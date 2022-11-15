Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Stuft a burger bar
432 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Stuft is locally owned and operated. We are not a franchise. We take pride in our Custom Burgers, Specially Chosen Craft Beers, and Hand-Spun Milkshakes. Build Your Own Burger form the ground up. Choose from toppings such as caramelized onions, fire green chili peppers, and fried eggs. You can even have your burger on a Warm Glazed Doughnut instead of a bun! We feature local beers such as New Belgium and O'Dell Brewing Co.
210 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524
