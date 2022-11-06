Stuboys BBQ & Catering imageView gallery
Barbeque
Salad
Chicken

Stuboys BBQ & Catering

review star

No reviews yet

7431 Park Meadows Dr

LONE TREE, CO 80124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Stuboy
Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Prime Time

Family Meals

Pork Family Meal

$32.99

1 Pound Pulled Pork, 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Brisket Family Meal

$38.49

1 Pound Prime Brisket, 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Ribs Family Meal

$37.39

1 Rack of Ribs (12 bones), 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Combo Family Meal

$43.99

Quarter Pound each Pork, Brisket, Ribs (4 bones) Smoked Wings (4), 2-16oz Sides, Texas Toast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

Fried Chicken- 8pc (Sunday Only)

$36.29

Smoked Chicken Family Meal

$36.29

Catering Per Person

$12.00

$12.00

$13.00

$13.00

$14.99

$14.99

$15.99

$15.99

$16.99

$16.99

$17.00

$17.00

$17.99

$17.99

$18.99

$18.99

$19.00

$19.00

$21.00

$21.00

$9.00

$9.00

Delivery Fee

$30.00

Dessert Trays- LG

$35.00

Drinks by the Gallon

$7.00

Pack of Brioche Buns (12)

$10.00

Pack of Slider Buns (12)

$7.00

Whole Ham

$60.00

Whole Turkey

$75.00

Appetizer

Fried Pickles

$6.59

House battered and fried pickles served with Ranch

Mac-N-Cheese Bites

$6.59Out of stock

Served with Ranch

Sliced Hot Link

$7.43

Sliced Hot Link served with BBQ Sauce

Wings- 5

$7.92

Smoked-fried chicken wings. Tossed in BBQ Sauce

Wings- 10

$14.52

Smoked-fried chicken wings. Tossed in BBQ Sauce

Basket of French Fries

$6.60

French Fries served with Ranch

Side Salad

$5.27

Spring Mix Greens and veggies, served with choice of dressing

Sandwich

The Stuboy

$14.51

Signiture Sandwich! Smoked Pulled Pork served on a freshly baked Brioche Bun with cole slaw and choice of one side

Prime Time

$17.15

Chopped USDA Prime Brisket served on freshly baked Brioche Bun and choice one side

Hot Link Sandwich

$15.83

Smoked hot link on a freshly baked Brioche Bun topped with grilled onions and choice of one side

Boss Style

$3.96

"Boss it Up" with cheese, slaw, pickles, onions, jalepenos and BBQ sauce

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$15.83

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$15.83

Fried chicken strips, tossed in Nashville Hot rub, topped with cole slaw, pickles and special sauce

Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.15

Smoked Pulled Pork served with Texas Toast and choice of 2 sides

Brisket

$19.79

Chopped USDA Prime Brisket, served with Texas Toast and choice of 2 sides

Ribs

$21.11

Smoked St. Louis Spare Ribs (4 bones), served with Texas Toast and choice of 2 sides

Hot Link

$17.15

Sliced smoked Hot Links served with Texas Toast and choice of 2 sides

Fried Catfish

$18.47

House breaded fried Catfish, served with Texas Toast, house-made Tartar sauce and choice of 2 sides

Smoked Chicken

$17.15

2-1/4 Smoked Chicken, served with Texas Toast and choice of two sides

Chicken Strips

$17.15

Fried Chicken Strips, served with Texas Toast, dipping sauce and choice of 2 sides

Entree Salad w/Meat (sides not included)

$17.15

Mixed Spring Greens, veggies and choice of protien

Fried Chicken- Sundays Only, Sides not included

$17.15

Sunday Special! Fried chicken, Texas Toast and choice of 2 sides

Kids- No Substitutions

Kids Pulled Pork Slider w/FF

$7.91

Kids Chicken Strips w/FF

$7.91

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$7.91

Sides

BBQ Beans

$3.95+

Potato Salad

$3.95+

Cole Slaw

$3.95+

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.95+

Fried Corn

$3.95+

French Fries

$3.95+

Collard Greens

$3.95+

Red Beans and Rice (Sundays Only)

$3.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stuboy's BBQ & Catering is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality, scratch-made, slow-smoked BBQ around! This family owned/run business not only takes pride in the process of BBQ, but also giving back and supporting local communities!

Location

7431 Park Meadows Dr, LONE TREE, CO 80124

Directions

Gallery
Stuboys BBQ & Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marco's Coal-Fired | Englewood
orange starNo Reviews
10111 Inverness Main St Suite JK Englewood, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Cubs Q
orange star4.6 • 391
6955 S York St Ste 422 Centennial, CO 80122
View restaurantnext
The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
orange star3.5 • 42
7280 Lagae Rd Castle Pines, CO 80108
View restaurantnext
Hickory House Ribs - Parker
orange starNo Reviews
10335 South Parker Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Shack Parker
orange star4.3 • 784
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
orange starNo Reviews
2432 S. Colorado Blvd Denver, CO 80222
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in LONE TREE

Via Baci,
orange star4.2 • 1,045
10005 Commons St #200 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LONE TREE
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston