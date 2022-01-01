A map showing the location of Stuggy's 1928 Fleet StreetView gallery

Stuggy's 1928 Fleet Street

review star

No reviews yet

1928 Fleet Street

Baltimore, MD 21231

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese
Pearl Burger
Chi-Town

Hot Dogs

Crab Mac Dog

$14.00

Big Papi

$11.00

Chilli Cheese Dog

$10.00

Chi-Town

$12.00

Steph Curry Dog

$13.00

Plain Jane

$6.00

Sandwiches

Bahn Mi

$14.00

Falafel

$14.00

Romeo

$14.00

Short Rib Bulgogi

$15.00

Pearl Burger

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Triple Decker Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Baby Got Back

$15.00

Fish\chips

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Sides

Crab Dip

$15.00

Wings

$12.00

Kimchee Fries

$7.00

Duck Fat Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Regular Fries

$7.00

Garden Brussels Sprout Salad

$14.00

Caesar

$14.00

Crab Mac and cheese

$8.00

Fried oreos

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.50

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Cocktails

Night in Peru

$12.00

Pink Lady

$12.00

OG Saz

$12.00

Pearl

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1928 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

