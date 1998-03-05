Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Stuffed Olive Iowa City

review star

No reviews yet

121 East College Street

Iowa City, IA 52240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TAPAS

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.00

BLUE CHEESE SLIDERS (2)

$14.00

BRUSCHETTA

$9.00

CAJUN SALMON SKEWERS

$14.00

CALAMARI

$12.00

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$23.00

CHICKEN SATAY

$11.00

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

CRAB RANGOONS (4)

$9.00

CREAMY CRAB DIP

$13.00

FRIED STUFFED OLIVES

$10.00

GHOST SLIDERS (2)

$14.00

HOMEMADE CRAB CAKES

$14.00

JD SLIDERS (2)

$14.00

KAMIKAZE TUNA

$16.00

MANGO SALSA & CHIPS

$9.00

ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS

$9.00

SESAME SEARED TUNA

$16.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

STUFFED PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS

$12.00

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$9.00

TERIYAKI SALMON

$15.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE OF PITA POINTS

$2.00

FLATBREADS

CRAB RANGOON FLATBREAD

$13.00

HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD

$13.00

MEDITERRANEAN CAPRESE FLA

$12.00

PESTO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$13.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE FLATBRE

$13.00

SWEET & SPICY SICILIAN FL

$13.00

MARTINIS

ALMOND JOY

$11.00

ALMOST BETTER

$11.00

AMBER MARTINI

$11.00

APEROL SPRITZ MARTINI

$11.00

APPLE-TINI

$11.00

AUGUST MOON

$11.00

BANANA CREAM

$11.00

BIG BERRY

$11.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$11.00

BLOODY MARY MARTINI

$12.00

BOULEVARDIER

$11.00

BUTTERSCOTCH BUTTON

$11.00

CABLE CAR

$11.00

CACTUS JUICE

$11.00

CARAMEL APPLE

$11.00

CARAMEL MACCHIATO TINI

$12.00

CARROT CAKE

$11.00

CHERRY KOOL-AID

$11.00

CHOCOLATE BANANA

$11.00

CHOCOLATE BLISS

$11.00

CHOCOLATE CHERRY

$11.00

CHOCOLATE KISS MARTINI

$11.00

CITRUS MARTINI

$11.00

CLASSIC MARGATINI

$11.00

CLASSIC MARTINI

$11.00

CONTINENTAL MARTINI

$11.00

COSMOPOLITAN MARTINI

$11.00

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$12.00

CUCUMBER MELON MARTINI

$11.00

CUCUMBER MINT MARTINI

$11.00

DAIQUIRI MARTINI

$11.00

DARK CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00

DAYDREAMING OF FLORA

$12.00

DIRTY BIRD MARTINI

$14.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$11.00

ELECTRIC BEACH

$11.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

FLIRTINI

$11.00

FRENCH KISS

$11.00

FRUIT LOOP MARTINI

$11.00

FUNKY MARTINI

$11.00

GARLIC MASHED POTATO TINI

$11.00

GERMAN CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00

GILLIGAN'S MARTINI

$11.00

GIMLET MARTINI

$11.00

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE MARTINI

$11.00

GRAPE KOOL-AID

$11.00

GRAPE TOOTSITINI

$11.00

GRAPEFRUIT MARTINI

$11.00

GRASSHOPPER MARTINI

$11.00

GREEN TEA

$11.00

HEMINGWAY MARTINI

$11.00

HONEY BADGER MARTINI

$12.00

HONEY LATTE MARTINI

$12.00

HOT TROPIC MARTINI

$12.00

HPNOTIQ BLUE MARTINI

$11.00

HPNOTIQ BREEZE MARTINI

$11.00

JAMAICAN TEN SPEED TINI

$11.00

JAMES BOND MARTINI

$11.00

JUNGLE BIRD

$11.00

KEY LIME MARTINI

$11.00

KINKY MARTINI

$11.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$11.00

LOVE POTION MARTINI

$11.00

MACAROON COOKIE MARTINI

$11.00

MANGO SALSA MARTINI

$11.00

MISS MONEYPENNY

$11.00

MO-TINI

$11.00

NAKED MARTINI

$11.00

NEGRONI MARTINI

$12.00

NEW YORK MARTINI

$11.00

NUTS N BERRIES MARTINI

$11.00

OATMEAL MARTINI

$11.00

ORANGE DAYDREAM MARTINI

$11.00

PAMATINI

$11.00

PEACH N COCONUT

$11.00

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

$12.00

PEARTINI

$11.00

PECAN PIE MARTINI

$11.00

PERFECT MARTINI

$11.00

PINA COLADA MARTINI

$11.00

PINEAPPLE BASIL MARTINI

$11.00

PINEAPPLE CAKE MARTINI

$11.00

PINK LEMONADE MARTINI

$11.00

POMEGRANAT SPLASH MARTINI

$11.00

RASPBERRY BROWNIE BATTER

$11.00

RASPBERRY LEMONADE TINI

$11.00

RED BELL BEAUTY

$11.00

REDWAVE MARTINI

$12.00

RUSTY NAIL MARTINI

$12.00

S'MORES MARTINI

$11.00

SALTED CARAMEL MARTINI

$11.00

SIDECAR MARTINI

$12.00

SMOKEY MARTINI

$11.00

SNICKERS MARTINI

$12.00

SPARKLING PEAR MARTINI

$11.00

STROOPWAFEL

$11.00

SUNSET MARTINI

$11.00

SWEET TART MARTINI

$11.00

TEQUILA HONEY BEE MARTINI

$11.00

THE DUDE

$12.00

THE GIBSON

$11.00

TIRAMISU MARTINI

$11.00

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

$11.00

TRUFFLE MARTINI

$11.00

TWINKLE-TINI

$11.00

WHISKEY CANDIED APPLE TIN

$12.00

MARTINI GLASS

$12.00

LTO DRINKS

APPLESAUCE MARTINI

$11.00

APPLE CIDER DONUTINI

$12.00

BANANA BREAD MARTINI

$12.00

LEMON MERINGUE PIE TINI

$12.00

SWEET POTATO PIE TINI

$13.00

HARVEST PEAR MARTINI

$13.00

APPLE PIE MULE

$11.00

CRANBERRY COSMO TINI

$11.00

2 OLIVES EACH SKEWER

PIMENTO OLIVE

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE OLIVE

$0.50

PROSCIUTTO & PROVOLONE OL

$0.50

JALAPENO OLIVE

$0.50

SUN-DRIED TOMATO OLIVE

$0.50

GARLIC OLIVE

$0.50

PARMESAN OLIVE

$0.50

PEPPER JACK OLIVE

$0.50

BACON OLIVE

$0.50

CREAM CHEESE OLIVE

$0.50

OLIVE SAMPLER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

121 East College Street, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

Gallery
The Stuffed Olive Iowa City image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Falbo Bros Pizzaria - Iowa City
orange starNo Reviews
457 South Gilbert Street Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Estela's Fresh Mex - Iowa City
orange star4.5 • 106
184 E Burlington St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Joseph’s Steakhouse
orange star4.4 • 564
212 S Clinton St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Graze Gourmet
orange star3.5 • 98
345 S Dubuque St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Perez Family Tacos - Iowa City
orange starNo Reviews
630 Iowa Ave Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Goosetown Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
203 North Linn Street Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Iowa City

St. Burch Tavern - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,743
127 Iowa Ave Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
BlackStone
orange star4.3 • 1,694
503 Westbury Dr #1 Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
Formosa Sushi
orange star4.3 • 1,680
221 E College St Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Jimmy Jacks Rib Shack IC
orange star4.6 • 1,550
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,385
121 Iowa Ave Iowa City, IA 52240
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Diner - Iowa City
orange star4.5 • 1,016
330 E Market St Iowa City, IA 52245
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Iowa City
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston