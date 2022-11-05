Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Studebaker Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

615 W 131st St.

New York, NY 10027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Packages

10 order minimum - priced per person.

Basic Lunch

$9.95

Serves 10 and includes: Minimum order of 10 required Includes: -10 Assorted Sandwiches & Wraps - House Salad for 10 people - Cookie tray for 10 people - 10 Assorted beverages (incl: water, diet and reg sodas)

Special Lunch

$12.95

Minimum order of 10 required. Includes: - 10 Assorted Sandwiches & Wraps - House Salad for 10 people - Cookie tray for 10 people - Cut Seasonal Fruit Tray - 10 Assorted beverages (incl: water, diet and reg sodas)

Basic Breakfast

$5.50

Minimum order of 10 required. Includes: - 1 Urn of House Coffee - Orange Juice (1/2 Gal) - 6 Bagels, halfed with spreads - 2 dozen mini pastries

Continental Breakfast

$9.95

Minimum order of 10 required: Includes: - Urn of House Coffee - Hot Tea Urn (w/tea varieties) - Orange Juice (1/2 Gal) - 6 Bagels, halfed with spreads - 2 dozen mini pastries - Cut Seasonal Fruit Tray

Sandwiches & Wraps

Minimum order of 10

Tuna Salad

$6.50

Chicken Salad

$6.50

Mozzarella

$6.50

Turkey Breast & Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Seafood

$6.50

Hummus

$6.50

Cran Turkey with Provolone

$6.50

Curry Chicken Salad

$6.50

Buffalo Style Chicken

$6.50

Pesto/Mayo Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Honey Dijon Turkey & Swiss

$6.50

Roast Beef w/ Horseradish Havarti Cheese

$6.50

Egg Salad

$6.50

Mexican Turkey

$6.50

Grilled Vegetables

$6.50

Chipotle Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Goat Cheese & Sundried Tomatoes

$6.50

Salad Bowls

10 order minimum

Garden Salad Big Bowl

$2.00

Large bowl of Garden Salad serving 10 or more people. Minimum order of 10 required.

Goat Cheese Salad Big Bowl

$3.25

Large bowl of Goat Cheese Salad serving 10 or more people. Minimum order of 10 required.

Mozzarella Salad Big Bowl

$3.25

Large bowl of Mozzarella Salad serving 10 or more people. Minimum order of 10 required.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Big Bowl

$3.50

Large bowl of Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad serving 10 or more people. Minimum order of 10 required.

Grilled Chicken Salad Big Bowl

$3.50

Large bowl of Grilled Chicken Salad serving 10 or more people. Minimum order of 10 required.

Caesar Salad Big Bowl

$2.75

Large bowl of Caesar Salad serving 10 or more people. Minimum order of 10 required.

Testcharges

Testcharge01

$0.01

Testcharge02

$0.01

Testcharge03

$0.01
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

615 W 131st St., New York, NY 10027

Directions

Gallery
Studebaker Cafe image
Studebaker Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dear Mama - Manhattanville
orange starNo Reviews
611 West 129th Street New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee
orange star4.3 • 326
2024 Center Ave Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Dell’Aria Caffe - 232 east 111th street
orange starNo Reviews
232 east 111th street new york, NY 10029
View restaurantnext
Dear Mama Coffee - East Harlem
orange star4.6 • 1,237
308 E 109th St New York, NY 10029
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - Madison Avenue
orange star4.4 • 1,179
1000 Madison Ave NEW YORK, NY 10075
View restaurantnext
E.A.T. - 1064 Madison Ave
orange star3.4 • 1,119
1064 Madison Ave New York, NY 10028
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston