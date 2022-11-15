Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Stuft a burger bar

432 Reviews

$$

210 S College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Build Your Own Burger
Parmesan Garlic Fries
All American Burger

Appetizers

Jalapeno Bites

$9.00

Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos

Crispy Pickles

$9.00

Battered Pickle Chips

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Wingless Wings

$9.00

Charred Brussels App

$9.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$12.99

All American Burger

$12.99

Bacon Aioli, Double American Cheese, Fresh Beef, Pickles, Red Onions, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Chipotle Ketchup, Applewood Bacon, Carmalized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Fresh Beef, Shredded Lettuce

Edgy Veggie

$14.99

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Maple Syrup, Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Fresh Beef

Jalapeno Bite Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Poutine Burger

$13.99

Crispy Sweet Potato Ribbons, Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Demi Glace, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Fresh Spinach

Southwest Chicken

$13.99

Spicy Bison Burger

$13.99

Juicy Lucy Burger

$14.99

Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian Burger

$13.99

Garlic Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Fried Pineapple, Swiss, Fresh Beef, Red Onions, Shredded Lettuce

Texas Two Step Burger

$13.99

Chipotle Ranch, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Sliced & Fried Jalapenos, Aged Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce

Triple Threat Burger

$17.99

Brew No 2 Onion Strings, Aged Cheddar, Beef That's Fresh, More Aged Cheddar, More Beef, Even More Aged Cheddar, Even More Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce

Western Burger

$13.99

BBQ Sauce, Brew No2, Onion Strings, Applewood Bacon, Smoked Cheddar, Fresh Beef, Sliced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce

Burger Of The Month Nov

$13.99Out of stock

Caprese Chicken

$14.99

Cowboy Killer

$15.99

Fries & Sides

Regular Fries

$2.99

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Onion Strings

$3.49

House Salad

$4.25

Donut (toasted on the side)

$0.99

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$3.99

PUPPY PATTY

$5.00

Kids Korner

1/4 lb Cheeseburger w/ Pickles and Cheese

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Sides

$1.99

K-Pepsi

$0.99

K-Dr. Pepper

$0.99

K-Rootbeer

$0.99

K-Sierra Mist

$0.99

K-Milk

$0.99

K-Chocolate MIlk

$0.99

K-Apple Juice

$0.99

K-Lemonade

$0.99

K-Strawberry Lemonade

$1.24

K-Orange Juice

$0.99

K-Princess Milkshake

$4.99

K-Monster Milkshake

$4.99

K-Vanilla Shake

$4.99

K-Srawberry Shake

$4.99

K-Chocolate

$4.99

Salads

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$4.25

Milkshakes

Build Your Own Shake

$9.00

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$9.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake

$9.50

Red Velvet Shake

$9.50

Salted Caramel Brownie Shake

$12.00

Unicorn Shake

$9.50

Poptart Shake

$9.50

Cereal Bowl

$9.50

Buzz Kill

$9.50

Cookie Monster

$9.50

APPLE PIE

$11.00

Lavander

$10.00

Desserts

Salted Caramel Brownie Bar

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Floats

Old Fashioned Root Beer Float

$8.00

Creamsicle Float

$8.00

Stout Float (21+)

$8.00

Not Your Father's FLOAT (21+)

$10.00

Draft Beer

PEACH PIE

$8.50

Juicy IPA, Lomesome Buck

HONOR St. IPA

$7.00

COFFEE PORTER

$8.00

Mountain Time

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Fat Tire Amber

$5.50

Oatmeal Stout

$6.00

Corona

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Dominga Mimosa Can

$6.00

Old Aggie Can

$6.00

White Claw WATERMELON

$6.00

White Claw MANGO

$6.00

White Claw GRAPEFRUIT

$6.00

White Claw LIME

$6.00

Not Your Father's

$6.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Frozen Marg

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Spring 44 Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime

Hair of the Dog

$10.00

DBL Hair of the Dog

$14.00

Well Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Mango Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Patron, Mango Juice, Salted Rim

House Marg

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Strawberry Slush

$7.00

Spiked Lemonade

$10.00

Patron, Mango Juice, Salted Rim

Pina Colada

$10.00

Jon Daily

$8.00

Dirty Sherly

$8.00

HOT TODDY

$7.00

Liquor

*Well Vodka

$5.00

Bakon

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.50

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

*DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Bakon

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$9.00

DBL Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$9.00

DBL TITOS

$9.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$9.00

*Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Seagrams GIn

$5.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

*DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

DBL Seagrams GIn

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

*Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00

Bushmills

$5.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$5.50Out of stock

Jim Beam

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

Lagavulin

$10.00

*DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$11.00

DBL Bushmills

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL CROWN APPLE

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$6.75

Famous Grouse

$5.50

Lagavulin

$9.00

DBL Glenlivet 12yr

$9.00

DBL Famous Grouse

$11.00

*Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

1800

$7.00

Espolon

$7.00

Olmeca

$7.00

*DBL Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

DBL Patron

$9.00

DBL 1800

$9.00

DBL Espolon

$9.00

DBL Olmeca

$9.00

DBL 1800

$9.00

*Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgans

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

*DBL Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgans

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.75

Jagermeister

$5.50

Kahlua

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$5.50

Tuaca

$5.50

Wine

Infinite Monkey WHITE

$7.50

Infinite Monkey Rosé

$7.50

Infinite Monkey Red

$7.50

Alcohol Free

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Water

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Half And Half

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Soda Water

Peach Iced Tea

$3.00

Lem Strawberry

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Mug Root Beer

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Sherly Temple

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Been there. Ate the Burger. Got the Shirt!

Men's T-Shirt

$15.00

Women's T-Shirt

$15.00

Womens Tank

$15.00
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stuft is locally owned and operated. We are not a franchise. We take pride in our Custom Burgers, Specially Chosen Craft Beers, and Hand-Spun Milkshakes. Build Your Own Burger form the ground up. Choose from toppings such as caramelized onions, fire green chili peppers, and fried eggs. You can even have your burger on a Warm Glazed Doughnut instead of a bun! We feature local beers such as New Belgium and O'Dell Brewing Co.

Website

Location

210 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

