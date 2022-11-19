Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stuffed to the Grills

review star

No reviews yet

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5

Allentown, PA 18104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Funky Cubano
Italian Melt
Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy

Specials

Italian sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, provolone, and mozzarella on a garlic bread roll.
Hot and Honey grilled cheese

Hot and Honey grilled cheese

$10.50

Chicken tenders tossed in hot and honey sauce on grilled Texas toast with pepper jack and cooper cheeses. Ranch or bleu cheese on the side.

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

$3.50
Kicked up chicken club

Kicked up chicken club

$11.95

Cold grilled chicken breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and spicy chili onion crisp spread on toasted texas toast.

Pasta Salad of the day

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

Extra Dip or Sauce

Appetizer

Brie Bites

Brie Bites

$7.50

Brie cheese wrapped in puff pastry, deep fried, and the drizzled with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar

Cooper Bombs

Cooper Bombs

$7.50Out of stock

Hand breaded and deep-fried cooper cheese triangles.

Chesapeake Fries

$7.00

Fries tossed in Old Bay and served with cheese sauce on the side

French Fries

$6.00
Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$6.00

Homemade potato chips covered with cheese, bacon, green onion, and jalapeno

Pierogis (1)

Pierogis (1)

$1.25
Signature Homemade Potato Chips

Signature Homemade Potato Chips

$5.00

Served with your choice of dip. Garlicky Dill, Cream Cheese onion, or Horseradish Mustard

Ultimate Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries

Ultimate Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries

$8.50

French fries layered with cheese sauce, melted cheddar, and monterey jack, bacon, ranch , and green onion

Salads

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$10.95

Spring mix, romaine lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, banana peppers, red onion, tomatoes, and croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, hardboiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Spring Mix, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, basil, and balsamic glaze

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.95

Ham, Turkey, Romaine lettuce, Spring mix, swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hardboiled egg and croutons.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.95

Spring Mix, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, and croutons

Cold Sandwiches

Build your own Cold

$9.50

Build your own sandwich Cold

Caprese

Caprese

$8.50

Tomato or Roasted red peppers, basil, and fresh mozzarella with a balsamic glaze on a fresh artisan roll

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$8.50

Housemade chicken salad on a hoagie roll

Honey Mustard Ham and Turkey

Honey Mustard Ham and Turkey

$9.50

Ham, turkey, and cooper cheese with our house made honey mustard sauce on a fresh artisan roll

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$9.50

Ham, Salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, and provolone cheese with an italian vinagrette on a fresh long roll

Pesto Turkey

Pesto Turkey

$9.50

Turkey, roasted red peppers, and fresh mozzarella with pesto mayo on a fresh artisan roll

Prosciutto, Mozz, and Peppers

Prosciutto, Mozz, and Peppers

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, proscuitto, roasted, red peppers, with arugula and a lemon vinagrette on a fresh artisan roll

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$9.50

House roasted rare beef with provolone and horseradish mayo on a fresh artisan roll

Tuna Salad Hoagie

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$8.50

Housemade Tuna salad on a hoagie roll

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$9.50

Sliced turkey, american cheese, bacon, and mayo on an artisan roll.

BLT

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on toasted Texas toast.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken, romaine letuce, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

Chipotle Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Roast Turkey, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion in a 12" flour tortilla wrap.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

House roasted Turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, Lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.

The Tuscan Wrap

The Tuscan Wrap

$11.95

House roasted turkey, Genoa slalmi, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, sharp provolone, marinated roasted red peppers, onion, arugula, and banana peppers with a drizzle of balsamic glaze all wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla.

Build Your Own Wrap

$10.95

Hot Sandwiches

Build your own hot

$9.50

Build your own sandwich Hot

Funky Cubano

Funky Cubano

$9.50

Funk Brewing Companies Citrus IPA braised pork shoulder, ham, swiss, mustard, and picles on a grilled and pressed artisan roll

Turkey Bacon melt

Turkey Bacon melt

$9.50

Grilled turkey, melted american cheese, bacon, and mayo pressed on an artisan roll.

Honey Mustard Ham and Turkey Melt

Honey Mustard Ham and Turkey Melt

$9.50

Grilled ham and turkey, melted cooper cheese with our house made honey mustard on a a grilled and pressed artisan roll

Italian Melt

Italian Melt

$9.50

Grilled ham, salami, pepperoni, melted provolone cheese, Italian vinaigrette and banana peppers on a grilled and pressed artisan roll

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$9.50

House made meatloaf, caramelized onions, melted cooper cheese, spicy ketchup, and arugula on an artisan roll.

