Stubborn Mule San Dimas 661 W Arrow Hwy
661 W Arrow Hwy
San Dimas, CA 91773
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ballpark Nachos
Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream
Basket of Fries
Basket of Tots
Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00
Bowl of Soup
Bowl Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Calamari
Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges
Carrots & Celery
Cheese Bread
Chicken Tenders
Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries
Chips & Salsa
Chips and Chili Cheese Dip
Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa
Cup Of Soup
Cup Steak Chili
Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese
Potato Skins
Topped with cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream
Pretzel Sticks
Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00
Sliders
3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries
Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch
Tachos
Wings
Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing
Specialties
Salads
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo
Chicken Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing
Large Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Large Green Salad
Salmon Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Small Blue Cheese Wedge
Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00
Small Green Salad
Spinach Pasta Salad
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, rainbow pasta and Mushrooms, served with feta vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato
BBQ Bacon Burger
Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Black and Blue Burger
Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
California Melt
Ground chuck patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on grilled sourdough
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato
Southwestern Burger
Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella and marinara sauce
Margherita Pizza
Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
Sides
Sandwiches/Melts
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in homemade wing sauce with Swiss cheese, ranch, and cole slaw on a brioche bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla
Chicken Club Sandwich
Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Pastrami Sandwich
Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Braised pork shoulder tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce with Cole slaw on a brioche bun
Short Rib Melt
Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough
Turkey Croissant
Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a freshly baked Croissant
Turkey Melt
Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, mayo and tomatoes on grilled sourdough
Desserts
Vodka
Tequila
Well Tequila
1800 Repo
Casa Noble
Cazadores Reposado
Casamigos
Cuervo Familia
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70 Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Ghost Tequila
Herradura Reposado
Juegos Mexicanos
Patron Silver
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Bushmill
Crown
Crown Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Gentleman
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Rye
Jameson
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson IPA
Jameson Stout
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Slane
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Whistle Pig 6yr
Woodford Reserve
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
Amaretto Di Saronno
Apple Pucker
Baileys
Blue Curacao
Buttershots
Chambord
Cointreau
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schapps
Razzmatazz
Rumchata
Rumpleminz
Triple Sec
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Watermelon Pucker
Remy
Specialty Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
AMF
Appletini
B-52
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blowjob
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Buttery Nipple
Cactus Cooler
Cape Cod
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Duck Fart
Electric Lemonade
French Connection
Gibson Gin
Gimlet Gin
Girl Scout Cookie
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Trash Can
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher`
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea Top
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Marg Cadillac
Margarita
Martini
Mexican Candy
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Red Headed Slut
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Green Tea
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Draft Beer
805
Allagash Belgian Triple
Brown Ale
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Modelo
Cali Creamin
Blue Moon
Fresh Squeezed IPA
Guinness
Mango Cart Golden Road
Mule Blonde
Mule Hefeweizen
Mule IPA
Mule Pale
Mule Red
Rotating Beer
Truly
Rotating Claremont
Rotating IPA
Tangerine Wheat
Smashberry
Bottled Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
GLS Hess Chardonnay
GLS Line 39 Chardonnay
GLS Line 39 Pinot Girigio
GLS Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Fetzer Reisling
GLS Sutter Home White Zin
BTL Hess Chardonnay
BTL Line 39 Chardonnay
BTL Line 39 Pinot Girigio
BTL Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Sutter Home White Zin
Food BK
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
661 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773