
$30.00
BTL Chablis
$36.00
BTL Accendo Cab
$450.00
BTL Amore & Magia
$80.00
BTL Auric
$200.00
BTL Montes Alpha Malbec
$44.00
BTL Bertrand Ambroise
$80.00
BTL Blank
$400.00
BTL Bodega Garzon
$44.00
BTL Yearling Cab
$36.00
BTL Boneshaker Zinfadel
$44.00
BTL Cakebread Cab
$150.00
BTL Campogiovanni Bruenello
$112.00
BTL Canard Cab
$150.00
BTL Canard Rescuer
$150.00
BTL Caymus 1L
$150.00
BTL Caymus Suison
$76.00
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle
$50.00
BTL Coach Insignia
$150.00
BTL Comtesse
$44.00
BTL Conundrum Red Blend
$44.00
BTL Cyrus
$140.00
BTL Decoy Merlot
$56.00
BTL Domaine Du Granit Fleurie
$60.00
BTL Duckhorn Merlot
$76.00
BTL Eight Years in the Desert
$100.00
BTL Elouan PN
$50.00Out of stock
BTL Farella
$110.00
BTL Faust Cabernet
$80.00
BTL Fisher Unity
$75.00
BTL Gran Moraine PN
$80.00
BTL Groth 2013
$310.00
BTL Groth 2014
$320.00
BTL Groth 2015
$315.00
BTL Groth 2018
$130.00
BTL Hahn PN
$44.00
BTL Henri Gouges
$250.00
BTL Hess Selection
$150.00
BTL Immortal Impassable
$400.00
BTL Immortal Slope
$150.00
BTL Robert Hall Cab
$44.00
BTL Joseph Phelps Pinot Noir
$150.00
BTL Juan Gil
$40.00
BTL Ken Wright PN
$52.00
BTL Montes Alpha Carmenere
$44.00
BTL La Roncaia
$90.00
BTL Les Tourelles De La Cree 2016
$90.00
BTL Les tourelles De La Cree 2017
$75.00
BTL Leviathan Cab
$76.00
BTL Los Vascos
$52.00
BTL Montes Carmenere
$46.00
BTL Montes Malbec
$46.00
BTL My Favorite Neighbor
$150.00
BTL Newton Cabernet
$120.00
BTL Nicolas-Jay
$100.00
BTL Numanthia
$52.00
BTL Penfolds, Bin 704
$150.00
BTL Plumpjack Syrah
$150.00
BTL Punto Final
$36.00
BTL Remole
$36.00
BTL Ridge Pagani Ranch
$84.00
BTL Rivetto
$120.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Oakville
$150.00
BTL Shafer One Point Five
$150.00
BTL Smith & Hook
$110.00
BTL Stags Leap Artemis
$150.00
BTL The Pact
$250.00
BTL The Prisoner
$96.00
BTL The Ridge
$96.00
BTL Willakenzie
$85.00
BTL Candoni Prosecco
$36.00
BTL Dom Perignon
$350.00
BTL Giusti Prosecco
$44.00
BTL La Marca
$34.00
BTL Lallier
$100.00
BTL Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose
$36.00
BTL Moet & Chandon
$76.00
BTL Moet Rose
$150.00
BTL Veuve Clicquot
$120.00
BTL Wycliff
$20.00
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Appletini
$11.00
Bahama Mama
$12.00
Baybreeze
$10.00
Black Russian
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Blue Long Island
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
French Martini
$12.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
John Daily
$10.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Long Island
$13.00
Long Island Top Shelf
$17.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$11.00
Margarita Top Shelf
$15.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Orange Crush
$10.00
Pain Killer
$12.00
Paloma
$11.00
Rum Runner
$12.00
Salty Dog
$10.00
Seabreeze
$10.00
Sex On The Beach
$11.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$10.00
Frozen Drinks
Vodka
Well Vodka
$9.00
360 Double Chocolate Vodka
$12.00
Absolute Watermelon
