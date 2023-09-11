Snacks

Chips

Takis Wild

$2.00

Takis Fuego

$2.00

Takis Crunchy Fajitas

$2.00

Ruffles Cheddar Y Sour Cream

$2.00

Fritos Flaver Twists Honey BBQ

$2.00

Lays Sour Cream Y Onion

$2.00

Lays Classic

$2.00

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.00

Funyuns Onion Flavored Rings

$2.00

Cheetos Puffs

$2.00

Ruffles Original

$2.00

Fritos The Original Corn Chips

$2.00

Cheetos Crunchy

$2.00

Cookies

Grandma’s vanilla

$2.00

Grandma’s chocolate chip

$2.00

Grandma’s peanut butter

$2.00

Grandma’s chocolate brownie

$2.00

Grandma’s oatmeal raisin

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks Deli

Coca Cola Deli

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola Deli

$3.00

Sprite/7Up Deli

$3.00

Fanta/Orange Soda Deli

$3.00

Ginger Ale Deli

$3.00

Club Soda/Seltzer Deli

$3.00

RedBull Deli

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Pompelmo Deli

$4.00

Turkey Hill Lemonade Deli

$3.00

Vita Coco Coconut Water Deli

$3.00

Poland Water Deli

$2.00

Essentia Water Deli

$4.00

Perrier Mineral Water Deli

$4.00

Sweat Tea Pure Leaf Deli

$4.00

Tropicana Orange Juice Deli

$3.00

Snapple Fruit Punch Deli

$3.00

Gatorade Frost Deli

$4.00

Starbies Frappuccino Deli

$5.00

Liquor

tequila

house tequila blanco

$10.00

house tequila reposado

$10.00

casamigos blanco

$14.00

casamigos reposado

$15.00

casamigos anejo

$16.00

don julio blanco

$14.00

don julio reposado

$15.00

don julio anejo

$16.00

patron silver

$13.00

patron reposado

$14.00

Don julio 1942

$36.00

Don Julio primavera

$27.00

mezcal

house mezcal

$12.00

del maguey vida mezcal

$13.00

montelobos

$13.00

vodka

house vodka

$10.00

ketel one

$12.00

tito’s

$12.00

belvedere

ketel one grapefruit y rose

$12.00

smirnoff vanilla

$11.00

smirnoff citrus

$11.00

peach vodka

$11.00

raspberry vodka

$11.00

figenza

$12.00

rum

house rum

$10.00

malibu coconut rum

$12.00

captan morgan

$12.00

zacapa

$13.00

cachaca

$12.00

pl antation dark rum

$12.00

cruzan passion fruit

$12.00

gin

house gin

$10.00

the botanist

$13.00

bluecoat

$14.00

spring44

$12.00

hendrick’s

$12.00

whiskey/scotch/bourbon/brandy

black label

$13.00

bulleit 95 rye

$14.00

crown royal

$12.00

fireball

$11.00

hose whiskey

$10.00

jack daniel’s apple

$12.00

jack daniel’s whiskey

$12.00

jameson

$12.00

knob creek

$13.00

macallen 12

$14.00

Maker’s mark

$12.00

Ka Mi Ki

$15.00

southern comfort

$12.00

woodford reserve bourbon

$15.00

knob kreek bourbon

$13.00

Four roses

$13.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Bulleit bourbon

$14.00

liqueur

disaronno

$12.00

chambord

$12.00

romana sambvca

$12.00

jäegermeister

$12.00

luxardo

$12.00

becherovka

$12.00

grand mariner

$12.00

mr black

$12.00

aperol

$12.00

campari

$12.00

st germain

$12.00

kahlua

$12.00

ramazzotti

$12.00

italicus

$12.00

crème de violette

$12.00

combier violette

$12.00

irish cream

$12.00

montenegro

$12.00

roots mastic

$12.00

macchu pisco

$12.00

sambvca

$12.00

aguardiente antioqueno

$12.00

Food

stuff’d sandwiches

served on fresh baked italian bread, full (12”), half (6”), wrap or lettuce wrap

stuff’d CHEESESTEAK

thinly sliced ribeye, american cheese, caramelized onions.

stuff’d PO’BOY

fried chicken, shrimp tempura, tomato, mixed greens, pickles, tartar sauce

stuff’d MEXICAN

fried ham, hot dog, bacon, fried queso blanco, French fries, sauteed onions, takis chips, jalapeños sauce

stuff’d AMERICAN

chicken tenders, bacon, mozzarella stick, onions rings, french fries, lettuce, ranch dressing, doritos ranch chips, chipotle mayo

stuff’d GREEK

ribeye, lamb, chicken, onion, tomato, cucumber, olives, french fries, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, dill

stuff’d CUBAN

smoked pork, ham, pork headcheese, swiss cheese, pickles, red jalapeños, mustard

stuff’d TEXAN No.1

smoked pork ribs, bacon, smoked brisket, spicy sausage, onion rings, coleslaw, pickles, white special sauce, horseradish mayo

stuff’d TEXAN No.2

smoked pork ribs, smoked brisket, mac’n’cheese, bbq sauce

stuff’d BANH MI

chicken pate, roasted pork confit, bacon, chicharron, pickled daikon carrot, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber, homemade soy sauce, shallots, ginger, garlic

stuff’d BULGOGI

24hr soy sauce marinated ribeye, swiss cheese, mixed green salad, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, basil mayo,

stuff’d RAMEN

smoked pork, ground beef, rice noodles, bok choy, bean sprouts, roasted corn, cilantro, scallions, seaweed butter, spicy miso aioli *served with side of miso broth

stuff’d PENNE ALA VODKA

meatballs, penne pasta, mozzarella cheese, vodka sauce, parmesan cheese, pesto sauce

stuff’d ITALIAN

chicken milanese, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, baby arugula, tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, calabrian aioli

stuff’d FRIED CHICKEN

$19.00

fried chicken, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, boston lettuce, ranch dressing, pickles, spicy honey

stuff’d VEGETARIAN

grilled veggies (succhini, mushroom, squash, onion, bell peppers, egg plant), tomato, mixed greens, basil mayo

stuff’d FISH’N’CHIPS

fried white fish filet, french fries, pickled onions, boston lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce

stuff’d GRILLED CHICKEN

grilled chicken filet, swiss cheese, french fries, caramelized onions, mixed greens salad, sundried tomato pesto, basil mayo

stuff’d BIRRIA GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

slow cooked short rib meat in birria sauce, chihuahua cheese, onions, cilantro *served with side of birria broth

stuff’d CHOPPED CHEESE

pat lafrieda patty beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, stuff’d sauce

stuff’d PEPPERONI PIZZA ROLL

$16.00

mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mozarella sticks, marinara sauce

stuff’d burgers

served on brioche bun, pat lafrieda brisket patty (6oz or 2x3oz smashed), opt for wrap or lettuce wrap

stuff’d BURGER

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, onion (caramelized for smashed), pickles, stuff’d sauce

stuff’d SURF’S’TURF BURGER

$25.00

shrimp tempura, onion rings, boston lettuce, tomato, pickles, peruvian green sauce

stuff’d PIZZA BURGER

$23.00

pepperoni, mozarella sticks, marinara sauce, lettuce, pepper flakes, basil

stuff’d MEXIAN BURGER

$22.00

bacon, fried queso blanco, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, onion and jalapeño, chipotle mayo

stuff’d MAC’N’CHEESE BURGER

$21.00

mac’n’cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, pickles, bbq mayo

stuff’d DONUT BURGER

$26.00

*served on glazed donut chicken tenders, spicy sausage, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, pickle

stuff’d extras

stuff’d HOT DOG

$19.00

bacon wrapped 12”+hot dog, american cheese, fried pickles, fried onions, doritos ranch chips, ranch dressing, calabrian aioli, served on 12” brioche roll

stuff’d CHICKEN TENDERS HOT DOG

$17.00

chicken tenders, cheez whiz, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, salsa macha, cheetos chips, served on 12” brioche roll

stuff’d WINGS

$17.00

smoked, dry rubbed wings, served with spicy habanero ketchup

stuff’d fries

homemade, hand cut

stuff’d FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

homemade, hand cut

stuff’d SEASONED FRIES WITH STUFF’D SAUCE

$8.00

stuff’d CHEESE FRIES

$9.00

with cheez whiz

stuff’d CHOPPED CHEESE FRIES

$14.00

pat lafrieda beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, stuff’d sauce

