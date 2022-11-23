Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Studewood Grill

104 Reviews

1111 Studewood St

Houston, TX 77008

Popular Items

Prime Ribeye
Roasted Wild Mushrooms
Maple & Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Apps

Jumbo Lump Crabcake

$18.00

House Smoked Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp

$21.00

Hot Boiled Shrimp

$24.00

Cold Bar Mid-Rise

$38.00

Wood Grilled Oysters

$16.00

15 Fried Oysters

$15.00

Fresh Shucked Oysters (1 dzn)

$24.00+

Chef's Meat & Cheese Board

$24.00

Smoked Boudin Board

$18.00

Grill & Specialties

Feast

$120.00

Prime Filet

$58.00

28oz Tomahawk

$95.00Out of stock

Prime Ribeye

$56.00

Prime New York Strip

$55.00

Double Lamb Chops

$55.00Out of stock

Ginger Salmon

$38.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$13.00

Charred Broccolini

$12.00

Hand-Cut French Fries

$8.00

Maple & Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Olive-Oil & Sea Salt Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Loaded Mash

$10.00Out of stock

Sautee Spinach

$11.00

Glazed Carrots

$4.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

$25 Burger, Beer & Bourbon

$25.00

Liqueurs & Cordials (Copy)

Disaronno

$9.50

By the glass

B-T-G La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

B-T-G Ruhlmann Schutz

$15.00

B-T-G Vignobles Rosé

$10.00

B-T-G Domaine de Bendel Rosé

$12.00Out of stock

B-T-G Sancerre Rosé

$17.00

B-T-G Macon Chardonnay

$13.00

B-T-G Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay

$17.00

B-T-G Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

B-T-G John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00Out of stock

B-T-G Sancerre Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

B-T-G 50° Riesling

$11.00

B-T-G Paso Ranches Cabernet

$12.00

B-G-T Daou Cabernet

$16.00

B-T-G Louis Martini Cabernet

$14.00

B-T-G Simi Cabernet

$18.00

B-T-G Austin Hope Cabernet

$20.00

B-T-G Charles Krug Cabernet

$25.00

B-T-G The Calling Pinot Noir

$14.00

B-T-G Annie Amie Pinot Noir

$14.00

B-T-G Prisoner Pinot Noir

$18.00

B-T-G Saldo Red Blend

$15.00

B-T-G Phebus Uco Malbec

$12.00Out of stock

B-T-G The Calling Pinot

B-T-G The Calling

$14.00

B-T-G Daou

$16.00

Bottle

Bottle Saumur

$58.00

Bottle Champagne Voirin

$150.00

BTL - Vinoble 'le petit g'

