Studio Cafe 15 Myrtle Ave
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info
Opened in 2021, Studio Cafe complemented Westport’s already thriving dining scene by adding something that was missing: a casual European-style cafe. Studio Cafe offers indoor seating set in a dazzling design space and outdoor seating among its palm garden and flower garden. The menu offers Spanish and mediterranean dishes, bakery items, desserts, espresso drinks, fresh juices and teas. Book the cafe for a private party and ask about catering and party hosting services.
Location
15 Myrtle Ave, Westport, CT 06880