Stuff'd
2909 Broadway
Astoria, NY 11106
Snacks
Chips
Takis Wild
Takis Fuego
Takis Crunchy Fajitas
Ruffles Cheddar Y Sour Cream
Fritos Flaver Twists Honey BBQ
Lays Sour Cream Y Onion
Lays Classic
Doritos Nacho Cheese
Doritos Cool Ranch
Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings
Cheetos Puffs
Ruffles Original
Fritos The Original Corn Chips
Cheetos Crunchy
Cookies
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks Deli
Coca Cola Deli
Diet Coca Cola Deli
Sprite/7Up Deli
Fanta/Orange Soda Deli
Ginger Ale Deli
Club Soda/Seltzer Deli
RedBull Deli
Sanpellegrino Pompelmo Deli
Turkey Hill Lemonade Deli
Vita Coco Coconut Water Deli
Poland Water Deli
Essentia Water Deli
Perrier Mineral Water Deli
Sweat Tea Pure Leaf Deli
Tropicana Orange Juice Deli
Snapple Fruit Punch Deli
Gatorade Frost Deli
Starbies Frappuccino Deli
Liquor
tequila
vodka
rum
whiskey/scotch/bourbon/brandy
black label
bulleit 95 rye
crown royal
fireball
hose whiskey
jack daniel’s apple
jack daniel’s whiskey
jameson
knob creek
macallen 12
Maker’s mark
Ka Mi Ki
southern comfort
woodford reserve bourbon
knob kreek bourbon
Four roses
Laphroaig
Bulleit bourbon
liqueur
disaronno
chambord
romana sambvca
jäegermeister
luxardo
becherovka
grand mariner
mr black
aperol
campari
st germain
kahlua
ramazzotti
italicus
crème de violette
combier violette
irish cream
montenegro
roots mastic
macchu pisco
sambvca
aguardiente antioqueno
Food
stuff’d sandwiches
stuff’d CHEESESTEAK
thinly sliced ribeye, american cheese, caramelized onions.
stuff’d PO’BOY
fried chicken, shrimp tempura, tomato, mixed greens, pickles, tartar sauce
stuff’d MEXICAN
fried ham, hot dog, bacon, fried queso blanco, French fries, sauteed onions, takis chips, jalapeños sauce
stuff’d AMERICAN
chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella stick, onions rings, french fries, lettuce, ranch dressing, doritos ranch chips, chipotle mayo
stuff’d GREEK
ribeye, lamb, chicken, onion, tomato, cucumber, olives, french fries, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, dill
stuff’d CUBAN
smoked pork, ham, pork headcheese, swiss cheese, pickles, red jalapeños, mustard
stuff’d TEXAN No.1
smoked pork ribs, bacon, smoked brisket, spicy sausage, onion rings, coleslaw, pickles, white special sauce, horseradish mayo
stuff’d TEXAN No.2
smoked pork ribs, smoked brisket, mac’n’cheese, bbq sauce
stuff’d BANH MI
chicken pate, roasted pork confit, bacon, chicharron, pickled daikon carrot, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber, homemade soy sauce, shallots, ginger, garlic
stuff’d BULGOGI
24hr soy sauce marinated ribeye, swiss cheese, mixed green salad, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, basil mayo,
stuff’d RAMEN
smoked pork, ground beef, rice noodles, bok choy, bean sprouts, roasted corn, cilantro, scallions, seaweed butter, spicy miso aioli *served with side of miso broth
stuff’d PENNE ALA VODKA
meatballs, penne pasta, mozzarella cheese, vodka sauce, parmesan cheese, pesto sauce
stuff’d ITALIAN
chicken milanese, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, baby arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, calabrian aioli
stuff’d FRIED CHICKEN
fried chicken, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, boston lettuce, ranch dressing, pickles, spicy honey
stuff’d VEGETARIAN
grilled veggies (succhini, mushroom, squash, onion, bell peppers, egg plant), tomato, mixed greens, basil mayo
stuff’d FISH’N’CHIPS
fried white fish filet, french fries, pickled onions, boston lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce
stuff’d GRILLED CHICKEN
grilled chicken filet, swiss cheese, french fries, caramelized onions, mixed greens salad, sundried tomato pesto, basil mayo
stuff’d BIRRIA GRILLED CHEESE
slow cooked short rib meat in birria sauce, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro *served with side of birria broth
stuff’d CHOPPED CHEESE
pat lafrieda patty beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, stuff’d sauce
stuff’d PEPPERONI PIZZA ROLL
mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mozarella sticks, marinara sauce
stuff’d burgers
stuff’d BURGER
lettuce, tomato, onion (caramelized for smashed), pickles, stuff’d sauce
stuff’d SURF’S’TURF BURGER
shrimp tempura, onion rings, boston lettuce, tomato, pickles, peruvian green sauce
stuff’d PIZZA BURGER
pepperoni, mozarella sticks, marinara sauce, lettuce, pepper flakes, basil
stuff’d MEXIAN BURGER
bacon, fried queso blanco, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, onion and jalapeño, chipotle mayo
stuff’d MAC’N’CHEESE BURGER
mac’n’cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, bbq mayo
stuff’d DONUT BURGER
*served on glazed donut chicken tenders, spicy sausage, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, pickle
stuff’d extras
stuff’d HOT DOG
bacon wrapped 12”+hot dog, american cheese, fried pickles, fried onions, doritos ranch chips, ranch dressing, calabrian aioli, served on 12” brioche roll
stuff’d CHICKEN TENDERS HOT DOG
chicken tenders, cheez whiz, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, salsa macha, cheetos chips, served on 12” brioche roll
stuff’d WINGS
smoked, dry rubbed wings, served with spicy habanero ketchup
stuff’d fries
stuff’d FRENCH FRIES
homemade, hand cut
stuff’d SEASONED FRIES WITH STUFF’D SAUCE
stuff’d CHEESE FRIES
with cheez whiz
stuff’d CHOPPED CHEESE FRIES
pat lafrieda beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, stuff’d sauce
stuff’d CHEESESTEAK FRIES
ribeye, american cheese, caramelized onions
stuff’d BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE FRIES
chicken tenders, cheez whiz, buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese dressing
stuff’d PEPPERONI PIZZA FRIES
mozzarella sticks, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara
stuff’d sides
stuff’d add ons
stuff’d sauces
side of ranch
side of horseradish sauce
side of bbq sauce
side of buffalo sauce
side of white special sauce
side of chipotle mayo
side of tartar sauce
side of tzatziki sauce
side of calabrian aioli
side of jalapeño sauce
side of garlic aioli
side of green peruvian sauce
side of stuff’d sauce
staff menu
smashed burger
vegetarian (6”)
grill chicken (6”)
mexican (6”)
bulgogi (6”)
cheesesteak (6”)
chopped cheese (6”)
penne a la vodka (6”)
hot dog stuff’d
wings
cheese fries
chopped cheese fries
birria roll (2)
cheesesteak roll
mushroom roll (2)
chickencheese roll (2)
mac’n’cheese
onions rings
chicken tenders (4 ps)
mozzarella sticks (4 ps )
Beer/Wine
beer can/bottles
allagash
amstel light
blue moon
brooklyn pulp art hazy ipa
budweiser
clausthaler original n/a
coney Island mermaid pilsner
coors light
corona
dos equis especial
ebbs ipa no. 3
five borough hoppy lager
free weve hazy ipa n/a
goffel kolsch
guinness
heineken
hofbrau oktoberfest
hofrau original
ithaca flower power api
miller high life
monopolio clara
monopolio negra
montauk summer ale
pbr
peroni
redeberger pilsner
samuel adams boston lager
samuel adams cherry
stella
stone buenaveza salt y lime
stone delicious ipa
sweat baby java
warka original
weihenstephaner
zywiec
dogfish head sea quench ale sour
cider/ seltzer
Cocktail
Classic cocktails
Aperol spritz
Caipirinha
Chelada
Cosmopolitan
LIT
Mai-Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Margarita
Mezcalita
Michelada
Mint Julep
Mojito
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Paloma
red sangria
Tom Collins
Daiquiri
Whiskey Sour
Sazerac
French 75
Irish Coffee
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Bellini
Screwdriver
Mezcal Paloma
Mezcal Negroni
Mezcal old fashioned
Espresso martini
Hot toddy
Wahaka old fashioned
French martini
rose sangria
Frozen cocktails
Speciality cocktails
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
New York's Best Sandwiches!
