Stuff'd Wings 401 Richmond Ave

Popular Items

5 Piece Wing
cajun fries (papas)
tierwester wings (tres pollo con papa)

Signature Stuff

wheeler fries (papas locos)

$9.00

cajun fries topped with chopped tenders, melted cheese, CHI sauce, & spicy mayo

cleburne tenders (pequeño pollo)

$10.00

tierwester wings (tres pollo con papa)

$11.00

scott st. sandwich (torta)

$13.00

macgregor salad (ensalada)

$10.00

Wings By The Piece

5 Piece Wing

$13.00

10 Piece Wing

$25.00

15 Piece Wing

$36.00

More Stuff

coleslaw (ensalada)

$3.50

mac n cheese

$3.50

cajun fries (papas)

$3.50

peppers (Chile)

$0.50

chi sauce

$1.00

ranch

$0.50

Cheese large

$2.99

Cheese small

$1.50

Sweet Stuff

banana pudding

$7.00

strawberry banana pudding

$7.50

oreo banana pudding

$7.50Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$7.00Out of stock

Liquid Stuff

frozen strawberry lemonade

$5.00

froze

$7.00Out of stock

unsweet tea

$2.25

sweet tea

$2.25

soda

$2.25

bottled water

$1.50

beer

$6.00

wine

$6.00

cup of water

Large frozen strawberry lemonade

$8.00

Draft Beer

$7.00

cup of ice

$1.00

Retail

White T-Shirt

$25.00

Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Black (New Shirt)

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