stuff’d CHEESESTEAK FRIES

$16.00

ribeye, american cheese, caramelized onions

stuff’d BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE FRIES

$13.00

chicken tenders, cheez whiz, buffalo hot sauce, blue cheese dressing

stuff’d PEPPERONI PIZZA FRIES

$12.00

mozzarella sticks, pepperoni, mozzarella, marinara

stuff’d sides

all homemade

stuff’d CHEESESTEAK ROLL

stuff’d BIRRIA ROLL

$7.00

stuff’d MOZARELLA STICKS

$11.00

stuff’d TENDERS

$14.00

stuff’d MAC’N’CHEESE

$9.00

stuff’d ONIONS RINGS

$8.00

stuff’d add ons

add egg

$2.00

add bacon

$4.00

add cheese

$2.00

add ham

$2.00

add mushrooms

$3.00

add pineapple

$2.00

add grilled onions

$2.00

add caramelized

$2.00

add onion rings

$3.00

add coleslaw

$3.00

add pickled cabbage

$2.00

add pickles

$2.00

stuff’d sauces

side of ranch

$2.00

side of horseradish sauce

$2.00

side of bbq sauce

$2.00

side of buffalo sauce

$2.00

side of white special sauce

$2.00

side of chipotle mayo

$2.00

side of tartar sauce

$2.00

side of tzatziki sauce

$2.00

side of calabrian aioli

$2.00

side of jalapeño sauce

$2.00

side of garlic aioli

$2.00

side of green peruvian sauce

$2.00

side of stuff’d sauce

$2.00

Beer/Wine

beer can/bottles

allagash

$7.00

amstel light

$7.00

blue moon

$7.00

brooklyn pulp art hazy ipa

$9.00

budweiser

$7.00

clausthaler original n/a

$5.00

coney Island mermaid pilsner

$8.00

coors light

$7.00

corona

$7.00

dos equis especial

$7.00

ebbs ipa no. 3

$9.00

five borough hoppy lager

$9.00

free weve hazy ipa n/a

$5.00

goffel kolsch

$9.00

guinness

$9.00

heineken

$7.00

hofbrau oktoberfest

$9.00

hofrau original

$8.00

ithaca flower power api

$8.00

miller high life

$7.00

monopolio clara

$7.00

monopolio negra

$7.00

montauk summer ale

$8.00

pbr

$7.00

peroni

$8.00

redeberger pilsner

$8.00

samuel adams boston lager

$7.00

samuel adams cherry

$8.00

stella

$8.00

stone buenaveza salt y lime

$8.00

stone delicious ipa

$8.00

sweat baby java

$8.00

warka original

$9.00

weihenstephaner

$8.00

zywiec

$7.00

dogfish head sea quench ale sour

$8.00

wine glass

pinot noir

$10.00

cabarnet sauvignon

$10.00

chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot grigio

$10.00

rose

$12.00

wine bottles

pinot noir

$33.00

cabarnet sauvignon

$33.00

chardonnay

$33.00

pinot grigio

$33.00

rose

$35.00

cider/ seltzer

High noon tequila passion fruit

$7.00

High noon vodka pineapple

$7.00

High noon vodka bleach cherry

$7.00

austin eastciders blood orange

$7.00

angry orchard hard cider

$7.00

wolffer dry rose cider

$8.00

birds of paradies moscow mule cider

$8.00

bitbuerger radler

Cocktail

Classic cocktails

Aperol spritz

$12.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Chelada

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

LIT

$15.00

Mai-Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mezcalita

$14.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

red sangria

$12.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Mezcal Paloma

$13.00

Mezcal Negroni

$14.00

Mezcal old fashioned

$13.00

Espresso martini

$13.00

Hot toddy

$12.00

Wahaka old fashioned

$14.00

French martini

$12.00

rose sangria

$12.00

Frozen cocktails

Frozen margarita

$12.00

Frozen piña colada

$12.00

Frozen sangria

$12.00

Frozen raspberry lemonade

$12.00

Frozen orange popsicle

$12.00

Frozen sangrita

$13.00

Speciality cocktails

Mule

$14.00

Blowing bubbles

$14.00

ooo shes smokey

$13.00

the influencer

$14.00

summer vibes

$12.00

wednesday

$13.00

pickle rick martini

$13.00

negroni

$14.00

old fashioned

$14.00

Shots

Apple pie

$10.00

White chocolate strawberry cream

$10.00

Banana pudding

$10.00

Butter pecan

$10.00