Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Studewood Cantine

764 Reviews

$$

1111 Studewood

Houston, TX 77008

Popular Items

Beef
Cantine Queso
Lrg Combo Fajitas

Primero

Cantine Queso

$10.00+

A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.

Queso Flameado

$13.00

Oaxaca & Jack cheeses w/ chorizo, mushrooms, red onion & fire-roasted poblanos. Add fajita beef, chicken or smoked brisket.

Made-to-Order Guacamole

$14.00

Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro

Cantine Campechana w/Chips

$15.00

A refreshing Mexican-style seafood cocktail, w/shrimp, lump crab, fire-roasted poblanos, avocado & pico de gallo.

Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Tostadas layered w/ refritos, ground sirloin, jack & cheddar cheeses. Topped w/ cheese, pico guac & sour cream.

Quesadillas

$14.00

Handmade tortillas & blended cheeses a la parrilla.

Timoteo's Nachos

$15.00

Individual tostadas w/ refritos & blended cheeses, sour cream, guac, pico, pickled jalapeños & house made taco sauce.

Platos Familia

$32.00

Beef fajita nachos, chicken quesadillas, chicken flauta, chicken taquito, cheese stuffed jalapeños & a Mexican pizza w/ queso & cilantro ranch.

Fajitas

Beef

$42.00+

Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.

Chicken

$30.00+

Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.

Med Combo Fajitas

$38.00

Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.

Lrg Combo Fajitas

$50.00

Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.

Veggie Fajitas

$24.00+

Parrillada

$100.00

A Cantine Feast! Mesquite grilled beef & chicken fajitas, carnitas, Akaushi jalapeño cheese sausage, shrimp brochette & cheese quesadilla. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.

Tacos, Enchiladas & Plates

Quesadillas

$15.00

Hand made tortillas & blended cheeses en el comal.

Taquitos Dorados

$18.00

Crispy hand-rolled taquitos or Flautas stuffed w/ pulled chicken & Mexican cheese, w/ quest & cilantro ranch.

Crispy Beef Taco Dinner

$14.00

3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.

Tacos Mariscos

$20.00

2 Mesquite grilled mkt Fish or Shrimp tacos, w/ spicy slaw, avocado & Mexican crema.

Cheese Enchiladas

$14.00

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$18.00

Beef Picadillo

$16.00

Fajita Enchiladas

$15.00

Lety's Tamale Dinner

$17.00

Carne Asada

$30.00

Pescado del Costa

$25.00

Salads, Soups & Bowls

Tortilla Soup (w/ grilled chicken)

$10.00+

Mexican Bowl

$16.00

Cantine Ensalada 'India'

$16.00

Campechana & Avocado Salad

$18.00

Little Amigos

K-Taco

$8.00

K-Quesadilla

$8.00

K- Enchilada

$8.00

K-Chicken Strips

$8.00

Soft Taco

$7.00

Margaritas 64 oz

Half Gallon Margarita

$35.00

Drinks

8lb Bag of Ice

$4.00

1/2 Gallon Ice Tea

$6.00

Desserts

Brownie/Ice cream

$7.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Tres Leches

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Churros

$5.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Whole Dessert

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best Tex-Mex in the Heights ¡Bienvenidos Y'all!

Website

Location

1111 Studewood, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

