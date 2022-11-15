American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar Milwaukee
696 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving elevated scratch pub fare with a focus on quality smoked meats, 53 hand selected rotating drafts with a perched view of the Milwaukee River.
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee, WI 53212
