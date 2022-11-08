Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stubborn Mule San Dimas 661 W Arrow Hwy

661 W Arrow Hwy

San Dimas, CA 91773

Popular Items

Prime Rib Dip

Appetizers

Ballpark Nachos

$13.00

Platter of nachos loaded with steak chili, cheese, pico de Gallo, guacamole, jalapenos, and sour cream

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Add Bacon and cheese $3.00 Add Steak chili and cheese $3.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.95

Bowl Steak Chili

$9.25

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Calamari

$13.25

Crispy fried tender calamari in our bread crumb crust With cocktail sauce and sliced lemon wedges

Carrots & Celery

$3.50

Cheese Bread

$3.25

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Crispy battered chicken tenders served with ranch, BBQ, Teriyaki or buffalo sauce and fries

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Chips and Chili Cheese Dip

$9.50

Homemade chips served with Roundin’ 3rd’s famous homemade chili cheese dip and freshly made salsa

Cup Of Soup

$6.95

Cup Steak Chili

$6.25

Served with diced red onion and cheddar cheese

Potato Skins

$10.25

Topped with cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$7.50

Fresh baked and served with cheese sauce or spicy mustard

Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour tortilla with melted cheese, pico de gallo, salsa sour Cream and guacamole Add carne asada, chicken or carnitas for $3.00

Sliders

$14.00

3 sliders, your choice of ground beef, pulled pork, or BLT. Served with fries

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Chicken, black beans, corn, onions, mixed cheese wrapped and topped with cilantro. Served with a salsa ranch

Tachos

$13.25

Wings

$15.50

Bone-in chicken wings tossed in our spicy buffalo, teriyaki, or chipotle BBQ sauce Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dressing

Specialties

Pale Ale Battered Fish and Chips

$15.00

Served with stead fries and cole slaw

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Certified Angus Prime Rib, with Mayo, Au Jus, and Creamy Horse Radish, on a Hoagie Roll

Taco Plate

$13.00

Your choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken tacos, served with Chips and chili cheese dip

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with chicken asada, black Beans, corn, cheddar cheese with chipotle BBQ ranch and Pico de gallo

Chicken Chop Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, Avocado, roasted corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and Granny smith apples tossed with your choice of dressing

Large Blue Cheese Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Large Green Salad

$11.50

Salmon Caesar Salad

$11.50

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Small Blue Cheese Wedge

$7.00

Iceberg wedge topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, Tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$6.50

Crisp Romaine hearts with homemade croutons and Parmesan cheese Add carne asada, chicken, or carnitas for $3.00

Small Green Salad

$6.50

Spinach Pasta Salad

$14.00

Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, tomatoes, rainbow pasta and Mushrooms, served with feta vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, cheddar cheese, sour Cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and salsa ranch dressing In a flour tortilla bowl, topped with your choice of carne Asada, chicken, or carnitas

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Angus chuck patty topped with melted American cheese, Mayo, lettuce, and tomato

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Grilled beef patty with bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce and tomato

Black and Blue Burger

$15.00

Blackened patty topped with melted blue cheese, grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

California Melt

$15.75

Ground chuck patty, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on grilled sourdough

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Angus chuck patty topped with swiss cheese, mayo, Grilled mushrooms, lettuce and tomato

Southwestern Burger

$15.25

Peppercorn crusted burger with jalapenos, pepper jack Cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

BBQ chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and BBQ sauce

Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Mozzarella and marinara sauce

Margherita Pizza

$12.50

Tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and chili oil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.50

Pepperoni, sausage, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, and Marinara

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara sauce

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Steak Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$7.00

Sandwiches/Melts

BLTA

$13.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayo on sourdough Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in homemade wing sauce with Swiss cheese, ranch, and cole slaw on a brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, jack And cheddar cheese, BBQ and ranch dressing wrapped up in a Warm spinach tortilla

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Sliced pastrami on a hoagie with mustard, swiss cheese and Pickles

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Grilled sirloin steak with swiss cheese, mushrooms, peppers, Mayo, and grilled onions on a hoagie roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Braised pork shoulder tossed in our chipotle BBQ sauce with Cole slaw on a brioche bun

Short Rib Melt

$15.75

Braised Short Ribs, Grilled onions, Melted Cheddar, Mayo, on Grilled Sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Albacore tuna, avocado, Jack and cheddar cheese, celery, and lemon Pepper seasoning on grilled sourdough

Turkey Croissant

$14.50

Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, Avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a freshly baked Croissant

Turkey Melt

$14.50

Oven roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, mayo and tomatoes on grilled sourdough

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.25

Warm Apple turnover served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Churro

$4.95

Two warm churros, cut into 4 pcs, served with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate and Carmel sauce.

Sundae Funday

$5.95

Ice Cream Sundae

Kids

Kids Quesadilla & Fries

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.95

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Sliders

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.95

Kids Ballpark Dogs

$6.95

Food

Rosemary Chicken

$16.26

Mush Quesa

$16.25

Sloppy Joe

$15.75

Bruschetta Sal

$15.75

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00+

Belvedere

$10.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Infused Vodka

$7.50+

Ketel One

$10.00+

Ketel One Botanicals

$10.00+

Ketel One Citron

$10.00+

Ketel One Orange

$10.00+

Smirnoff

$8.00+

Stoli

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00+

Hendricks

$11.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Meyers

$9.00+

Don Q

$9.00+

Malibu

$9.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00+

1800 Repo

$10.00+

Casa Noble

$12.00+

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00+

Casamigos

$12.00+

Cuervo Familia

$35.00+

Cuervo Silver

$7.00+

Don Julio 1942

$35.00+

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$12.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00+

Ghost Tequila

$10.00+

Herradura Reposado

$11.00+

Juegos Mexicanos

$27.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulliet

$10.00+

Bulliet Rye

$10.00+

Bushmill

$10.00+

Crown

$10.00+

Crown Apple

$10.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$9.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00+

Jack Daniels Gentleman

$10.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00+

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jameson Cold Brew

$10.00+

Jameson IPA

$10.00+

Jameson Stout

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Seagrams 7

$10.00+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00+

Slane

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$9.00+

Templeton Rye

$10.00+

Whistle Pig 6yr

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$7.00+

Chivas Regal

$10.00+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00+

Hennesy

$11.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Oban 14yr

$16.00+

Presidente Brandy

$8.00+

St Remy VSOP

$12.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$8.00+

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00+

Apple Pucker

$8.00+

Baileys

$9.00+

Blue Curacao

$7.00+

Buttershots

$8.00+

Chambord

$9.00+

Cointreau

$11.00+

Frangelico

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$10.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+

Kahlua

$9.00+

Midori

$8.00+

Peach Schapps

$8.00+

Razzmatazz

$8.00+

Rumchata

$9.00+

Rumpleminz

$8.00+

Triple Sec

$0.00+

Vermouth Dry

$0.00+

Vermouth Sweet

$0.00+

Watermelon Pucker

$8.00+

Remy

$20.00

Specialty Cocktails

50/50

$12.00

7th Inning Stretch

$12.00

Dublin Mule

$12.00

El Burro

$12.00

Game Changer

$12.00

Ghost Cart

$12.00

Goal Keeper

$12.00

Kick'n Mule

$12.00

Muay Thai

$12.00

Mule-Ito

$12.00

Spring Training

$12.00

Thoroughbred

$12.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

AMF

$12.00

Appletini

$10.00

B-52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blowjob

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Cape Cod

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

Duck Fart

$11.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

French Connection

$11.00

Gibson Gin

$7.00

Gimlet Gin

$7.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$10.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Trash Can

$15.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Jolly Rancher`

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Beach Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea Top

$14.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Marg Cadillac

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.25

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Whiskey Green Tea

$8.00+

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

Draft Beer

805

$7.00+

Allagash Belgian Triple

$10.00+

Brown Ale

$8.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Modelo

$8.00+

Cali Creamin

$7.50+

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$9.00+

Guinness

$8.00+

Mango Cart Golden Road

$7.00+

Mule Blonde

$8.00+

Mule Hefeweizen

$8.00+

Mule IPA

$8.00+

Mule Pale

$8.00+

Mule Red

$8.00+

Rotating Beer

$8.00+

Truly

$7.00+

Rotating Claremont

$8.00+

Rotating IPA

$9.00+

Tangerine Wheat

$8.00+

Smashberry

$9.00+

Bottled Beer

805 BTL

$5.50

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Bud BTL

$5.00

Coors BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$5.50

Corona Light BTL

$5.50

Corona Premiere BTL

$5.50

Heineken 00 Zero BTL

$5.25

High Noon

$7.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Pacifico BTL

$5.50

Seltzer

$6.00

Michelada

$1.00

Red Wine

GLS Hess Cab

$10.00

GLS Line 39 Cab

$8.00

GLS Bogle Merlot

$9.00

GLS Bogle Pinot Noir

$10.00

BTL Hess Cab

$28.00

BTL Line 39 Cab

$22.00

BTL Bogle Merlot

$23.00

BTL Bogle Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL Wine Special

$40.00

White Wine

GLS Hess Chardonnay

$8.50

GLS Line 39 Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Line 39 Pinot Girigio

$8.00

GLS Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Fetzer Reisling

$8.00

GLS Sutter Home White Zin

$7.00

BTL Hess Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Line 39 Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Line 39 Pinot Girigio

$24.00

BTL Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

BTL Sutter Home White Zin

$5.00

Champagne

BTL Champagne

$17.00

Mimosa

$6.00

GL Champagne

$6.50

Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Other

Apple Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Btl Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.50

Food BK

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

All American

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Breakfast Sando

$13.00

Chilaquiles

$13.00

French Toast

$13.00

SD Egg

$3.00

SD Bacon

$6.00

SD Sausage Pattie

$6.00

SD Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

SD Toast

$3.00

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD Biscuits

$3.00

Drinks BK

Mimosa

$6.00

GL Champagne

$6.50

BTL Champagne

$17.00

Champagne Refill

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

WK Titos Bloody Mary

$7.00

Coffee

$3.25

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
661 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773

