- Home
- /
- The Colony
- /
- Studio Movie Grill - The Colony
Studio Movie Grill The Colony
4800 State Hwy 121
The Colony, TX 75056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NA Beverages
- Aquafina$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$0+
- Diet Dr. Pepper$0+
- Diet Pepsi$0+
- Dr. Pepper$0+
- Fiji$5.00
- Ice Tea$0+
- ICEE Blue Raspberry$7.00
- ICEE Cherry$7.00
- ICEE Cola$7.00
- ICEE Lemonade$7.00Out of stock
- Lemonade$0+
- Mountain Dew$0+
- Pepsi$0+
- Root Beer$0+
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Slimer ICEE$7.00Out of stock
- Starry$0+
- Strawberry Lemonade$0+
- Sweet Tea$0+
- Tap Water$0+
- The Cat's Meow$6.00+
- Orange Juice$3.25+
- Pineapple Juice$3.25+
- Cranberry Juice$3.25+
- Grapefruit Juice$3.25+
- Tomato Juice$3.25+
- Milk$4.00+
- Chocolate Milk$4.00+
- Soda Water$1.50
- Coffee$5.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Cup of Ice
Starters
- Brisket Nachos$13.50
- Buffalo Blue Chicken Chips$12.50
Red Hot-glazed Crispy Chicken, Bacon, House-made Blue Cheese Ranch, and Green Onion on Thick-cut Seasoned Chips
- Cheese Fries$10.75
Bacon, Queso, Scallions, Fries
- Chips + Queso$9.75
- Hummus$12.00
Red Pepper Hummus, Cucumbers, Carrots, Celery, Pita Bread
- Popcorn - Small$6.50
- Potato Skins$13.00Out of stock
- Soft Pretzel Bites$8.50
- Southwest Eggrolls$12.00
Chicken, Black Beans, Pepper Jack, Corn, Peppers, Spinach, and Cilantro in Crispy Tortillas with Jalapeno Ranch
2F$30
- 1/2 Cheese Fries 2FC$7.00
- 1/2 Nachos 2FC$7.00
- Chips + Queso 2FC$9.75
- Popcorn - Large 2FC$8.50
- Soft Pretzel Bites 2FC$8.50
Warm Salted Pretzels with Queso
- Avocado Flatbread 2FC$13.50
Fresh Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Fig Glaze
- BBQ Chicken Pizza 2FC$13.50
Mozzarella, Red Onions, Cilantro
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread 2FC$13.50
Crispy Red Hot Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Scallions
- Build Your Own Pizza 2FC$12.00
- Cheese Pizza 2FC$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad 2FC$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, Tossed in Caesar Dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap 2FC$15.00
- Chili Lime Chicken Salad 2FC$14.50
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Charred Corn, Black Beans, Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Tortilla Straws, Cilantro Chipotle Ranch
- Chili Lime Wrap 2FC$14.50
- Crispy Chicken Tenders 2FC$13.75
Country Fried with Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, or Red Hot Dipping Sauce
- Hatch Chile Chicken Pasta 2FC$16.00
Chicken, White Cheddar Sauce, Cilantro, Hatch Chile and Poblano Pasta
- Margherita Flatbread 2FC$12.50
Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet Basil, Marinara
- Meat-Eater Pizza 2FC$15.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Mozzarella, Scallions, Marinara
- Pepperoni Pizza 2FC$13.50
Mozzarella, Marinara
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza 2FC$14.00
- Beignets 2FC$7.00
Warm Puff Pastry, Powdered Sugar, Side of Chocolate Sauce
- Brownie Sundae 2FC$9.50
Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream, Moist Brownies, Cinnamon Chips
- Coconut Cream Shake 2FC$7.00
- Cookies 2FC$7.00
Four Soft and Warm Chocolate Chip or Snickerdoodle Cookies
- Espresso Vanilla Shake 2FC$7.00
- Nestle Buncha Crunch 2FC$6.00
- Peanut M&M's 2FC$6.00
- Plain M&M's 2FC$6.00
- Skittles 2FC$6.00
- Sour Patch Kids 2FC$6.00
Grill
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.50
Lean Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Hickory-smoked Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions
- Brisket Sliders$14.50
Smoked Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.50
Lean Beef Burger, Swiss Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce
- Nashville Hot Chicken$14.50
- Roasted Poblano Bacon Burger$14.50
Lean Beef Burger, Roasted Poblano-Bacon Blend, Pepper Jack Cheese, Agave Chipotle Mayo
- The SMG Cheeseburger$13.50
Served on Toasted Brioche with your choice of Lean Beef or Turkey Patty, Grilled or Chili Lime Chicken, or Smoked Briske
- Three Cheese Sliders$14.50
American, Swiss, and Cheddar, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes
- Turkey Avocado Burger$14.50
Classics
- Bone-In Wings$15.00
One Pound Bone-In Wings with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch: Choose Plain or Dry Rubbed:
- Boneless Wings$12.00
Choice of Buffalo Red Hot, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Thai Chili Dipping Sauce, with Carrots, Celery, and Ranch
- Brisket Quesadilla$14.00
Poblanos, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Cheddar, Jack Cheese
- Coconut Chicken & Shrimp$15.50Out of stock
Panko-crusted Tenders and Jumbo Shrimp with Thai Chili Sauce
- Coconut Chicken Tenders$14.50
Panko-crusted Tenders with Thai Chili Sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$15.50Out of stock
Panko-crusted Jumbo Shrimp with Thai Chili Sauce
- Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.75
Country Fried with Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, or Red Hot Dipping Sauce
- Hatch Chicken & Shrimp Pasta$21.00
- Hatch Chile Chicken Pasta$16.00
Chicken, White Cheddar Sauce, Cilantro, Hatch Chile and Poblano Pasta
- Hatch Chili Sub Shrimp Pasta$18.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Poblanos, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Cheddar, Jack Cheese
- Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
- Southwest Quesadilla$10.00
Poblanos, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Cheddar, Jack Cheese
- Chicken & Waffles$14.50
Country Fried Tenders, Belgium Waffles, Syrup
Pizzas & Flatbreads
- Avocado Flatbread$15.00
Fresh Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Arugula, Balsamic Fig Glaze
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.50
Mozzarella, Red Onions, Cilantro
- Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza*$15.00
- Meat-Eater Pizza$15.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Mozzarella, Scallions, Marinara
- Pepperoni Pizza$13.50
Mozzarella, Marinara
Salads
Desserts
- Beignets$7.00
- Brownie Sundae$9.50
- Coconut Cream Shake$7.00
- Cookies$7.00
- Espresso Vanilla Shake$7.00
- Funnel Cake Fries$7.50
Sweet Fried Dough, Powdered Sugar, Caramel Sauce
- Ice Cream Sundae$7.00
- Kid Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.50
- Milkshakes$7.00
Vanilla, Chocolate, or Strawberry
- Nestle Buncha Crunch$6.00
- One Scoop$2.50
- Oreo Milkshake$8.50
- Peanut M&M's$6.00
- Plain M&M's$6.00
- Skittles$6.00
- Sour Patch Kids$6.00
KIDS
Sides
- Add BBQ Sauce/FO$0.75
- Add Bleu Cheese Ranch/FO$0.75
- Add Caramel Sauce/FO$0.75
- Add Chocolate Sauce/FO$0.75
- Add Honey BBQ/FO$0.75
- Add Honey Mustard/FO$0.75
- Add Jalapeno Ranch/FO$0.75
- Add Marinara/FO$0.75
- Add Nashville Hot/FO$0.75
- Add Ranch/FO$0.75
- Add Red Hot/FO$0.75
- Add Salsa/FO$0.75
- Add Sour Cream/FO$0.75
- Add Thai Chili/FO$0.75
- Ketchup/FO
- Mayo/FO
- Mustard/FO
- Side of Balsamic/FO$0.75
- Side of Bleu Cheese/FO$0.75
- Side of Caesar Dressing/FO$0.75
- Side of Chipotle Mayo/FO$0.75
- Side of Cilantro Ranch/FO$0.75
- Extra Syrup$0.75
- Add Bacon$2.00
- Add Brisket$4.00
- Add Coconut Chicken$3.00
- Add Coconut Shrimp$5.00Out of stock
- Add Crispy Chicken$3.00
- Add Extra Pita Bread$2.00
- Add Grilled Chicken$3.00
- Add Jalapenos$1.00
- Add Lg Guacamole$3.00Out of stock
- Add Lg Queso$3.00
- Add Pickles
- Add Pico FO$1.00
- Add Shrimp$5.00
- Add Veggies for Hummus$3.00
- Carrots & Celery$4.00
- Penny Tab - For Tips only$0.01
- Add French Fries$3.00
- Add Fruit$3.00
- Add Onion Rings$3.00
- Add Potato Chips$3.00
- Add Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
- Add Tortilla Chips$3.00Out of stock
- Add side of Mac & Cheese$5.50
Brunch
Summer Series
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:59 pm, 1:00 pm - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:29 pm, 8:30 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Opening Hearts and Minds One Story At A Time
4800 State Hwy 121, The Colony, TX 75056