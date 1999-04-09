Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill

1,303 Reviews

$

20 Rockingham Rd

Londonderry, NH 03053

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Just The Tip...Steak Tips
Mac and Cheese

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

$9.00

Deep Fried and stuffed with buffalo chicken, blue cheese and cream cheese. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing for dipping

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Flour Tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese and melted to perfection. Served with a side of diced tomatoes, lettuce, salsa and sour cream

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$9.00

Chicken breaded and stuffed with swiss cheese and Canadian bacon

Chicken Tender App

$9.50

Breaded and deep fried, and served with your choice of sauce

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Crock O’ Chili with Chips

$7.00

Our award winning chili smothered in cheddar cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Stuffed full of cheese, and deep fried. Served with Ranch dressing

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Nachos topped with lettuce, tomato, peppers, onions, jalapeños, black olives and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Loaded Fries or Tater Tots

$7.50

Topped with chili, bacon and cheddar cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mozzarella sticks, breaded and deep fried

Onion Ring Basket

$6.50

Beer Battered and deep fried

Pickle Chips

$9.00

Battered and fried, served with a side of ranch dressing

Queso Dip

$8.50

Homemade white queso, served with tortilla chips.

Sampler

$13.50

Sampler of our Potato Skins, Mozzarella Sticks, Cordon Bleu Bites and Jalapeno Poppers.

Steak & Cheese Egg rolls

$9.00

Eggroll stuffed with steak, cheese and onions

Wings

$11.00

Wings and drumsticks fried to a crispy perfection

Keg Tots

$9.00

SANDWICHES

2 Hot Dogs

$6.50

2 Hot Dogs w/chili & cheese

$9.50

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.50

A generous portion of our bbq pulled pork topped with coleslaw and an onion ring. Served on a bulkie roll

BLT Sandwich

$7.50

Served on toasted bread with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Bomb Sub

$10.50

Grilled chicken, pepperoni, American cheese, sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.50

Classic Caesar salad with grilled or fried chicken in your choice of wrap

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.50

Fried chicken tossed in marinara and topped with gooey mozzarella cheese

Fried/Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Fried or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and your choice of naked or “sauced”

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.50

Shaved steak served with your choice of American or provolone cheese

Steak Bomb Sub

$11.50

Shaved steak served with your choice of American or provolone cheese with pepperoni, peppers, onions and mushrooms

Steak Tip Sub

$12.50

Our popular steak tips smothered in American or provolone cheese

Stu’ben

$10.50

Our take on a classic corned beef Reuben with a slightly spicy “kick”

Salad Wrap

$7.50

Homemade tuna or cranberry chicken salad with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Club

$9.50

Freshly cooked turkey breast served on three slices of lightly toasted bread with crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Rodeo Burger

$11.00

Bacon, crisp onion rings, cheddar cheese and sweet & bold BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

Perfectly sauteed mushrooms, topped with melted swiss cheese

Caribbean Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Jerk seasoned burger topped with Jamaican hot relish, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a brown sugar pineapple glaze

Chipotle Burger

$11.00

Classic Burger

$10.00

PB&J Burger

$10.00

Stumble Burger

$11.00

Classic Sliders

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Meatball Sliders

$10.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.50

Garden Salad

$6.50

Wedge Salad

$6.50

Pasta

Penne and Meatballs

$8.50

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$10.50

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$10.50

Mac and Cheese

$8.50

Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta

$10.50

Penne tossed in our own creamy 'nut free' pesto sauce with chicken and cherry tomatoes.

Dinners

Chicken Tender Dinner

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Bourbon Turkey Tips

$15.00Out of stock

Just The Tip...Steak Tips

$18.00

Tips and Chicken

$16.00

Daily Specials

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Haddock, battered and deep fried. Served on a bulky roll and topped with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with your choice of Fries, Coleslaw, Onion Rings, Tater Tots or Kettle Chips.

Haddock Dinner

$12.00

Fresh haddock made the way you like it. Either baked with buttery cracker crumbs on top, or breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.. Served with your choice of two sides.

Prime Rib Available In-house only. Not available for take out

$14.00Out of stock

3 Tacos

$5.00

Lobster Roll

$18.00

Freshly made lobster roll full of knuckles and claws and very lightly tossed in mayo. No Fillers, just pure deliciousness in a toasted roll. Served with you choice of Fries, Cole Slaw, Onion Rings, Tater Tots or Kettle Chips

Lazyman Lobster

$16.00Out of stock

Scallop Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Whole Belly Clams

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh Whole Belly Clams, battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of Fries, Cole Slaw, Onion Rings, Tater Tots or Kettle Chips.

Steamers

$14.00Out of stock

SIDES/DESSERTS

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Kettle chips

$3.00

Side Loaded Mashed

$4.50

Side Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Vegetable

$2.00

Dessert

$5.00

Side Steak Tips

$11.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Pizzas

Lrg Traditional Cheese

$11.50

Lrg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Lrg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Lrg Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Lrg Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.50

Lrg Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$13.50

Lrg Stumble Pizza

$15.00

Lrg Veggie Pizza

$13.50

Lrg White Pizza

$11.50

Lrg Pesto Pizza

$15.00

Calzones

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$15.00

Steak and Cheese Calzone

$15.00Out of stock

Stumble ‘Zone Calzone

$15.00

Veggie Calzone

$14.00

Small Pizza

SMALL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

SMALL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

SMALL Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

SMALL Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.00

SMALL Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$11.00

SMALL Pesto Chicken Pizza

$12.00

base of our 'nut free' pesto, topped with mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and tomato

Small Cheese

$8.00

SMALL Stumble Pizza

$12.00

SMALL Veggie Pizza

$10.00

SMALL White Pizza

$8.00

Stumble Hoodie

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

XL

$40.00

XXL

$40.00

Mens TShirt

MEDIUM (Copy)

$20.00Out of stock

LARGE (Copy)

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

Tank Top

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Women’s T-shirt

SMALL (Copy)

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

XXXL

$20.00

Stumble Mask

Mask

$6.00

Snapback Hats

Stumble Hat

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

20 Rockingham Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053

Directions

Gallery
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image
The Stumble Inn Bar & Grill image

