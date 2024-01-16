Studio Movie Grill Royal
11170 N. CENTRAL EXPY.
Dallas, TX 75243
NA Beverages
- Aquafina$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$0
- Diet Dr. Pepper$0
- Diet Pepsi$0
- Dr. Pepper$0
- Fiji$5.00
- Ice Tea$0
- ICEE Blue Raspberry$7.00
- ICEE Cherry$7.00
- ICEE Cola$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- ICEE Lemonade$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemonade$0
- Mountain Dew$0
- Pepsi$0
- Root Beer$0
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Slimer ICEE$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Starry$0
- Strawberry Lemonade$0
- Sweet Tea$0OUT OF STOCK
- Tap Water$0
- The Cat's Meow$6.00
- ICEE Orange$7.00
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Pineapple Juice$3.25
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Grapefruit Juice$3.25
- Tomato Juice$3.25
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Soda Water$1.50
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Cup of Ice
Starters
- Brisket Nachos
Brisket, Queso, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Tortilla Chips$13.50
- Buffalo Blue Chicken Chips
Red Hot-glazed Crispy Chicken, Bacon, House-made Blue Cheese Ranch, and Green Onion on Thick-cut Seasoned Chips$12.50
- Cheese Fries
Bacon, Queso, Scallions, Fries$10.75
- Chips + Queso
Queso and Fire-roasted Salsa with Tortilla Chips$9.75
- Hummus
Red Pepper Hummus, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Pita Bread$12.00
- Popcorn - Small$6.50
- Potato Skins
Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Scallions, Salt, Pepper, Side of Sour Cream$13.00
- Soft Pretzel Bites$8.50
- Southwest Eggrolls
Chicken, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Corn, Peppers, Spinach, and Cilantro in Crispy Tortillas with Jalapeno Ranch$12.00
2F$30
- 1/2 Cheese Fries 2FC$7.00
- 1/2 Nachos 2FC$7.00
- Chips + Queso 2FC$9.75
- Popcorn - Large 2FC$8.50
- Soft Pretzel Bites 2FC
Warm Salted Pretzels with Queso$8.50
- Avocado Flatbread 2FC
Fresh Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Fig Glaze$13.50
- BBQ Chicken Pizza 2FC
Mozzarella, Red Onions, Cilantro$13.50
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread 2FC
Crispy Red Hot Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Scallions$13.50
- Build Your Own Pizza 2FC$12.00
- Cheese Pizza 2FC$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad 2FC
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing$15.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap 2FC$15.00
- Chili Lime Chicken Salad 2FC
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Charred Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Tortilla Straws, Cilantro Chipotle Ranch$14.50
- Chili Lime Wrap 2FC$14.50
- Crispy Chicken Tenders 2FC
Country Fried with Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, or Red Hot Dipping Sauce$13.75
- Hatch Chile Chicken Pasta 2FC
Chicken, White Cheddar Sauce, Cilantro, Hatch Chile and Poblano Pasta$16.00
- Margherita Flatbread 2FC
Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet Basil, Marinara$12.50
- Meat-Eater Pizza 2FC
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Mozzarella, Scallions, Marinara$15.00
- Pepperoni Pizza 2FC
Mozzarella, Marinara$13.50
- Beignets 2FC
Warm Puff Pastry, Powdered Sugar, Side of Chocolate Sauce$7.00
- Brownie Sundae 2FC
Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream, Moist Brownies, Cinnamon Chips$9.50
- Cookies 2FC
Four Soft and Warm Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle Cookies$7.00
- Nestle Buncha Crunch 2FC$6.00
- Peanut M&M's 2FC$6.00
- Plain M&M's 2FC$6.00
- Skittles 2FC$6.00
- Sour Patch Kids 2FC$6.00
Grill
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Lean Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Hickory-smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions$14.50
- Brisket Sliders
Smoked Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings$14.50
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lean Beef Burger, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce$14.50
- Nashville Hot Chicken
House-made Fried Chicken Tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, Arugula, Pickles$14.50
- The SMG Cheeseburger
Served on Toasted Brioche with your choice of Lean Beef or Turkey Patty, Grilled or Chili Lime Chicken, or Smoked Briske$13.50
- Three Cheese Sliders
American, Swiss, and Cheddar, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes$14.50
Classics
- Bone-In Wings
One Pound Bone-In Wings with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch: Choose Plain or Dry Rubbed:$15.00
- Boneless Wings
Choice of Buffalo Red Hot, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce, with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch$12.00
- Brisket Quesadilla
Poblanos, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Cheddar, Jack Cheese$14.00
- Chicken & Waffles
Country Fried Tenders, Belgian Waffles Dusted with Powdered Sugar, Maple Syrup$14.50
- Coconut Chicken & Shrimp
Panko-crusted Tenders and Jumbo Shrimp with Thai Chili Sauce$15.50OUT OF STOCK
- Coconut Chicken Tenders
Panko-crusted Tenders with Thai Chili Sauce$14.50
- Coconut Shrimp
Panko-crusted Jumbo Shrimp with Thai Chili Sauce$15.50
- Crispy Chicken Tenders
Country Fried with Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, or Red Hot Dipping Sauce$13.75
- Hatch Chicken & Shrimp Pasta$21.00
- Hatch Chile Chicken Pasta
Chicken, White Cheddar Sauce, Cilantro, Hatch Chile and Poblano Pasta$16.00
- Hatch Chili Sub Shrimp Pasta$18.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla
Poblanos, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Cheddar, Jack Cheese$15.00
- Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Poblanos, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Cheddar, Jack Cheese$10.00
Pizzas & Flatbreads
- Avocado Flatbread
Fresh Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Fig Glaze$15.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, Red Onions, Cilantro$13.50
- Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
- Meat-Eater Pizza
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Mozzarella, Scallions, Marinara$15.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Mozzarella, Marinara$13.50
Salads
- Avocado Chicken Power Bowl
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion$15.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing$15.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Chicken Casear Wrap
Our Chicken Caesar Salad served in a Flour Tortilla with Thick-cut Seasoned Chips, Tortilla Chips and Salsa, or Fries$14.50
- Chili Lime Chicken Wrap
Our Chili Lime Chicken Salad served in a Flour Tortilla with Thick-cut Seasoned Chips, Tortilla Chips and Salsa, or Fries$14.50
Desserts
- Beignets$7.00
- Brownie Sundae$9.50
- Cookies$7.00
- Funnel Cake Fries
Sweet Fried Dough, Powdered Sugar, Caramel Sauce$7.50
- Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
- Kid Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.50
- Milkshakes
Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry$7.00
- Nestle Buncha Crunch$6.00
- One Scoop$2.50
- Oreo Milkshake$8.50
- Peanut M&M's$6.00
- Plain M&M's$6.00
- Skittles$6.00
- Sour Patch Kids$6.00
KIDS
Sides
- Add BBQ Sauce/FO$0.75
- Add Bleu Cheese Ranch/FO$0.75
- Add Caramel Sauce/FO$0.75
- Add Chocolate Sauce/FO$0.75
- Add Honey BBQ/FO$0.75
- Add Honey Mustard/FO$0.75
- Add Jalapeno Ranch/FO$0.75
- Add Marinara/FO$0.75
- Add Nashville Hot/FO$0.75
- Add Ranch/FO$0.75
- Add Red Hot/FO$0.75
- Add Salsa/FO$0.75
- Add Sour Cream/FO$0.75
- Add Thai Chili/FO$0.75
- Ketchup/FO
- Mayo/FO
- Mustard/FO
- Side of Balsamic/FO$0.75
- Side of Bleu Cheese/FO$0.75
- Side of Caesar Dressing/FO$0.75
- Side of Chipotle Mayo/FO$0.75
- Side of Cilantro Ranch/FO$0.75
- Extra Syrup$0.75
- Add Bacon$2.00
- Add Brisket$4.00
- Add Coconut Chicken$3.00
- Add Coconut Shrimp$5.00
- Add Crispy Chicken$3.00
- Add Extra Pita Bread$2.00
- Add Grilled Chicken$3.00
- Add Jalapenos$1.00
- Add Lg Guacamole$3.00
- Add Lg Queso$3.00
- Add Pickles
- Add Pico FO$1.00
- Add Shrimp$5.00
- Add Veggies for Hummus$3.00
- Carrots & Celery$4.00
- Penny Tab - For Tips only$0.01
- Add French Fries$3.00
- Add Fruit$3.00
- Add Onion Rings$3.00
- Add Potato Chips$3.00
- Add Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Add Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Add side of Mac & Cheese$5.50
Summer Series
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