$12.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Ketel One Botanical
$12.00
Muscle Vodka
$10.00
Skyy
$9.00
Skyy Blood Orange
$9.00
Skyy Cherry
$9.00
Skyy Citrus
$9.00
Skyy Pineapple
$9.00
Skyy Raspberry
$9.00
Smirnoff Blueberry
$9.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$9.00
Three Olives Rose
$11.00
Tito's
$12.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Well Tequila
$9.00
Cantera Negra
$11.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Codigo Blanco
$12.00
Dano's Anejo
$16.00
Dano's Pineapple/Jalapeno
$12.00
Dano's Reposado
$14.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
$14.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$13.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Hiatus Anejo
$19.00
Hiatus Blanco
$13.00
Hiatus Reposado
$15.00
O.W.L. Reposado
$17.00
Cincoro Blanco
$15.00
Cincoro Reposado
$20.00
Cincoro Anejo
Premium Spirits
Brugal 1888 1 OZ
$12.00
Ron Zacapa 23 1 OZ
$16.00
Facundo Exquisito 1 OZ
$25.00
Glenmorangie 14 1 OZ
$10.00
Glenmorangie Cask 1 OZ
$10.00
Glenlevit 12 1 OZ
$12.00
Macallan 12 1 OZ
$13.00
Lagavulin 16 1 OZ
$15.00
Glenfiddich 15 1 OZ
$18.00
Glenmorangie 18 1 OZ
$20.00
Johnny Walker Blue 1 OZ
$40.00
Macallan 18 1 OZ
$45.00
Glenfiddich Grand Cru 1 OZ
$50.00
Very Olde St. Nick 1 OZ
$22.00
EH Taylor 1 OZ
$30.00
Casa Dragones 1 OZ
$12.00
Herradura Ultra 1 OZ
$13.00
Enemigo Cristalino 1 OZ
$13.00
Codigo Rosa 1 OZ
$15.00
Komos Rosa 1 OZ
$18.00
Codigo Anejo 1 OZ
$20.00
Komos Cristalino 1 OZ
$20.00
Don Julio Primavera 1 OZ
$22.00
Claze Azul Reposado 1 OZ
$25.00
Avion Cristalino 1 OZ
$25.00
Compoveda Extra Anejo 1 OZ
$30.00
Don Julio 1942 1 OZ
$32.00
Komos Extra Anejo 1 OZ
$45.00
Brugal 1888 2 OZ
$20.00
Ron Zacapa 23 2 OZ
$30.00
Facundo Exquisito 2 OZ
$40.00
Glenmorangie 14 2 OZ
$18.00
Glenmorangie Cask 2 OZ
$18.00
Glenlevit 12 2 OZ
$20.00
Macallan 12 2 OZ
$20.00
Lagavulin 16 2 OZ
$25.00
Glenfiddich 15 2 OZ
$30.00
Glenmorangie 18 2 OZ
$35.00
Johnny Walker Blue 2 OZ
$65.00
Macallan 18 2 OZ
$80.00
Glenfiddich Grand Cru 2 OZ
$80.00
Very Olde St. Nick 2 OZ
$35.00
EH Taylor 2 OZ
$55.00
Casa Dragones 2 OZ
$20.00
Herradura Ultra 2 OZ
$20.00
Enemigo Cristalino 2 OZ
$20.00
Codigo Rosa 2 OZ
$25.00
Komos Rosa 2 OZ
$30.00
Codigo Anejo 2 OZ
$35.00
Komos Cristalino 2 OZ
$35.00
Don Julio Primavera 2 OZ
$40.00
Claze Azul Reposado 2 OZ
$40.00
Avion Cristalino 2 OZ
$40.00
Compoveda Extra Anejo 2 OZ
$50.00
Don Julio 1942 2 OZ
$50.00
Komos Extra Anejo 2 OZ
$80.00
Bourbon/Whiskey
Well Bourbon
$9.00
Angels Envy
$14.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Blantons
$22.00
Buffalo Trace
$14.00
Bulleit Boubon
$13.00
Bulleit Rye
$13.00
Chicken Cock
$15.00
Crown Apple
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Evan Williams 1783
$11.00
Fireball
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Misunderstood Ginger
$12.00
Old Forester 1897
$12.00
Old Forester 1920
$14.00
Seagrams 7
$8.00
Seagrams VO
$10.00
The Clover
$14.00
Walker's Cay Sherry Cask
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
E.H Taylor
$25.00
Blade & Bow
$14.00
Screwball
$9.00