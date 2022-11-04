Restaurant header imageView gallery

Study Hall 101 101 Kingston Collection Way

101 Kingston Collection Way

Kingston, MA 02364

Study Hall Burger
Side Fries
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

Soups

Sounds good, I'll Have That...

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Chili

$8.00

Small Plates

Campus Bar Pretzels

$12.50

Ale Cheese Sauce

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

bacon garlic aioli

Housemade Chicken Potpie

$14.00Out of stock

Meatball Bowls

$12.00

Pickle Chips

$12.00

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$14.00

Tempura Green Beans

$10.00

Thick Cut Maple Glazed Bacon

$12.00

Ghost Pepper Salt

Salads

Greek

$14.00

Professor Caesar Romaine

$14.00

parmesan crisps, caesar dressing

Roasted Beet

$14.00

Roasted Vegetable + Quinoa

$14.00

baby spinach, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

SH Garden

$14.00

Share Plates

Study Hall 101 Wings

$16.00

mango slaw, scallions, sour cream

Study Hall Mac + Cheese

$14.00

Add Steak, Lobster or Pork Belly - $10 supplement

Tater Tot Poutine

$20.00

Grilled Pita

Nachos

$14.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.50

Keg Stand Chicken Sub

$18.00

LSU Fish Sandwich

$18.00

NYU Reuben

$18.00

pulled corned beef, swiss cheese, pickled vegetables, honey mustard

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$18.00

brie cheese, mango slaw, chipotle aioli

Smash Burger`

$14.00

Study Hall Burger

$18.00

house-blend brisket + short rib, vermont aged cheddar, fried egg, bacon+onion jam

UMASS Meatball Sub

$16.50

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Tater Tots

$6.00

Suppers

Dorm Room Ramen

$22.00

pork belly, mushrooms, soft egg, corn shoots, scallions, honey sriracha broth

Our Fish + Chips

$24.00

beer battered cod filet, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli

Longhorn Steak Tips & Tots

$26.00

Lunch Ladies Pasta

$22.00

Ma, the Meatloaf

$24.00

Kids Menu

KIDS CHEESE SLIDERS

$12.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$12.00

KIDS PASTA & BUTTER

$12.00

KIDS PASTA & MEATBALLS

$12.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

KIDS PB+J

$12.00

KIDS MAC + CHEESE

$12.00

EXTRA MILK

$1.75

EXTRA JUICE

$1.25

Specials

Breaded Shrimp - Small Plate

$10.00

Desserts

Milk + Cookies

$6.00

Nikki's Cannoli Chip + Dip

$8.00

Smores Dip

$10.00

Merch

Baseball T-Shirt

$24.00

Employee Hat

$15.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$35.00

Employee T-Shirt

$15.00

Runner Hat

$15.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Water Bottle

$10.00

Wine Tasting

Reserved Slot

$40.00

Wine Tasting

$60.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Study Hall 101 is a collegiate, library inspired American Restaurant and Bar where quality food and creative drinks are served in a fun "Back in the Day" way!

101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston, MA 02364

Study Hall 101 image
Study Hall 101 image

