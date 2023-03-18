  • Home
Stuff That Turkey 7836 E 22nd Pl

No reviews yet

7836 E 22nd Pl

Tulsa, OK 74129

Stuff That Turkey Food Truck

Original Oinkers/6

Original Oinkers/6

$10.00

6 sliced smoked sausages wrapped in bacon and stuffed with our signature cream cheese blend and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Spicy Oinkers/6

Spicy Oinkers/6

$11.00

6 sliced smoked sausages wrapped in bacon and stuffed with our signature jalapeno cream cheese blend and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Smoked Chicken Wings/6

Smoked Chicken Wings/6

$10.00

6 pieces of slow smoked chicken wing dings served with your choice of BBQ or house honey mustard sauce on the side and served with a bag of chips.

Bacon Crusted Fondue Burger

Bacon Crusted Fondue Burger

$14.00

Smoked 1/2 pound burger crusted with bacon and stuffed with our cheese fondue on a toasted brioche bun with our house made aioli. Includes a side of candied pepper relish served with a bag of chips.

Pork Philly

Pork Philly

$12.00

a 6 inch hoagie roll stuffed with our smoked pulled pork and topped with our signature cheese fondue and grilled peppers and onions and served with a bag of chips.

Pulled Turkey Sandwich

Pulled Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

On a toasted brioche bun with our house made aioli topped with our shredded cheddar gouda mix and pickle chips. Comes with side of candied pepper relish and a bag of chips.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

On a 6 inch hoagie roll with our house made aioli, pickle slices and topped with our cheese fondue and served with a bag of chips.

Smoked Turkey Leg

Smoked Turkey Leg

$12.00

Our slow smoked turkey leg with signature rub over top.

Smoked Jumbo Turkey Leg

Smoked Jumbo Turkey Leg

$15.00

Our slow smoked turkey leg with signature rub over top.

Stuffed Turkey Leg

Stuffed Turkey Leg

$15.00

Our slow smoked turkey leg stuffed with your choice of side.

Jumbo Stuffed Turkey Leg

Jumbo Stuffed Turkey Leg

$20.00

Our slow smoked turkey leg with your choice of side.

Daddy Pig

$12.00

If you like the Oinker you are going to love this: our mild suage rapped in bacon stuff with our cream cheese blend on a 6 in hoagie roll served with a bag of chips.

Smoked Walking Taco

$10.00

This is a walking fiesta in your mouth, with your choice of cool ranch or nacho Doritos topped with 1/2 pound of smoked and seasoned ground beef, cheese fondue, peppers and onions, and finished with a dollop of sour cream.

Bacon Mac

Bacon Mac

$3.00

Elbow noodles draped in our velvety gouda cheddar cheese blend and topped with crispy thick cut bacon.

Jalapeño Bacon Mac

Jalapeño Bacon Mac

$4.00

Elbow noodles draped in our velvety gouda cheddar cheese blend and topped with crispy thick cut bacon with a kick of spice from our jalapeños .

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Our smooth and creamy yellow mashed potatoes come dusted with our rub and a pat of butter.

Loaded Mash Potatoes

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Our smooth and creamy yellow mashed potatoes come loaded up with our shredded gouda cheddar blend, thick cut bacon, a dollop of sour cream and dusted with our rub.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.00

Our southern collard greens with a kiss of smoke from our smoked turkey legs paired with a slight hint of spice to finish them off.

Bag Of Chips

Bag Of Chips

$0.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Our delicious smoked an stuffed turkey legs and more!!

7836 E 22nd Pl, Tulsa, OK 74129