French Dip

French Dip

$9.50

House roasted beef with provolone and horseradish mayo on a toasted long roll. Served with a cup of Aus Jus

Sriracha Roast Beef

Sriracha Roast Beef

$9.50

House roasted beef, caramelized onion, melted pepper jack cheese, and sriracha mayo on an artisan roll

Melty Mozzarella

Melty Mozzarella

$8.50

Sauteed spinach, onions, roasted red peppers, and melted fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze on a toasted artisan roll.

Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy

Sweet Chili Shrimp PoBoy

$9.50

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a slightly spicy sweet chili sauce on a bed of lettuce topped with sesame seeds and green onion on a toasted long roll

Bimbo Special

Bimbo Special

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Roasted red peppers, and basil with balsamic glaze on a toasted artisan roll.

Proscuitto Chicken

Proscuitto Chicken

$9.50

Grilled chicken, prosciutto, melted provolone, and arugula on a toasted artisan roll with a lemon vinagrette

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$9.50

Grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, and melted provolone on a toasted artisan roll with roasted garlic aioli

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$9.50

Thin sliced roast beef dipped in au jus and italian spices, garlic aioli, sharp provolone, and giardiniera (pickled vegetables) on a toasted long roll.

Cheesesteaks

Lehigh Valley Cheesesteak

Lehigh Valley Cheesesteak

$9.50

Beef or Chicken topped with house made steak sauce, onions, banana peppers, pickles, and American cheese.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Beef or chicken with wiz and onions

Buffalo Cheesesteak

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$9.50

Beef or Chicken in Buffalo wing sauce with American cheese and ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.50

Beef or chicken with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Smash Burgers

6oz. Smash Burger

6oz. Smash Burger

$9.50

Fresh 6 oz. Ground beef patty with cheese, homemade burger sauce, lettuce and tomato on a bakery hamburger roll.

Steakhouse Smash Burger

Steakhouse Smash Burger

$9.50

Our 6 oz. smash burger topped with cooper cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato and steakhouse sauce.

Firecracker Smash Burger

Firecracker Smash Burger

$9.50

6oz smash burger, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, jalapenos, chipotle ranch sauce, lettuce and tomato on a bakery hamburger roll.

Build Your Own Smash Burger

$9.50

Hand Battered Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hand Battered Fried Chicken breast topped with lettuce, pickles, and mayo

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Fried Chicken breast dipped in a gochujang honey glaze and topped with gochjang ranch and an asian slaw.

Steakhouse Fried Chicken Sandwich

Steakhouse Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hand battered fried chicken sandwich with cooper cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, and steakhouse BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Hand breaded fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with a Ranch Slaw. Served with a side of Bleu cheese or ranch.

Kids Meal

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Crispy chicken fingers served with french fries and pickles

Grilled cheese

Grilled cheese

$6.95

American cheese grilled between texas toast served with french fries and pickles

Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Sliced ham and american cheese on texas toast served with french fries and pickles

Turkey and Cheese

Turkey and Cheese

$6.95

sliced turkey and american cheese on texas toast served with french fries and pickles

Desserts

Big Cookie

Big Cookie

$2.50
Chocolate cake w/ Peanut butter icing

Chocolate cake w/ Peanut butter icing

$4.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea

$2.50

Peace Tea

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50

Minute Maid Blue Raspberry

$2.50

Minitue Maid Fruit Punch

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Grab and Go Refrigerator (cold)

Pasta Salad of the day

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

16 oz Macaroni Salad

16 oz Macaroni Salad

$5.50Out of stock

Macaroni, carrots, celery, onion, relish, and mayo

16 oz cold Manhattan clam chowder

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6750 Iroquois Trail Suite 5, Allentown, PA 18104

Directions

Gallery
Stuffed to The Grills image
Banner pic
Stuffed to The Grills image
Stuffed to The Grills image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chris' Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 277
5635 Tilghman St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Don Juan Mex Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,092
7751 Glenlivet Dr, West Fogelsville, PA 18051
View restaurantnext
Hops Fogelsville
orange star4.3 • 1,340
7921 Main St Fogelsville, PA 18051
View restaurantnext
Steel City Gyro
orange starNo Reviews
6900 Hamilton Blvd Trexlertown, PA 18087
View restaurantnext
The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Notch
orange starNo Reviews
5036 Hamilton Blvd Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Allentown

The Shelby
orange star4.8 • 4,989
707 North Krocks Road, SUITE 104 Allentown, PA 18106
View restaurantnext
Grille 3501
orange star4.5 • 4,011
3501 Broadway Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
New York Gyro - Allentown
orange star4.3 • 2,423
513 N 7th St Allentown, PA 18102
View restaurantnext
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurantnext
Grumpy's BBQ Roadhouse
orange star4.3 • 1,280
3000 Mauch Chunk Rd Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
The Udder Bar - 1852 W Allen St. Allentown, Pa 18104
orange star4.7 • 972
1852 W Allen St Allentown, PA 18104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Allentown
Emmaus
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bethlehem
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hellertown
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Quakertown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston