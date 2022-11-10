Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stuffed Crepes & Waffles -- 26 W Main St.

No reviews yet

26 W MAIN ST

BOZEMAN, MT 59715

Brittany
Spaniard
Brittany Cream

Sweet

Brittany

Brittany

$11.00

strawberries, bananas, or blueberries and Nutella with homemade whip cream

Brittany Cream

$11.00

strawberries, bananas, or blueberries and sweet cream cheese with homemade whip cream

Cheesecake

$12.00

Classic

$6.00

butter, maple syrup and powdered sugar

Cookie Dough Waffle

$10.00

Cusco

$11.00

bananas, peanut butter, crushed walnuts, Bequet caramel sauce & homemade whip cream

Dresden

$13.00
Georgia

Georgia

$13.00

caramelized peaches, cinnamon sugar, walnuts, Bequet caramel sauce & homemade whip cream

Maui

$11.00

fresh sliced bananas, dark chocolate sauce, crispy almonds, shredded coconut & homemade whip cream

Montana

Montana

$10.00

marshmellows, crushed graham cracker & dark chocolate sauce

Pie

Rio

$11.00

fresh sliced bananas, brown sugar, butter, Bequet caramel sauce & homemade whip cream

Tripoli

$6.00

lemon juice & sugar or lemon curd

Zurich

$13.00

fresh cut strawberries, brownie, Nutella, white chocolate sauce & homemade whip cream

Savory

California

$15.00

turkey, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, swiss & guacamole

Dijon

$12.00

Florina

$15.00

scrambled egg, ham , swiss, spinach, roasted red peppers & pesto

French Philly

$14.00

Margarita

$11.00

diced tomatoes, mozzarella & pesto

Monte

Monte

$13.00

turkey, ham, swiss, powdered sugar & raspberry preserves

Seine

$13.00

turkey or ham, creamy brie, spinach & diced tomatoes

Spaniard

$14.00

chorizo, potatoes, onion, peppers, scrambled egg

Vermont

$14.00

scrambled egg, bacon, diced tomatoes & sharp white cheddar

Wisconsin

$11.00

ham & swiss

BYO

BYO

$6.00

Build Your Own

Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

coffee, steamed milk

Carmella

$5.50

Bequet caramel sauce, coffee, steamed milk

Chocolat

$4.50

chocolate sauce, coffee, steamed milk

Drip Coffee

$3.00

12 oz drip

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Spiced Chai

$5.00

Espresso & Tea

Double Espresso

$3.50

2oz

Americano

$3.50

Black Eye

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Bee Sting

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Breve

$5.00

Granita

Granita

$6.00

house cold brew, blended with milk, choice of flavor

Cold Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bubbly

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coconut Water

$5.00

Cran Grape Juice

$3.50

Frozen Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Juice Box

$1.50

LaCroix

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Donation

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

$5

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Bozeman's Best Creperie and Waffle House

Website

Location

26 W MAIN ST, BOZEMAN, MT 59715

Directions

Stuffed Crepes and Waffles image
Banner pic
Stuffed Crepes and Waffles image

