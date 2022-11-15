Restaurant header imageView gallery

/sôst/

3800 GLENWOOD AVE SUITE 110

RALEIGH, NC 27612

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
2 Topping Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Pizza

12" Pizza, baked to order, from homemade dough. Classic Styles cannot be modified, feel free to Build Your Own to create your favorite combinations!
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

12" Cheese Pizza, Choice of Sauce

1 Topping Pizza

1 Topping Pizza

$8.00

12" Pizza, Choice of Sauce, and 1 Topping

2 Topping Pizza

2 Topping Pizza

$9.00

12" Pizza, Choice of Sauce, and 2 Topping

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$11.00

12" Pizza, Choice of Sauce, and up to 8 Topping

Pinky G

Pinky G

$11.00

Pink Sauce, Mozz Cheese, Goat Cheese, Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze Finish

Najjar

Najjar

$11.00

Classic Red Sauce, Mozz Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers.

/sost/

/sost/

$11.00

Buffalo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mozz Cheese, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Green Onions, Buffalo Sauce & Ranch Finish.

Elizabeth

Elizabeth

$11.00

White Sauce, Sundried Tomatoes, Mozz Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Green Onion, Siracha Finish.

South Side

South Side

$11.00

Pesto Sauce, Minced Garlic, Mozz Cheese, Feta Cheese, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Balsamic Glaze Finish.

Half Pizza

$5.00

Randy

$11.00

Wraps

Any of our Salads available wrapped in a flour tortilla
Buffalo Kale Caesar

Buffalo Kale Caesar

$11.00

Kale Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon Tossed in Buffalo sauce then baked and Finished with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Cesar Dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Tossed in Ranch Dressing and Wrapped in a warm tortilla of your choice.

Thai Chicken

Thai Chicken

$11.00

Kale Blend, Spinach, Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Banana Peppers, Red Onion Tossed in Sweet Chili Ranch.

The Veggie

The Veggie

$11.00

Kale Blend, Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onions Tossed in House Olive Oil and Vin.

Loaded Cesar

$11.00

Salads

Made with the freshest ingredients, Build Your Own, or stick with a signature combination

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00

Build Your Own Salad with your choice of the freshest greens and favorite toppings

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$10.00

Kale Blend, Goat Cheese, Chicken, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Artichoke, Tossed in White Balsamic. NO MODIFIERS, PLEASE BYO FOR CUSTOM OPTIONS

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Seasoned Arugula, Parmesan, Avocado, Sundried Tomato, Garlic, Basil, Tossed in House EVOO. NO MODIFIERS, PLEASE BYO FOR CUSTOM OPTIONS

Italian Pasta Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Cavatappi, Feta, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Tossed in Italian Dressing

Italian

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.NO MODIFIERS, PLEASE BYO FOR CUSTOM OPTIONS

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Salad with choice of base greens, two toppings, and dressing on the side.

Shareables

A few items for the table ranging from wings to cheese dips, to sides.

Dough Knots

$5.00

6 doughknots tossed in choice of sauce & seasoning. Garlic & Parmesan / Buffalo & Blue Cheese / Pesto & Basil

Meatball Side

$6.00Out of stock

1/4# of meatballs tossed in marinara, parmesan and mozzarella. comes with 3 garlic doughknots.

Cheesy Bread

$7.00
IO Cheesy Bread

IO Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Classic Cheesy Bread, With Iron Oaks Pimiento Cheese & Bacon.

Chips

$2.00

N/A Beverage

Fountain Beverage

$2.25

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.50
Gold Peak Georgia Peach Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Georgia Peach Tea

$3.00
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$3.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00
Cherry Coke (20oz)

$3.00

Cherry Coke (20oz)

$3.00
Coke (20oz)

Coke (20oz)

$3.00

Diet Coke (20oz)

$3.00

$3.00
Sprite (20oz)

Sprite (20oz)

$3.00
Fanta Orange Soda (20oz)

$3.00

Fanta Orange Soda (20oz)

$3.00
Vanilla Coke (20oz)

$3.00

Vanilla Coke (20oz)

$3.00
Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$3.00

Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper (20oz)

$3.00

Monster, Java Mean Bean (15oz)

$4.75

$4.75

Monster, Java Loca Moca (15oz)

$4.75

$4.75

Smart Water (20oz)

$1.50

$1.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3800 GLENWOOD AVE SUITE 110, RALEIGH, NC 27612

Directions