$16.00

BTL Domaine de Bendel

$27.50

BTL Sancerre Rose

$42.00

BTL Macon Solututre

$30.00

BTL Orin Swift Mannequin

$83.00

BTL Flowers

$120.00

BTL Amici Cabernet

$99.00

BTL Angel's Ink Pinot Noir

$15.00+

BTL Anne Amie Pinot Noir

$14.00+Out of stock

BTL Austin Hope

$75.00Out of stock

BTL Charles Krug Cabernet

$25.00+

BTL Chateau Beausejour

$37.50

BTL Chateau Saint-Saturin

$92.50

BTL Darioush Cabernet

$150.00

BTL Domaine de la Ronze

$41.00

BTL Domaine de Pere Caboche

$110.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$13.00+

BTL Emeritus

$65.00

BTL Etude Pinot

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Faust '18

$75.00

BTL Louis Martini Cab

$12.00+

BTL Merry Edwards Pinot Noir

$95.00

BTL Opus One 2016

$395.00

BTL Saldo

$55.00

BTL Orin Swift 8yrs In Dessert

$75.00

BTL Overture by Opus

$175.00Out of stock

BTL Paso Ranches Cabernet

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Phebus Uco Malbec

$12.00+Out of stock

BTL Prisoner Pinot Noir

$80.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$150.00

BTL Simi Cabernet

$65.00

BTL Stag's Leap Cab

$85.00

BTL The Crossing Pinot

$12.00+

BTL The Prisoner Cab

$105.00

BTL Daou Cabernet

$60.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$13.50

Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$10.00

Warre's Otima 10

$8.95

BTL White haven

$48.00

BTL John Anthony

$62.00Out of stock

BTL Sancerre Blank

$68.00Out of stock

BTL 50 Riesling

$55.00

Bourbon & Whiskey

1792 Small Batch

$12.50

Angel's Envy

$13.50

Balcones Cask Reserve

$20.75

Balcones Single Malt

$15.25

Barrell Rye Batch 2

$23.75

Barrell Bourbon #13

$28.00

Barrell Bourbon #15

$28.00

Basil Hayden

$10.50

Basil Hayden's 10 yr

$17.50

Ben Milam

$13.25

Blade and Bow

$13.25

Blanton's

$30.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Crown

$12.00

EH Taylor Barrel Proof

$19.50

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$10.95

EH Taylor Small Batch

$10.75

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$15.25

Elmer T Lee

$50.00

Evan Williams 1783

$12.50

Four Roses

$10.50

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.75

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.75

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$15.25

Jefferson Reserve

$15.00

Jim Beam Dbl Oak

$10.25

Jim Beam Single Barrel

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.50

Johnny Drum 101 Private Stock

$9.75

Junior Stag

$13.00

Kentucky Owl Bourbon

$77.25

Knob Creek

$10.25

Lost Republic Small Batch

$12.50

'Merica Small Batch

$10.25

Milam & Green Bourbon

$13.25

Murray Hill Club

$18.00

Old Forester 1870

$13.50

Old Forester 1897

$13.75

Old Forester 1910

$14.75

Old Forester 1920

$16.50

Old Forester Statesman

$13.75

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$15.75

Redemption Barrel Proof 9 yr

$24.75

Rhetoric 24yr Bourbon

$35.75

Russell Rsv 10 yr

$10.25

Still Austin Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$10.75

Suntory

$12.75

Treaty Oak Ghost Hill

$13.50

Tx Blended Whiskey

$11.50

Weller's 12 yr

$22.00

Weller's Antique 107

$12.50

Weller's Special Reserve

$12.75

WhistlePig 12

$35.95

Widow Jane 10yr

$17.95

Wild Turkey 101

$10.25

Woodford Double Oaked

$13.25

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bardstown

$13.95

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$95.00

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

$27.00

Balcones Pot Still Bourbon

$10.25

Heaven Hill 7yr

$12.50

Eagle Rare

$21.95

Bib & Tucker 6yr

$15.75

Rye

Balcones Rye

$17.25

Basil Hayden's Rye

$12.50

Ben Milam Rye

$13.50

Bulleit rye

$12.75

Colonel E. H. Taylor Straight Rye

$18.75

Knob Creek Rye

$10.25

Knob Creek Rye

$10.25

Michter's Barrel Strength Rye

$23.75

Whistlepig 12 yr

$35.95

Whistlepig 15 yr

$52.75

Whistlepig PiggyBack Rye

$13.25

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$12.50

Sazerac Straight Rye

$10.75

Scotch

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 yr

$23.75

Balvenie DoubleWood 12 yr

$21.75

Buchanan's 12 yr

$12.50

Dalmore 12 yr

$16.75

Famouse Grouse

$12.50

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$14.75

Hakushu 12 yr

$32.75

Johnny Walker Black 12 yr

$12.00

Macallan 12yr Dbl Cask

$21.00

Oban 14 yr

$27.50

Talisker 10 yr

$22.50

Yamazaki 12 yr

$34.25

HH Drinks

HH Draft Beer

$4.00

HH Wine

$8.00

HH Cocktails

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1111 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

