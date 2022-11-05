Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
American

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

150 Valley Rd #1

Montclair, NJ 07042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy French Fries (gf, v)
Build your own!
The Original

Milkshakes & Fresh Lemonade

Vanilla Milkshake (gf)

Vanilla Milkshake (gf)

$6.99
Chocolate Milkshake (gf)

Chocolate Milkshake (gf)

$6.99
Coffee Oreo Crunch Milkshake

Coffee Oreo Crunch Milkshake

$7.25
Cookie Monster Milkshake

Cookie Monster Milkshake

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream with Cookie Dough, and Oreo.

Strawberry Milkshake (gf)

Strawberry Milkshake (gf)

$6.99
Black and White Milkshake (gf)

Black and White Milkshake (gf)

$6.99

Vanilla and Chocolate Ice Cream mixed!

Vegan Vanilla Milkshake (v)

Vegan Vanilla Milkshake (v)

$7.99

Vegan Vanilla Ice Cream and Oat Milk.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (gf, v)

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (gf, v)

$3.99

SPECIAL! Pumpkin Pie Milkshake!

$8.99

SPECIAL! Samoa Cookie Milkshake

$8.99

Sides

Bacon Jam Fries (gf)

Bacon Jam Fries (gf)

$9.99

Crispy French Fries, topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon Jam, Garlic Aioli, and Chipotle Aioli.

Brisket Fries

Brisket Fries

$9.99

Crispy French Fries, topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Pulled Brisket, Onion Rings, and BBQ Sauce.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.99

Crispy French Fries with our Five Cheese, Cheese Sauce on top!

Crispy French Fries (gf, v)

Crispy French Fries (gf, v)

$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries (gf, v)

Sweet Potato Fries (gf, v)

$5.99
Crispy Onion Rings

Crispy Onion Rings

$5.99

Tater Tots (gf)

$5.99

Cheese Tots

$6.99

Tater Tots topped with our Five Cheese Sauce!

Bacon Jam Tots

$8.99

Tater Tots topped with our Five Cheese Sauce and Bacon Jam!

Side Of Mac & Cheese

Side Of Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Broccoli (gf, v)

$5.99

STUFFED Burgers!

BBQ Pulled Brisket Burger

BBQ Pulled Brisket Burger

$14.99

Grass Fed Beef, Stuffed with Smoked Gouda Cheese, topped with Pulled Brisket, Onion Rings, and BBQ Sauce served on a Country White Bun.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.99

Grass Fed Beef, Stuffed with Smoked Gouda, Topped with Arugula, Garlic Aioli, and Bacon Jam served on a Country White Bun!

Stuffed Mac Burger

Stuffed Mac Burger

$15.99

A 6.5 oz. Grass Fed Beef Burger stuffed with Mac & Cheese, topped with more Mac & Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and BBQ Sauce served on a Country White Bun.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Build your own!

Build your own!

$9.99

Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!

The Original

The Original

$9.99

Grass Fed Beef, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, and Mayo served on a Country White Bun.

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.99

Grass Fed Beef, Stuffed with Smoked Gouda, Topped with Arugula, Garlic Aioli, and Bacon Jam served on a Country White Bun!

BBQ Pulled Brisket Burger

BBQ Pulled Brisket Burger

$14.99

Grass Fed Beef, Stuffed with Smoked Gouda Cheese, topped with Pulled Brisket, Onion Rings, and BBQ Sauce served on a Country White Bun.

Stuffed Mac Burger

Stuffed Mac Burger

$15.99

A 6.5 oz. Grass Fed Beef Burger stuffed with Mac & Cheese, topped with more Mac & Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, and BBQ Sauce served on a Country White Bun.

Avocado BLT Burger

Avocado BLT Burger

$12.99

Grass Fed Beef, topped with Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, and Chipotle Aioli served on a Country White Bun.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Grass Fed Beef, topped with extra Cheddar Cheese, Extra Applewood Smoked Bacon, and BBQ Sauce served on a Country White Bun.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$13.24

Grass Fed Beef, topped with American Cheese Applewood Smoked Bacon and an Over Easy Egg served on a Country White Bun.

Montclair Blue Burger

Montclair Blue Burger

$11.49

Grass Fed Beef, topped with Blue Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms and Chipotle Aioli served on a Country White Bun.

Turkey Club Burger

Turkey Club Burger

$11.99

All Natural Turkey Burger topped with Smoked Gouda Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato served on a Country White Bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

All Natural Grilled Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing served on a Country White Bun.

Veggie Burgers

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$9.99

Made with Black Beans, Corn, Red Bell Peppers, and Onion. Topped with Arugula, Tomato, Smoked Gouda Cheese, and Truffle Honey Mustard served on a Whole Grain Bun.

Burger Bowls

BYO Burger Bowl

BYO Burger Bowl

$9.99

Build your own Burger Bowl! Choose from Brown or White Rice!

Burger Bowl w/ Hummus (gf, v)

Burger Bowl w/ Hummus (gf, v)

$15.74

Grass Fed Beef Burger, topped with Grilled Broccoli, Grilled Carrots, Grilled Corn, Avocado, and Hummus served over your choice of Rice!

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$15.74

All Natural Grilled Chicken, topped with Grilled Broccoli, Grilled Carrots, Sautéed Mushrooms, Avocado, and Teriyaki Sauce served over your choice of Rice!

Brisket Bowl (gf)

$14.99

A bowl of your choice of Rice, Pulled Brisket, Sautéed Mushrooms, and an Over Easy Egg.

FIve Cheese Mac & Cheese

Five Cheese Mac

$9.99

A good sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese!

Brisket Mac

$15.99

A dinner sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with our Grass Fed Pulled Brisket!

Bacon Jam Mac

$15.99

A dinner sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with Bacon Jam!

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.99

A dinner sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken tossed with Buffalo Sauce!

Salads

House Salad (gf, v)

House Salad (gf, v)

$7.99

Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Cucumbers.

Avocado Mixed Green Salad (gf, v)

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Red Onion, and Tomatoes.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger w/fries

Kid's Burger w/fries

$7.99

Grass Fed Beef Burger served on a Martins Potato Roll. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.

Side of Mac & Cheese

Side of Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Nuggies W/fries

$7.99

Homemade Sauces

Bacon Jam (gf)

Bacon Jam (gf)

$3.00
Garlic Aioli (gf)

Garlic Aioli (gf)

$0.50
Chipotle Aioli (gf)

Chipotle Aioli (gf)

$0.50
Truffle Honey Mustard (gf)

Truffle Honey Mustard (gf)

$0.75
BBQ Sauce (gf)

BBQ Sauce (gf)

$0.50

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (gf, v)

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (gf, v)

$3.99

Joe Tea

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.25
Soda Can

Soda Can

$1.25
Dr. Perfy

Dr. Perfy

$3.49

Desserts

A Cronut from Glaze Donuts in Caldwell Toasted with butter! Super good!
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

1 Freshly Baked Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie!

Stuffed Merch

Stuffed Hat

$25.00

Stuffed Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

GET STUFFED!!

Website

Location

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair, NJ 07042

Directions

Gallery
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers image
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)
orange star4.6 • 7,185
150 Valley Rd Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Halcyon Brasserie - 114 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Sals Gastronomia - 104 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Cuban Pete's
orange star3.2 • 4,030
428 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
480 Bloomfield Ave - NJ, Montclair [28]
orange starNo Reviews
480 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Lakeside Deli Verona
orange star4.7 • 505
542 Bloomfield Ave Verona, NJ 07044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Montclair

CARS: Sandwiches & Shakes (Montclair)
orange star4.6 • 7,185
150 Valley Rd Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
orange star4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Montclair
orange star4.2 • 1,623
511 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Egan & Sons
orange star4.1 • 1,541
116 Walnut St Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Palazzo Pasta Company
orange star4.3 • 1,102
33 Walnut Street Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Teglia Pizza Bar
orange star4.5 • 45
438 Bloomfield Ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montclair
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
West Orange
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston