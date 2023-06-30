Stuboys BBQ & Catering imageView gallery
Stuboys BBQ & Catering

No reviews yet

6004 S Kipling Pkwy Unit E

Littleton, CO 80127

Family Meals

Pork Family Meal

$32.50

1 Pound Pulled Pork, 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Brisket Family Meal

$38.50

1 Pound Prime Brisket, 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Ribs Family Meal

$39.50

1 Rack of Ribs (12 bones), 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Combo Family Meal

$38.50

Quarter Pound each Pork, Brisket, Ribs (4 bones) Smoked Wings (4), 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Fried Chicken- 8pc (Sunday Only)

$36.50

Smoked Chicken Family Meal

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Stuboy's BBQ & Catering is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality, scratch-made, slow-smoked BBQ around! This family owned/run business not only takes pride in the process of BBQ, but also giving back and supporting local communities!

6004 S Kipling Pkwy Unit E, Littleton, CO 80127

