American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar Milwaukee

696 Reviews

$$

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings (10)
Breaded Bluegill Filets
Westsider Nachos (Regular)

Today's Special

Marinated short ribs- in a Korean BBQ sauce, topped with pickled carrots, celery,, and jalapenos with a chile-bean ailoi
The Big Stub Burger

The Big Stub Burger

$14.95

Two Angus patties, Stubby's special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles & onion on a sesame seed bun. Sub beyond meat plant-based burgers +$4

Beef Brisket Chili Cup

$5.95
Beef Brisket Chili Bowl

Beef Brisket Chili Bowl

$8.95

With Queso Fesco, green onion and crema.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.95
Chili Skilly (Sat & Sun Brunch)

Chili Skilly (Sat & Sun Brunch)

$14.95

Crispy tots topped melted cheddar and pepperjack, beef brisket chili, two eggs your way, hollandaise, queso fresco, green onions and a drizzle of crema

Stubby's Milkshakes & Floats

Vanilla Bean Milkshake

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Blueberry Milkshake

$6.00

Coffee Milkshake

$6.00
Heath Shake

Heath Shake

$6.00
Orange Dream Shake

Orange Dream Shake

$6.00

Oreo Milkshake

$6.00

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.00

Pineapple Shake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Snacks

Westsider Nachos (Regular)

Westsider Nachos (Regular)

$14.95

Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream. Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50 Add meat! house smoked chicken +$4, BBQ pork +$4, grilled chicken +$7, Fried chicken thigh +$5, house smoked ham +$4, candied bacon +$3, blackened chicken breast +$7, vegan chorizo +$6

Westsider Nachos (Petite)

Westsider Nachos (Petite)

$9.95

Melted pepperjack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest corn, guacamole, sour cream. Add a side of Queso sauce for $2.50 Add meat! house smoked chicken +$4, BBQ pork +$4, grilled chicken +$7, Fried chicken thigh +$5, house smoked ham +$4, candied bacon +$3, blackened chicken breast +$7, vegan chorizo +$6

Clock Shadow Cheese Curds

Clock Shadow Cheese Curds

$10.95

Fresh white cheddar cheese curds from our friends at Clock Shadow Creamery. Beer battered & fried, served with a side of house-made bacon parmesan peppercorn sauce.

Riverwest Barley Crusted Tuna

Riverwest Barley Crusted Tuna

$14.95

Riverwest Stein Barley crusted Ahi tuna, seared rare and sliced thin. Served with a side of wasabi, hot cherry peppers & house ponzu sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Deep fried and tossed in house seasoning & parmesan cheese. Served with a side of sun-dried tomato aioli. Add bacon for $2

Boneless Wings (10)

Boneless Wings (10)

$14.95

Naked or Sauce 'Em! Buffalo • BBQ • Honey Habanero • Thai Chili

Bone-in Chicken Wings (10)

Bone-in Chicken Wings (10)

$14.65

10 Bone-in chicken wings with your choice of sauce Buffalo • BBQ • Honey Habanero • Thai Chili served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping, carrots & celery

Stubby's Quesadilla

Stubby's Quesadilla

$9.95

Melted pepperjack & mozzarella in a large tortilla. Served with a side of pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole & sour cream. Add meat! house smoked chicken +$4, BBQ pork +$4, grilled chicken +$7, Fried chicken thigh +$5, house smoked ham +$4, candied bacon +$4, blackened chicken breast +$7, vegan chorizo +$6

Pepper Jack Cheddar Beer Mac

$13.95

Mac n' cheese made with Wisconsin cheddar and pepper jack beer sauce tossed with macaroni. Topped with Clock Shadow Cheese curds and toasted to perfection. Add meat! house smoked chicken +$4, BBQ pork +$4, grilled chicken +$7, Fried chicken thigh +$5, house smoked ham +$4, candied bacon +$3, blackened chicken breast +$7, vegan chorizo +$6

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.95

Cauliflower nuggets lightly battered in tempura and tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$12.95

House pulled corned beef, sauerkraut, and muenster cheese rolled up in a wonton and fried to crispy perfection. Served with a side of our house made 1000 Island dressing for dippin'

Sandwiches

All sandwiches and burgers are served with house made chips and coleslaw. Sub french fries, sweet potato fries, Caiter's taters, or a side salad for $1.
Stubby's Cubano

Stubby's Cubano

$13.95

House smoked ham, pulled pork, pickles, swiss cheese and whole grain mustard on sour dough bread.

The Pork Bomb Sandwich

The Pork Bomb Sandwich

$9.95

Pork shoulder smoked low & slow, tossed in Stubby's secret BBQ sauce and topped with onion straws on a brioche bun.

Gretchen’s Grilled Cheese

Gretchen’s Grilled Cheese

$11.95

Named after a Stubby's OG! Grilled with cheddar, mozzarella, and muenster with heirloom tomato on toasted sourdough bread. Add candied bacon for $4

Nice Thighs Crispy Chicken Sammy

Nice Thighs Crispy Chicken Sammy

$9.95

Crispy-tender chicken thigh, lightly breaded served with heirloom tomato, sweet pickles and mayo on a Sheboygan hardroll.

Nice Grilled Chicken Sammy

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, heirloom tomato, sweet pickles, & mayo on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.

Riverwest Barley Crusted Tuna Sammy

$16.95

Riverwest Stein barley crusted Ahi tuna steak seared rare with heirloom tomato, red onion, shredded lettuce, & sundried tomato aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

American AF Smash Burger

American AF Smash Burger

$9.95

One quarter pound smash burger, American cheese, chopped onion, & pickles on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll. Make it a double for +$4

Classic Quarter Pounder

$8.95

4oz gilled Angus patty with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Sheboygan hard roll. Double it! +$4.00 Add bacon +$3.00 Add cheese +$1--cheddar, Muenster, pepper jack, Swiss, American, bleu

The DPQ Stubby’s Burger

The DPQ Stubby’s Burger

$17.95

Double 4oz Angus patties grilled topped with cheddar cheese, Stubby's candied bacon, BBQ pulled pork, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Humboldt Hipster Black Bean Burger

Humboldt Hipster Black Bean Burger

$11.95

Black bean patty, muenster cheese, chipotle mayo, spicy giardinara, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on a toasted brioche bun.

Chuck’s Beyond Meat Burger

$11.95

Developed by some real life scientists to stimulate all of your senses and make you believe you’re actually eating a juicy burger, but it’s 100% vegan. BOOM! Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Sheboygan hard roll. DEVEGANIZE, ADD CHEESE +1!

Salads

Stubby's Wedge Salad

Stubby's Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce wedge topped with candied bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, creamy bleu cheese dressing and a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Friendly House Salad (Side)

$4.95

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, roasted grape tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing: 1000 Island, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Black Husky Honey Mustard, Blueberry Vinaigrette, or Tomato & Thyme Vinaigrette

Friendly House Salad (Entree)

$7.95

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, roasted grape tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing: 1000 Island, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Black Husky Honey Mustard, Blueberry Vinaigrette, or Tomato & Thyme Vinaigrette

Pineapple Agave Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, red onion, fresh pineapple, queso fresco and crispy tortilla strips with agave-lime vinaigrette.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sides

Potato Chips

$2.00

Potato chips fried in house and tossed in Stubby's house seasoning.

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Tortilla chips fried in house and tossed in Stubby's house seasoning.

French Fries

$2.00

Beer battered french fries tossed in Stubby's house seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Sweet potato fries tossed in Stubby's house seasoning.

Tater Tots

$2.00

Tater tots tossed in Stubby's house seasoning.

Basket Fries

$3.95

Basket Potato Chips

$3.95

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Basket Tots

$3.95

Friendly House Salad (Side)

$4.95

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, roasted grape tomatoes, croutons. Served with your choice of dressing: 1000 Island, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Black Husky Honey Mustard, Blueberry Vinaigrette, or Tomato & Thyme Vinaigrette

Brunch Grub (Sat 10-3 & Sun 10-4)

Party Crasher

$12.95

Four thick slices of brioche bread dipped in horchata batter and then topped with whipped cream and creme anglaise. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage or Caiter's taters

Stubby's Classic Breakfast

$9.95

Two eggs cooked your way, tater tots, three slices of bacon, sausage links, or ham and your choice of an English muffin, brioche toast, rye toast, or sourdough toast. Sub Vegan Chorizo +$3

Riverwest Skillet

$13.95

Skillet loaded with tater tots, cheddar-pepperjack blend, sautéed onion, red peppers, and two eggs the way you like ‘em with a side of sriracha hollandaise. Add meat! Ham, bacon or sausage +$4 Vegan Chorizo +$6

The Benny

$13.95

Two English muffins topped with poached eggs, hollandaise sauce and house smoked ham. Served with a side of tater tots.

Strawberry Jalapeño Breakfast Sammy

Strawberry Jalapeño Breakfast Sammy

$12.95

Grilled sourdough, house smoked ham, cheddar, fresh jalapeño and strawberry jam.

Stubby's BLT

$12.95

Candied bacon, arugula, heirloom tomato, sriracha hollandaise and an over-easy egg on toasted white bread. Served with house-made potato chips. Upgrade to a side of tater tots for $1.00.

Friday Fish Fry (Friday Only)

Classic Beer Battered Cod

Classic Beer Battered Cod

$16.95

Two pieces of fresh beer battered cod and your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.

Breaded Bluegill Filets

Breaded Bluegill Filets

$18.95

5oz portion of breaded bluegill filets with your choice side of fries, tater tots, sweet potato fries, or sweet potato pancakes. Served with a side of coleslaw, tartar sauce, rye bread, & a lemon wedge.

Beer Battered Cod Sammy

Beer Battered Cod Sammy

$10.95

Fresh beer battered cod, melted American cheese, & house tartar sauce on a toasted Sheboygan hard roll.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Mini Corndogs

$6.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

For the Hopheads

Alpine Beer Co. Duet

$19.00+

Alpine Beer Co. Nelson

$19.00+

Black Husky DDH Original Pale Ale

$18.00+
Black Husky Dogfather

Black Husky Dogfather

$15.00+

Pale Ale - American. 6.8% ABV.

Eagle Park Go Faster

$23.00+
Good City Spare Time

Good City Spare Time

$15.00+

Green Flash West Coast IPA

$19.00+

Hinterland Saving Gracie (Gluten Free)

$21.00+
Lakefront Hazy Rabbit

Lakefront Hazy Rabbit

$15.00+

IPA - New England. 6.8% ABV.

Pipeworks Ninja vs. Cryo

Pipeworks Ninja vs. Cryo

$17.00+

IPA - Imperial / Double. 8% ABV.

Sierra Hoptimum

$19.00+
Stone Delicious IPA (Gluten Reduced)

Stone Delicious IPA (Gluten Reduced)

$16.00+

IPA - Imperial / Double. 7.7% ABV.

Third Space El Dorado Fun Times

$18.00+

Working Draft Close Enough to Perfect

$19.00+

Light, White & Crisp

Abita Purple Haze

Abita Purple Haze

$15.00+

4.2% ABV Raspberry Wheat

Alagash white

$16.00+
Blake's Flannel Mouth

Blake's Flannel Mouth

$16.00+

Cider - Traditional. 6.5% ABV.

Franziskaner Hefe-weisse

Franziskaner Hefe-weisse

$16.00+

5% ABV Hefeweizen

Früh Kölsch

Früh Kölsch

$17.00+

Kölsch. 4.8% ABV.

Lakefront Wisconsinite

Lakefront Wisconsinite

$15.00+

Hefeweizen. 4.4% ABV.

Radeberger pilsner

Radeberger pilsner

$16.00+

4.8% ABV Pilsner - German

Stubby's Lite

Stubby's Lite

$15.00+Out of stock

Lager - American Light. 4.1% ABV.

Rich, Red, Brown & Sour

Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose

$19.00+
Bell's No, Yeah

Bell's No, Yeah

$15.00+

4.5% ABV Golden Ale

Bosteels Tripel Karmeleit

Bosteels Tripel Karmeleit

$28.00+

8.4% ABV Belgian Tripel

Lakefront My Turn: Trista

$15.00+
Lakefront Nitro Creamsicle

Lakefront Nitro Creamsicle

$15.00+
Lakefront Riverwest Stein

Lakefront Riverwest Stein

$15.00+

Lager - American Amber / Red. 5.6% ABV.

LF My Turn: Tyler

LF My Turn: Tyler

$16.00+

12% ABV Belgian Strong Dark Ale

New Glarus Raspberry Tart

New Glarus Raspberry Tart

$16.00+

New Glarus Spotted Cow

$15.00+
St. Bernardus Abt 12

St. Bernardus Abt 12

$30.00+

Belgian Quadrupel. 10% ABV.

Third Space Java Blanca

$18.00+
Weinhenstephaner Dunkel

Weinhenstephaner Dunkel

$16.00+

5.3% ABV Dunkelweizen

Dark, Porter & Stout

13.3% ABV Stout - Imperial / Double Oatmeal

Central Waters Pretty Fly for a Maple Rye

$18.00+
Epic Son of a Baptist

Epic Son of a Baptist

$16.00+

8% ABV Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee

Founders Breakfast Stout

Founders Breakfast Stout

$18.00+
Founders KBS

Founders KBS

$26.00+

12.2% ABV Stout - Imperial / Double Coffee

O'so Night Rain

O'so Night Rain

$18.00+
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Serving elevated scratch pub fare with a focus on quality smoked meats, 53 hand selected rotating drafts with a perched view of the Milwaukee River.

2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200, Milwaukee, WI 53212

